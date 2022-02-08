Best Driving Vacations: Exploring West Virginia’s New River Gorge

Anietra Hamper

The country’s newest national park is an ideal and accessible getaway for Columbus outdoor adventurers. Encompassing more than 70,000 acres in southern West Virginia, New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, elevated to national park status in December 2020, features rolling mountains, steep valleys and abundant natural scenery. The rugged landscape found here and in the surrounding area lends itself to hiking, zip lining, caving, falconry, rock climbing, world-class white-water rafting and more. A road trip through this area is sure to result in unforgettable adventures to feed your inner daredevil.

Best Driving Vacations 2022:Four Stunning Road Trips from Columbus

Stop 1: Lansing

Travel from Columbus: 222 miles, 3 hours and 50 minutes

Start with a drive to Lansing, just under four hours from Columbus. Be sure to take in the scenery along the way and absorb the dramatic views from lookouts like Long Point and Diamond Point.

Plan to spend one to three days in Lansing at Adventures on the Gorge, an outfitter and adventure resort along the northern tip of the park. Here, you can package a variety of lodging options with a white-water rafting trip on the New River, as well as other experiences. Choose from a gentle, family-friendly float on the Upper New River to a challenging excursion on the Gauley River, which boasts more than 100 rapids on a 26-mile stretch, including nine Class V rapids.

After a good night’s sleep in the woods, spend a half day getting a bird’s-eye view of the Appalachian forest via the TreeTops Zipline Canopy Tour. This attraction features 10 zip lines, sky bridges, rappelling and the Gravity Ziplines, which span 1.5 miles, 200 feet above ground, with a view of three counties on a clear day.

Also not for the faint of heart is the bridge walk on the New River Gorge Bridge. The harnessed, guided tour on a 24-inch-wide catwalk provides an up-close glimpse of the iconic man-made structure, the longest steel arch bridge in North America, as well as an unparalleled view of the river valley 850 feet below. Combine the bridge walk with another activity like mountain biking, caving or rock climbing, and by nightfall, you will have earned a hearty dinner and a relaxing atmosphere beneath the dark skies unobscured by city lights.

Stop 2: New River Gorge National Park and Preserve

Travel from Lansing to Sandstone Falls: 67 miles, 1 hour and 22 minutes

You’ve seen the area from the water and the air. Now it’s time to explore it on foot.

Boasting nearly 100 miles of trails, from flat forest strolls to challenging mountain treks, the New River Gorge offers abundant hiking options, whether you choose to day trip into the interior or spend a night or two at one of the park’s primitive riverfront campgrounds. Before heading into the park, stop at the Canyon Rim Visitor Center, where you can see historic exhibits, gather trail information and take in unobstructed views of the New River Gorge Bridge from two observation decks.

Not far from the visitor center is the 2.4-mile Endless Wall Trail, a moderate trek that goes past overlooks, cliffs and lush forestland. Also not to be missed is the boardwalk to Sandstone Falls, the largest waterfall in the New River at 1,500 feet wide. If you like quirky finds, be sure to locate the abandoned remnants of Nuttallburg, one of dozens of coal mining towns that cropped up along the New River in the 1800s.

Stop 3: White Sulphur Springs

Travel from Sandstone Falls: 60 miles, 1 hour and 12 minutes

Continue your adventure at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, about 60 miles east of the New River Gorge. Though best known for its luxury accommodations—and its massive underground bunker that served as an emergency shelter for members of Congress during the Cold War—The Greenbrier also offers unique outdoor experiences. Guests can take part in the resort’s Falconry Academy, where you can interact with trained birds as you learn this ancient sport.

To rev up the thrill factor, try Greenbrier Off-Road Adventures, in which participants take the wheel of a Jeep Wrangler or a Polaris RZR for guided trips through the muddy trails in the nearby mountains. For a more relaxed experience, hike or bike a section of the Greenbrier River Trail that follows the former C&O railroad line, taking in the great natural scenery along the way.

Where to Stay Adventures on the Gorge: Campsites, cabins, RV sites and vacation homes New River Gorge National Park: Primitive campsites (no hookups or water) The Greenbrier: Resort accommodations, luxury cottages and estate homes

This story is from the February 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.