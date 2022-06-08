Avoid the Crowds at These Five Ohio Campgrounds

Five state parks consistently rank among the most popular for camping in Ohio: East Harbor near Sandusky, Mohican in Loudonville, Alum Creek in Delaware, Indian Lake near Bellefontaine and of course Hocking Hills in Logan. Campsite reservations are required; they open six months out (12 months for cabins) and often book up quickly, says ODNR communications manager Heidi Hetzel-Evans. Below are her recommendations for alternate campgrounds with similar amenities to check out if you’re unable to reserve a site at any of the big five mentioned above.

More:Get Comfortable at One of Nine Park Lodges

Cowan Lake, Wilmington

Alternate to: East Harbor

Pets allowed: yes

Full hookups: yes

Electric hookups and non-electric sites: yes

Camp store/Commissary: yes

Cabins: yes

Lodge: no

Bathrooms: yes

Showers: yes

Activities & Amenities: Boating/paddling, swimming, fishing, hunting, hiking, rentable bikes and kayaks, archery, basketball, reservable shelters, nature center, snack bar with grill items and hand-dipped ice cream, ADA campsites and restrooms

Guide to Ohio State Parks:Discover Ohio's Vast and Diverse State Parks and Nature Preserves

Tar Hollow, Laurelville

Alternate to: Hocking Hills

More:Everyone Loves the Hocking Hills. Maybe too Much.

Pets allowed: yes

Full hookups: no

Electric hookups and non-electric sites: yes

Camp store/Commissary: yes

Cabins: yes (camper cabins)

Lodge: no

Bathrooms: yes

Showers: yes

Activities & Amenities: Electric-motor boating/paddling, swimming, fishing, hunting, hiking, rentable watercraft and sports equipment, archery, reservable shelters, ADA cabin

Beaver Creek, East Liverpool

Alternate to: Mohican

More:Discover Mohican State Park and Malabar Farm

Pets allowed: yes

Full hookups: no

Electric hookups and non-electric sites: yes

Camp store/Commissary: no

Cabins: yes (camper cabins)

Lodge: no

Bathrooms: yes (pit toilets)

Showers: no

Activities & Amenities: Paddling, fishing, hunting, hiking, horseback riding, archery, nature center, pioneer village, ADA cabin

Deer Creek, Mount Sterling

Alternate to: Alum Creek

Pets allowed: yes

Full hookups: no

Electric hookups and non-electric sites: yes

Camp store/Commissary: yes

Cabins: yes (camper cabins)

Lodge: yes

Bathrooms: yes

Showers: yes

Activities & Amenities: Boating/paddling, swimming, fishing, hunting, hiking, horseback riding, rentable bicycles, basketball, pickleball, gaga ball, volleyball, golf, disc golf, mini golf, picnic shelter, dog park, nature center, ADA campsite and showers

Salt Fork, Lore City

Alternate to: Indian Lake

Pets allowed: yes

Full hookups: yes

Electric hookups and non-electric sites: yes

Camp store/Commissary: yes

Cabins: yes

Lodge: yes

Bathrooms: yes

Showers: yes

Activities & Amenities: Boating/paddling, swimming, fishing, hunting, hiking, horseback riding, archery, golf, mini golf, reservable shelters, dog park, gem mining, nature center, restaurant, ADA campsites and restrooms

This story is from the June 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.