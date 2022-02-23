Arnold Fencing Classic Rebrands as Ascalon Sword Festival

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a mixed blessing for the sport of fencing, says Julia Richey, owner of Columbus’ premier sword-fighting school, the Royal Arts Fencing Academy, and the founder and chair of the Arnold Fencing Classic. While the Arnold Sports Festival was scaled back in 2020 and delayed by six months in 2021, creating challenges for the fencing gathering, interest in the sport has grown.

“Fencing is the most COVID-friendly sport there is,” jokes Richey. “You wear two masks, a face mask and a fencing mask, and you keep a distance. You cannot get close, because there is a sword there.” In fact, classes at the Royal Arts Fencing Academy, which Richey founded in 2001, have been increasing quickly in number and enrollment over the past two years, Richey says, with many classes at capacity and waiting lists forming.

Discover more of Columbus:Subscribe to Monthly's weekly newsletter, Top Reads

It’s not only Olympic fencing that is driving that growth: Royal Arts Fencing Academy has expanded into the area of HEMA—Historic European Martial Arts. These are sports in which competitors thrust, slash and whack at one another with stiff, substantial longswords; rapiers and daggers; and military sabers with long blades. Dull blades, to be sure—these competitions are won by touching your opponent with your weapon, not running it through them. But the competition is real, with rules, judges and winners and losers.

All of these sports, including the more familiar Olympic fencing with flexible foils, epees and sabers, will be on view at the debut of the Ascalon Sword Festival at the Ohio Expo Center’s Kasich Hall March 11–13. There will even be a demonstration of armed combat, with athletes in full armor battling with heavy weapons.

“It will be beautiful to see,” says Richey. “It’s going to be awesome.”

Richey was a member of the Russian national fencing team for 13 years before coming to the U.S. in 1999. Her life, including her grueling return to fencing after a devastating car accident, is documented in a short film that is available for viewing on YouTube. For more than two decades, Richey has been an evangelist for the sport of fencing in Central Ohio.

After 18 years of growing the Arnold Fencing Classic as an event within the Arnold Sports Festival, Richey decided to move the showcase to a different weekend for 2022 after the U.S. Fencing Association announced that it would hold its national competitions for three youth divisions and veterans (aged 40 and up) to the first weekend in March, conflicting with the Arnold. The NCAA will also hold its Midwest Conference championship that weekend.

Richey hopes that the new event, one week later and rebranded as the Ascalon Sword Festival Featuring the Arnold Fencing Classic, will eventually attract even more fencers than it has in the past. When we spoke with Richey Feb. 17, more than 1,200 competitors were registered.

The Ascalon Sword Festival—named after the weapon that Saint George used to slay a dragon, according to legend—will feature competition throughout the weekend on 41 fencing strips and eight rings for armored battle. There also will be free “try fencing” opportunities on Saturday and Sunday and a Saturday night prizefight. The events are free to attend; onsite parking is $5 per day. For more information and a schedule of events, visit the Ascalon Sword Festival website.