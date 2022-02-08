Best Driving Vacations: History in Pittsburgh and the Laurel Highlands

Anietra Hamper

Before the Revolutionary War, George Washington led a regiment of troops through Pennsylvania in 1754. The future president sought to control the Forks of the Ohio, where the Monongahela and Allegheny rivers join to form the Ohio River, and ward off French adversaries in what is now the city of Pittsburgh. Today, you can retrace Washington’s journey through the Laurel Highlands of Pennsylvania and the great Youghiogheny River, which enabled passage through Pennsylvania’s Allegheny Mountains. And that’s just one element in a history-themed voyage through western Pennsylvania, which can encompass everything from a powerful 9/11 memorial to some of Frank Lloyd Wright’s architectural landmarks.

Stop 1: Laurel Highlands

Travel from Columbus: 221 miles, 3 hours and 42 minutes

Your trip begins with a four-hour drive to Stoystown in rural Pennsylvania, where picturesque rolling farmland and charming small towns define the Laurel Highlands region. The first stop is the Flight 93 National Memorial, where you can spend an afternoon exploring the hallowed grounds where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. Walk the trails around the park or just sit quietly and listen to the Tower of Voices ring out in remembrance of the 40 passengers and crew members who died that terrible day.

A 25-minute drive from Stoystown takes you to Fort Ligonier, which played an important part in American history during the French and Indian War. Walk the fort grounds and see rare artifacts, including George Washington’s memoirs and his Washington-Lafayette pistols.

After a night’s rest in quiet southwestern Pennsylvania, head out for a day of architectural history focused on two Frank Lloyd Wright homes. Fallingwater in Farmington is one of Wright’s most intriguing designs. Book tour tickets in advance, especially during the peak months of July, August and October. You can grab lunch at the Fallingwater Café, either reserving an outdoor table on the property or grabbing a to-go lunch as you continue your architectural Wright tour.

The next stop is Kentuck Knob, a National Historic Landmark that exemplifies Wright’s Usonian architecture. The hexagonal module home blends into the mountainside with cantilevered overhangs and construction materials like sandstone that are native to the area.

Spend another day in Laurel Highlands to follow in the footsteps of a young George Washington with a visit to the Youghiogheny River in Ohiopyle State Park. Ohiopyle is one of the most diverse of Pennsylvania’s 121 state parks. Rent a bike and ride along the Great Allegheny Passage rail trail, take a hike or tackle the white water of the “Yough” (as the locals calls it) and raft your way down the river. Finish your day with dinner at Falls City Pub, a local favorite serving memorable smoked barbecue chicken or brisket.

Stop 2: Pittsburgh

Travel from the Laurel Highlands: 62 miles, 1 hour and 11 minutes

Plan to spend the next day or two of your history vacation in Pittsburgh, about 90 minutes away from Ohiopyle State Park. It is easy to spend several days in Pittsburgh exploring the city’s 250-year history, but if you have just one or two days, it’s best to hit the highlights and plan a return trip.

A must-see is the Senator John Heinz History Center, an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution and Pennsylvania’s largest history museum. The center has exhibits from the history of Heinz ketchup, Pennsylvania innovations and even set pieces from the children’s television show Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. Visit the nearby Fort Pitt Museum at Point State Park in downtown Pittsburgh for insight into 1800s Pennsylvania, with an option to go on to the Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village, just south of the city, for an archaeological glimpse into life in the area 19,000 years ago.

Some of the other key historical stops in Pittsburgh include Fort Pitt Block House (the city’s oldest architectural landmark and one of the largest British forts in the French and Indian War), the Freedom Center in the Hill District (a monument highlighting a turning point in Pittsburgh’s civil rights history that remains a gathering place in the city for those advocating for justice and equality) and Bicycle Heaven (the world’s largest bicycle museum).

For the best view of the city skyline, hop on the Duquesne Incline. The funicular opened in 1877 as a way to transport people and cargo up and down Pittsburgh’s steep slopes, and today it is one of the best city experiences.

For a quick bite in Pittsburgh, consider the Bigham Tavern in Mount Washington, brunch at the Speckled Egg in downtown or an upscale dinner at Monterey Bay Fish Grotto with spectacular views of the city.

Where to Stay Laurel Highlands Polymath Park: Overnight in a Frank Lloyd Wright home and eat at Tree Tops Restaurant, which has a Wright feel to it along with an outstanding menu. Nemacolin: A luxury resort with a spa, outdoor experiences and a range of lodging Seven Springs Mountain Resort: A hotel, chalets, cottages and cabins Pittsburgh The Priory Hotel Pittsburgh: The once-abandoned St. Mary’s Priory, built in 1888

