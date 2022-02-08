Best Driving Vacations 2022: Four Stunning Road Trips from Columbus

Anietra Hamper

A great trip is in the eye of the beholder. What one traveler finds exciting—zip lining, a rare daisy, George Washington’s pistols—others may find boring or even terrifying. Columbus Monthly’s 2022 Best Driving Vacations feature offers help in finding the right itinerary for your next road trip. In the following stories, you’ll discover four ready-made journeys (all easily accessible from Columbus) sure to please all types, from nature lovers to Dolly Parton fans.

The open road is beckoning. Perhaps these stories will prevent a wrong turn or two.

Natural Wonders Along Ohio’s Lake Erie Shoreline

Ohio’s greatest natural resource, Lake Erie, has iconic tourist attractions, but there's also much to do for those nature lovers among us. (read more)

History in Pittsburgh and the Laurel Highlands

Discover architectural gems, a moving 9/11 memorial and George Washington’s pistols in Western Pennsylvania. (read more)

The Musical Heritage of Tennessee and Alabama

Learn about the musical roots of Tennessee and Alabama as you explore Dolly Parton’s old stomping grounds and more. (read more)

Exploring West Virginia’s New River Gorge

The country’s newest national park is an ideal and accessible getaway for Columbus outdoor adventurers. (read more)

This story is from the February 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.