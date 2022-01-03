Living Beyond City Limits: A Guide to Columbus’ Suburbs

Columbus Monthly

The call of the cul-de-sac remains strong despite attention-grabbing Downtown developments and other urban revitalization projects. Columbus Monthly offers a guide to living beyond city limits, from captivating communities to the best parks, taprooms, galleries and more.

Suburban Strength: Columbus’ Suburbs Are Growing Faster Than the City

Even before pandemic lockdowns made urban-dwellers dream of more space, Central Ohio’s suburbs were thriving. (read more)

Discovering the Art Scene at Columbus’ Suburban Galleries

Three galleries offer some of Central Ohio’s best collections of art for sale with distinct artist visions and diverse selections. (read more)

Strip-Mall Gems: Finding International Cuisine in the Suburbs

Five excellent immigrant-owned eateries tucked away in suburban shopping centers (read more)

Five New Taprooms in the Columbus Suburbs to Try

Pick up a rice lager at Getaway Brewing, an IPA at Plain City’s 1487 Brewery or visit Columbus’ first Black-owned brewery, Crafted Culture Brewing Co. (read more)

Three Boutiques in Columbus to Find Apparel, Jewelry, Art and Décor

These boutiques have you covered from art to knickknacks, including items made by Ohio artisans. (read more)

A Rundown of Five Excellent Parks in the Columbus Suburbs

Get outdoors in Central Ohio and take a hike at Bexley’s Jeffrey Park or see a waterfall at Indian Run Falls in Dublin. (read more)

The Black Population Grows in the Eastern Suburbs of Columbus

Good schools, safe atmospheres and tight-knit communities bring more Black residents to Reynoldsburg, Canal Winchester, New Albany and Pickerington. (read more)

Buying in the Suburbs: What You Get for $300,000

If families on a tight budget are looking to move to the suburbs, here is a sampling of what is available in four economically varied communities. (read more)

Why We Moved to New Albany

Srinivas and Shobha Koushik like New Albany so much that they’ve moved to the northeastern Columbus suburb three times. (read more)

Why We Moved to Hilliard

Like many young couples, Sonia Mikheeva and Eric DeLozier first considered moving to the suburbs after they started thinking about having a family. (read more)

Why We Moved to Grandview Heights

Carol and Bruce Savage made the move to Grandview, one of Central Ohio’s fastest-growing suburbs, after raising a family in Upper Arlington and living in German Village. (read more)

Why We Moved to Canal Winchester

Hannah Voss’ first visit to Canal Winchester started with a mundane task: an oil change. But the city’s historic downtown left an impression on her. (read more)

