Columbus Parent Ends Its Run as a Standalone Publication

Columbus Parent

Change is coming to Columbus Parent.

Due to economic forces accelerated by the pandemic, Columbus Parent will no longer be a standalone print publication with its own website or newsletter. Tough decisions had to be made, and Columbus Parent is no longer sustainable in its current format.

But we recognize the importance of Columbus Parent’s award-winning work for Central Ohio families. Information about what to do with your children and/or grandchildren and other popular features such as Teachers of the Year will live on. Just in a different place.

Columbus Parent content will now be found in the print version of Columbus Monthly, as well as at columbusmonthly.com/columbus-parent. More details will be announced soon.

We thank everyone who has been involved with the print version of Columbus Parent during its 33-year run. The last day for columbusparent.com is June 7.

Go to columbusmonthly.com to subscribe to Columbus Monthly.