The Best Columbus Monthly Photos of 2021

From Dave Chappelle’s chef to the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit, Columbus Monthly photo editor Tim Johnson captured it all in 2021. Below, you can find Johnson’s favorite images from the past 12 months and the stories they can be found in.

Nikki Steward's Star Turn

Nikki Steward has built a career as a chef to the stars, dishing up food for Dave Chappelle, Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled and more. (read story)

Adrienne Hood’s Calling

A tragedy inspires a mother’s crusade against police violence. (read story)

Columbus' Alt-Rock Radio Station Survives Another Move Down the Dial

How Randy Malloy and his band of alternative radio loyalists refused to let a beloved Columbus station die (read story)

Brianna Rhodes: 'I felt like dancing just wasn’t enough'

The 2019 Ohio State University graduate spent the 2020 stretching herself as an independent artist. (read story)

Meet Anthony “Sizzle” Perry Jr., Owner of Crafted Culture Brewing Co.

The owner of the first Black-owned brewery in Columbus wants to help other minorities break into the brewing industry. Here's how he's doing it. (read story)

Peek Into the Past of two Columbus Abolitionists at the Kelton House

The Columbus landmark offers visible and hidden lessons in history. (read story)

Sitting Down to Sunday Dinner at LaGlory’s Soul Food Café

"Charter members” and newcomers enjoy Southern classics at this welcoming East Side restaurant. (read story)

Lalese Stamps: 'People were wanting to support Black-owned businesses'

2020 was a year of growth for the small business owner. (read story)

Omar Shaheed: 'There’s nothing else I can do or want to do'

The artist is learning how to navigate life and work with Parkinson's disease. (read story)

Tariq Tarey: 'I’m a very intimate photographer'

The photographer wants to bring together Africans and African Americans through his work. (read story)

Reason to Eat Dirt

Hear us out: The Log Cabin Skyscraper cocktail at Worthington’s Light of Seven Matchsticks is so good, you may want to lick the cinder block it’s served on. (read story)

On Wine: Expert Recommendations for Summertime Sipping

The Owners of Accent by Veritas, Law Bird and Coast Wine House share six bottles you should be drinking this summer in Central Ohio. (read story)

Fun Facts about the Ohio Theatre’s Chandelier

Flying horses, shooting sparks and other surprising tidbits about the historic venue’s stunning fixture (read story)

The Queen and the Cowboy: A Father-and-Son Story

While Wyatt and Russ Spreckelmeier appear to inhabit vastly different worlds, looks can be deceiving. (read story)

Columbus Urban Farms Spark Community in Black Neighborhoods

Julialynne Walker and others are encouraging the Black community to reconnect with the soil. (read story)

The Bexley Clown House: Meet the Couple Behind the Animatronic Halloween Display

Creepy Halloween clowns will welcome visitors on weekends throughout October. (read story)

Longaberger is Transforming Itself into the Largest Marketplace for Artisans

Xcel Brands CEO Bob D’Loren’s improbable plan to revive the iconic basket brand (read story)

Homemade Masala Chai Company Indian Chai Guy Gets Start During Pandemic

For Sandeep Mehta, founder of Indian Chai Guy, an entrepreneurial idea also became a way to connect with home. (read story)

Joyce Beatty Seizes the Political Moment After Years of Honing Bipartisan Skills

A political bridge-builder seizes the moment. (read story)

Meet Chad Goodwin & Sebastian Kovach, Founders of Eden Burger

At their vegan restaurants, Chad Goodwin and Sebastian Kovach have made it a mission to introduce guests to plant-based versions of favorite comfort foods. (read story)

Reynoldsburg Bakery Le Vieux Lyon Sparks the Joy of French Pastry

At her Reynoldsburg bakery, Manira Camara celebrates the joys of French pastry. (read story)

Immersive Van Gogh Comes to Columbus

This photo of the touring exhibition was featured in the December issue of the magazine. The show, which was in Columbus from early November through Jan. 2, features looping graphics, lights and music. (read Columbus Dispatch story)