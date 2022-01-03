Three Great Art Galleries in Bexley, New Albany and Worthington

Peter Tonguette

Art Access in Bexley

One of the longest-standing suburban galleries is Bexley’s Art Access, which traces its roots to an art-consulting business founded nearly 30 years ago. Today, owner Barb Unverferth represents a wide array of area artists—from Darren Harper, known for abstract works, to Joe Lombardo, whose Central Ohio scenes make him a hometown favorite. The artists’ distinct visions make the gallery one of the region’s most diverse.

Hayley Gallery in New Albany

Founded in 2007, Hayley Gallery in New Albany is part of a burgeoning cultural scene in the suburb. Tucked inside a building on Market Street, the gallery is a great place to stop after seeing a show at the McCoy Center or spending an afternoon at the public library. Owner Hayley Deeter shines a spotlight on Ohio artists whose media vary from canvas to sculpture, and whose styles encompass everything from Todd Buschur’s serene landscapes to Mary Burkhardt’s fanciful fashion-inspired paintings. The gallery also offers framing services and sells jewelry.

Highline Coffee Art Space in Worthington

The Highline Coffee Art Space takes the prize for the least expected gallery location in Central Ohio: The art space consists of a few walls and a window inside Worthington’s Highline Coffee Co. The gallery’s footprint may be minimal, but founding director Don Scott and current director Rebecca Burdock have kept the gallery stocked with works by talented, imaginative artists that can be contemplated while you order your cup o’ Joe.

This story is from the December 2021 issue of Columbus Monthly.