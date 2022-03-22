Columbus Monthly is Named a Finalist for Four National Awards

Columbus Monthly has been nominated for four City and Regional Magazine Association awards. The magazine is a finalist for General Excellence and Special Issue, while senior editor Suzanne Goldsmith is nominated for Writer of the Year, and the magazine's ancillary publication Columbus Weddings is a finalist in the Ancillary: Weddings category.

The General Excellence nod marks the sixth consecutive year the magazine has been a finalist in that category for its circulation size. In 2018, the magazine won top honors. Columbus Monthly's general excellence entry featured its May, November and December issues from 2021. Entries in this category needed to include three complete issues from the last year, two of which had to be consecutive. Other finalists are dsm Magazine, Honolulu Magazine, Kansas City Magazine and Sonoma Magazine.

Columbus Monthly's May issue also was recognized in the Special Issue category. That issue, focused on the experiences of Black people in Columbus, was guest edited by Columbus native and acclaimed author Wil Haygood. Other finalists are Boston Magazine, Down East: The Magazine of Maine, Texas Highways and Texas Monthly. Columbus Monthly's May issue also was recently named a finalist for a National Magazine Award, the highest honor in magazine journalism.

A finalist for CRMA awards three previous times, Goldsmith was nominated for Writer of the Year for the first time. Her entry included features about affordable housing activist John Edgar, U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty and the story behind the human remains found at Upper Arlington High School.

Columbus Weddings, edited by Emma Frankart Henterly, was previously nominated for a CRMA award in 2019. Honored this year was the publication's spring/summer 2021 issue, the first in the magazine's history to feature a same-sex couple on the cover.

Winners will be announced at CRMA's annual conference on May 23. Find the full list of finalists here.