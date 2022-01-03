Strip-Mall Gems: Finding Middle Eastern, Asian, Himalayan, Ethiopian and Mexican Cuisine in the Columbus Suburbs

Yemeni Restaurant in Minerva Park

Some of the best Middle Eastern cuisine in Central Ohio is being served at no-frills Yemeni Restaurant (5426 Cleveland Ave.), located in the inner suburb of Minerva Park. Perfect for cold weather is the Yemeni lamb stew called fahsa, which arrives bubbling hot with a side of tandoor-baked bread for dipping. Other standouts include the hummus, biryani and fall-off-the-bone lamb haneeth.

Ye’s Asian Vegan Kitchen in Hilliard

Hilliard is a draw for vegetarian and vegan diners thanks to Ye’s Asian Vegan Kitchen (2469 Hilliard-Rome Road), which puts a flavorful spin on pan-Asian dishes such as satay, pad thai, General Tso’s, Singapore noodles and Malaysian coconut curry.

Momo Ghar in Dublin

Famous for the hand-crafted dumplings served at its North Market stall, Momo Ghar expanded to Dublin early this year. Located at 2800 Festival Lane, the full-scale restaurant from owners Phuntso and Pramod Lama is decorated with Buddhist prayer wheels and offers a deeper dive into Himalayan fare, with dishes such as thukpa, pan-fried noodles and chicken choila.

Flavor 91 Bistro in Whitehall

Run by a lovely Ethiopian family, Flavor 91 Bistro (5186 E. Main St.) is known for its generous non-GMO/hormone-free burgers as well as its homemade chili, sambusas, salads and chicken wings blanketed in an Ethiopian-style dry rub. The Whitehall eatery recently celebrated five years in business.

Tacos El Fogoncito in Reynoldsburg

Central Ohio is brimming with authentic taco options, and Tacos El Fogoncito (1909 State Route 256) is one suburban standout. Street tacos, especially the al pastor, are the big draw at this pleasant Reynoldsburg spot. Bigger appetites might go for the Chupacabras, named after a mythical monster. The large platter includes a pile of al pastor, asada, onions, mushrooms, cheese, nopal (cactus pads) and chiles toreados (blistered peppers).

This story is from the December 2021 issue of Columbus Monthly.