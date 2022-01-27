Pain in Your Joints? Six Tips to Treat and Alleviate Pain According to Orthopedic Doctors

Paige Swope

Dr. Scott Shemory, an orthopedic surgeon who specializes in sports medicine, and Dr. Andrew Campbell, an orthopedic surgeon specializing in total hip and knee replacement, share their expertise about avoiding and caring for orthopedic injuries.

Following are six tips to treat and alleviate pain offered by both doctors, who work at Orthopedic One.

Protect yourself from injury by avoiding overuse , advises Shemory. Make sure that you warm up before a workout and progressively build your activity level.

, advises Shemory. Make sure that you warm up before a workout and progressively build your activity level. If you have orthopedic issues, such as joint pain, you’ll benefit more from low-impact workouts such as walking, spinning and yoga, says Campbell.

Immediately placing ice on an injury can greatly reduce the risk of swelling and can speed up the recovery process even in cases where surgery is required, explains Shemory.

Quad strengthening is very important when you’re dealing with issues such as knee arthritis, says Campbell.

Five times a person’s body weight is transmitted through the hip and knee joint, so maintaining a healthy weight, staying active and keeping a good aerobic capacity can greatly improve an arthritic joint.

Take an anti-inflammatory such as Ibuprofen to relieve pain and inflammation, if necessary, both doctors agree.

This story is from the 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly Health.