Columbus Monthly Health: Explore Local Medical Innovations and Ideas for Staying Well

Columbus Monthly

Health and well-being have always been held in high regard, but perhaps never more so than in the last two years. In addition to coping with the ongoing pandemic and focusing on wellness, many people are now devoting their free time to eating better, exercising more and trying to combat stress.

Columbus Monthly Health, our annual guide to getting the best health care in Central Ohio, is here to help. This special publication includes feature stories, tips, trends, advice and listings for local providers and facilities.

Our 2022 edition of Health features a story about how Central Ohioans are coping with the feeling of being powerless, something that’s become all too common during the pandemic. Experts in the field of recovery explain how acknowledging this feeling can actually combat anxiety and boost mental health.

Find the latest health news and trends:Subscribe to Columbus Monthly's weekly newsletter, Top Reads.

Other features highlight exciting medical advances taking place in the Columbus area, including an exploration of lifesaving fetal surgery at Nationwide Children’s Hospital; the new Innovation District at Ohio State University; and a sickle cell disease trial in which Columbus resident Mikiyah Butler is participating.

You’ll also find useful advice on salt intake, joint health, olfactory training to recover from a loss of smell due to COVID-19, a focus on friendship and health coaches. And, of course, no edition of Health would be complete without Central Ohio’s Medical Directory, featuring Top Doctors, Top Dentists, health care facilities and a senior living directory.

Health was distributed with the January 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly and is also available on newsstands.