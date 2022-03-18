Cast Your Ballot in Columbus Monthly’s 2022 Best of Columbus Reader Poll

Celebrate what you love about our city in the region’s original Best of Columbus reader survey.

Columbus Monthly’s 2022 Best of Columbus poll is live. Choose your favorite boutiques, restaurants, bars, local personalities and more. If your top pick isn’t on the list, be sure to write it in and ask your friends to do the same. In total, the ballot includes nearly 100 categories, including six new questions and a handful of choices that have returned to the survey after a pandemic hiatus.

This year’s new categories include ramen, fried chicken, hot dogs and DORA (Designated Outdoor Recreation Area). With the pandemic subsiding at the moment, Columbus Monthly has brought back three other categories—concert venue, festival and music bar—that we dropped during a time of COVID restrictions.

Anxious to see the results? Read our Best of Columbus 2021 package.

Voting closes on April 22. Only one email address per user will be accepted. Survey winners will be included in Columbus Monthly’s July issue, which goes out to subscribers in mid to late June. The magazine’s Best of Columbus feature also will include staff picks in five categories: Around Town, Arts & Entertainment, Food & Drink, Goods & Services, and Sports.

Find the 2022 ballot here.

And thanks for telling us what makes our city special.