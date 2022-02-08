Navigating Friendships During the Time of COVID and Beyond

Sandra Gurvis

With its strict social and physical limitations as well as the unwanted bedfellows of politics and suspicion, it seems the pandemic threw a hand grenade into the whole concept of friendship.

Even though we’re coming up on year two for COVID-19 “people still aren’t quite sure what to do,” says Lara Falberg, a clinical social worker and therapist in Columbus. With scientific research and guidelines still changing, and additional variants spreading around the world, “there’s massive COVID-19 fatigue happening,” she adds.

Yet research has also shown that friendship is essential to our health, as well as the quality of our lives. Therefore, how do we balance the importance of friendship with a communicable virus that just won’t go away? “Adults with strong social support have a reduced risk of many significant health problems, including depression, high blood pressure and an unhealthy body mass index,” the website for the Mayo Clinic reminds us. “Older adults with a rich social life are likely to live longer than their peers with fewer connections.”

Being around friends can lift you up, both in terms of self-confidence and mood. And friends can provide assistance, especially during difficult times. They can also lead you toward a healthier lifestyle, including exercising and developing good eating habits.

When the pandemic was declared in March 2020, creative people such as John Morgan, a musician from Westerville, were forced to get even more creative when it came to gathering with friends.

Fifteen years ago, Morgan, a guitarist and teacher who regularly plays for patients at Ohio Health, and several other musicians started informal jam sessions.

“When the pandemic hit, like the rest of the world, we went to Zoom,” Morgan says. “Most people found Zoom difficult because when one person sang, the others had to mute.” Yet despite the challenges, “it gave us something to look forward to, to interact with different people once a week on a regular basis.” Zoom also provided the advantage of allowing each musician a moment in the sun “so we could become familiar with their music in a way that we might not otherwise have.”

As time moved forward, this loose-knit group of people with common musical interests seemed to grow even closer. However, this was not the case for a lot of people, and today’s lack of civility may be reflecting that.

A Ball of Confusion

“People tend to be either kind or horrible to others, including friends,” observes counselor Danielle Weatherholtz of Santel & Kerr in Columbus. “The path of least resistance simply doesn’t exist in a pandemic. We no longer have the same bandwidth with regards to what we can tolerate or feel is normal.”

Columbus resident Heather Dugan, author of “The Friendship Upgrade: Trade Clickable Connections for Friendships that Matter,” says that things usually considered inconsequential can now become major irritants, which can also trickle into friendships and casual relationships. “My world is so much smaller, so small issues might upset me more than they would during normal times,” she says.

As the pandemic drags on, people may find themselves oversimplifying and exhibiting reactive behaviors. These behaviors can range from a vociferous argument over mask-wearing at school to a blow-up on social media.

Dugan tries to keep the current challenges in mind “when I hear someone getting angry during a neighborhood soccer game or if the folks down the street don’t smile and wave back when I greet them on my daily walk,” she says. “People are going through all types of things. We are guided by our own experience and perceptions and when we are isolated we tend to internalize and take other’s reactions personally—when in reality they have nothing to do with us at all.

“As a species, we don’t do well with ambiguity,” notes Dugan, who is also a speaker on the topic of friendship. Indeed, we are in ambiguous times.

Pandemic-imposed restrictions have also narrowed friendships in many respects, notes psychologist and writer Irene Levine, of Westchester, New York. “People had more casual relationships at work and at home and saw each other every day.”

Online communications and Zoom culture are not the same as in-person contact.

“We’re not as free to share real-time experiences with interests and hobbies or to travel, take a class and for some, even go to the gym,” continues Levine.

Still Waiting for Vaccines

Families with younger children who have not yet been vaccinated can be especially vulnerable. As a single mother, Heather (not her real name) was surprised when she learned that not everyone in her daughter Lyndsey’s second-grade class was as vigilant about mask-wearing as they were. “Lyndsey has grandparents and great-grandparents with a variety of medical conditions,” says Heather. “Yet she wants to play with her friends and gets frustrated at the restrictions. It breaks my heart and has also upset some people when I’ve had to tell them ‘no’ to birthday parties and other events where I didn’t know everyone who is attending.”

“At the beginning of the pandemic, we were all on the same page,” observes educator Dawn Friedman of Worthington, who specializes in child anxiety support. “Now that some parents are vaccinated, they may loosen up with regard to going out and socializing with other families and their children.” However, if they find out that other parents have different views about what is prudent and what is not, trouble can arise.

Such conflicts can tear at the very fabric of relationships, explains psychotherapist Kristen Santel, of Santel & Kerr in Columbus. “Letting your child be near my child is a very personal decision that may result in life or death.”

Bursting the Pod

Author Levine explains that the pods and bubbles of friends created during the pandemic are really “exclusive circles of people who agree on purpose, membership, and health and safety rules.” Most pods or bubbles are organic, in that they seem to evolve naturally among people who already know and trust each other. Because of vaccine hesitancy and the roller coaster caused by COVID-19 variants, some form of exclusivity may still be with us for some time.

“For example, a learning pod might include kids who live close by and who, before the pandemic, routinely played together,” notes Levine. “They may have visited each other’s homes and the parents know each other as well. In the case of a social pod, it might include two or more friends who already seemed attached at the hip.”

So if you feel left out of a pod or bubble, try to understand that the decision may not be personal. “Not everyone can be invited to every party,” explains Levine. “The reasons for oversight or exclusion may relate more to health and safety than to how the group feels about you personally.”

For example, the participants may exclude someone who works at an office because it increases the risks of exposure. Or the group may have simply made a conscious decision to limit its numbers. Any new person may be seen as a possible risk to the group.

“If your friendships with the people who excluded you are meaningful to you, don’t let being left out of the pod squelch them entirely,” adds Levine. “There are other socially distant ways to remain connected.” Perhaps meeting with or talking to one friend within the pod can help you better understand how the group operates and how decisions are being made.

Starting your own pod may be another solution. Catherine Paessun, former executive director of JDRF and the Central Ohio Diabetes Association, did just this with her large extended family. Last spring she and her husband, Mike, began organizing monthly Sunday dinners, sort of open houses, where everyone could bring in a dish or carryout. She notes that everyone who attended was vaccinated by then.

“People could come when and if they wanted to and wear masks if they felt more comfortable. We have a gigantic family room so everyone could spread out or isolate as desired.” Paessun’s approach represented one way to start regaining the trust necessary for attending group events.

Continual Conflicts

Even the vaccine has caused tension among people and endangered some friendships. Avoiding the “have you been vaccinated?” question isn’t always the answer, even if means losing a friend. Levine recalls having a general discussion with an acquaintance who was not vaccinated.

“She kept coming up with excuses about why she hadn’t gone and I mentioned some of the research behind the vaccine and the benefits—that for most people the side effects were minimal and it provides protection against serious disease,” she says.

“Since the pandemic affects your health and well-being and that of the others around you, it’s not something you can compartmentalize, like politics or religion.” And rather than alienating the woman, Levine’s gentle conviction, education and persistence paid off, says Levine.

“Everyone has a different sense of what is safe and what is not,” observes Santel. “There are ways to have conversations and still keep relationships alive and afloat.” By being nonconfrontational and not presuming what others are feeling and maintaining an open mind, “you can navigate and deal with various issues in a positive way. It’s when people feel they are being judged that trouble usually arises,” she adds.

Shifting Ground

Although the final days of the pandemic are hopefully in sight, the conditions of friendship are still shifting. Convening on neutral territory where everyone is comfortable is another good option, especially during holiday times.

Morgan and his musical group went through several permutations as the pandemic progressed. “When restrictions first lifted, we met in a large room at COhatch [a private office-sharing space in Worthington],” he reports. “Everyone sat six feet apart and wore masks.”

While the group reveled in finally coming together, the situation was still limiting, Morgan adds. Also, friends and family wanted to hear them play again.

Last summer the group resumed their weekly jams at the Westerville Amphitheater, an outdoor venue located near Otterbein. “People would stop by and listen and it opened it up for everyone,” says Morgan. Finally late last fall they reconvened at their original meeting venue, Westerville’s Java Central Café and Roaster.

“People wear masks and adhere to social distancing,” Morgan remarks. “We’ve developed a deeper appreciation for each other and our music.”

Relationships Evolve

By their very nature, friendships can be ephemeral. Sometimes, the relationship may no longer be working or you may have simply outgrown it. “Just as with any loss, you need to give yourself time and space to grieve,” comments Falberg.

Just because the friendship looks or feels different may not mean it’s over, though. “The pandemic has affected almost every relationship to a certain degree,” says Santel. “Many friendships go through a natural hiatus” and may resume organically if people decide to reconnect for a variety of reasons, including shared interests.

Prior to the pandemic, Jim Brown, a retired financial planner who divides his time between Columbus and Dallas, met a former coworker for lunch every week. “We didn’t talk for a year,” says Brown. “But when things began to open back up, I sent him an email and asked if he wanted to get together. He agreed and we picked up right where we left off, as if no time had passed at all.”

Still, every friendship won’t return to its pre-pandemic situation. “Trauma and cataclysmic events can result in immense changes but can also create opportunities,” says Santel. “Regardless, you need to give yourself permission to move into a different space and this includes having relationships that feel more authentic, genuine and comfortable.”

This story is from the 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly Health.