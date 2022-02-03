Olfactory Training Can Help in the Recovery from COVID-19 Anosmia, Loss of Smell

Beth Stallings

It was as if my nose had been switched off. Yesterday, there was coffee brewing in the morning, fresh-cut grass in the afternoon and garlic roasting in the evening. Today, there was nothing. Empty voids where familiar scents should have been.

Four days earlier, I had been diagnosed with a breakthrough COVID-19 infection. My final symptom was the one we hear most about—loss of taste and smell, also known as anosmia.

For most, these senses begin to rebound after a few weeks to a month, with full recovery taking up to a year. But as a full-time food writer who relies on my palate, I started looking for ways to expedite the process. I muscled through shots of ginger and charred orange slices. No luck.

But then I read about a man in Italy known throughout the country for his supertasting abilities. After completely losing his taste and smell due to COVID, he started helping others regain their senses through olfactory training, a series of sniffing exercises.

Encouraged, I started treating my anosmia like an injury in need of physical therapy. I set up a sniffing station on my kitchen counter with jars of spices, essential oils and extracts. Twice a day, I’d take tiny bunny sniffs of each one, searching for any hint of scent I could find and thinking of a positive memory association. My mom’s baked chicken with paprika. Birthday cake baking in the oven with vanilla. And, little by little, every day, some aromas started to come into focus.

“It really sounds like hocus pocus, but it works,” says Dr. Kathleen Kelly, an otolaryngologist at the Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center, who prescribes this method to her patients suffering from anosmia due to COVID.

Kelly recommends starting smell training with a diverse group of aromatics you know and can easily identify (such as lemons, cinnamon, peppermint), and then switch to new smells (such as lavender and clove) after a couple of weeks.

“As you take repeated sniffs,” Kelly says, “think about the smell, what you know about the smell, and even think of memories to help strengthen the connection.” Because what you’re trying to do is help damaged nerve endings regenerate and remember what you love so much about a particular flavor.

And don’t underestimate the value of taking notes. Keeping track of my progress each day, noting what I could smell and how clearly, was a nice reminder of how far I’d come.

This story is from the 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly Health.