Three Boutiques in Columbus to Find Apparel, Jewelry, Art and Décor

Urban Emporium in Bexley

If you’re looking for the perfect present for a fellow Ohioan, look no further than Bexley’s Urban Emporium (2260 E. Main St.). Featuring the work of about 100 Ohio makers—many from Central Ohio—this artist consignment shop features a mix of apparel, jewelry, home goods, art prints, décor and knickknacks, many of which boast local pride. Think: Van Gogh-style prints of the Short North, Bexley and Capital University-themed gear, handmade pottery and more.

The Blue Turtle at Uptown on Main in Westerville

Westerville is a treasure trove of specialty retail, but venture off State Street by about 500 feet to find The Blue Turtle at Uptown on Main (64 E. Main St.). Located in a small home-turned-storefront (which also houses custom product-branding business Uptown on Main) is The Blue Turtle Tea & Spice Co. Owner and self-proclaimed “tea goddess” Elaine Reid gives newbies an enthusiastic tour of the dozens of tea varieties available for purchase, plus a lesson on optimal brewing technique. There’s also a solid selection of high-quality spices, natural candies, local honey and tea-centric gifts.

AR Workshop in Worthington, Grove City and Pickerington

Offering an array of home goods, accessories and locally made jewelry, AR Workshop (with locations in Worthington, Grove City and Pickerington) is a great shop on its own. But the real appeal of these franchises, and the core of their business, is their workshop schedule. Sign up for one to create a custom sign, blanket, tray, photo board or other craft project using stencils and easy-to-follow instructions from on-site staff. Then sit back and take pride in answering that “Where did you get this?” inquiry with a casual, “Oh, that? I made it.”

