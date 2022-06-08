Avoid the Crowds at These Five Ohio Campgrounds
Can't find a site at Ohio's most popular campgrounds? Here are alternatives with similar amenities.
Five state parks consistently rank among the most popular for camping in Ohio: East Harbor near Sandusky, Mohican in Loudonville, Alum Creek in Delaware, Indian Lake near Bellefontaine and of course Hocking Hills in Logan. Campsite reservations are required; they open six months out (12 months for cabins) and often book up quickly, says ODNR communications manager Heidi Hetzel-Evans. Below are her recommendations for alternate campgrounds with similar amenities to check out if you’re unable to reserve a site at any of the big five mentioned above.
Cowan Lake, Wilmington
Alternate to: East Harbor
Pets allowed: yes
Full hookups: yes
Electric hookups and non-electric sites: yes
Camp store/Commissary: yes
Cabins: yes
Lodge: no
Bathrooms: yes
Showers: yes
Activities & Amenities: Boating/paddling, swimming, fishing, hunting, hiking, rentable bikes and kayaks, archery, basketball, reservable shelters, nature center, snack bar with grill items and hand-dipped ice cream, ADA campsites and restrooms
Tar Hollow, Laurelville
Alternate to: Hocking Hills
Pets allowed: yes
Full hookups: no
Electric hookups and non-electric sites: yes
Camp store/Commissary: yes
Cabins: yes (camper cabins)
Lodge: no
Bathrooms: yes
Showers: yes
Activities & Amenities: Electric-motor boating/paddling, swimming, fishing, hunting, hiking, rentable watercraft and sports equipment, archery, reservable shelters, ADA cabin
Beaver Creek, East Liverpool
Alternate to: Mohican
Pets allowed: yes
Full hookups: no
Electric hookups and non-electric sites: yes
Camp store/Commissary: no
Cabins: yes (camper cabins)
Lodge: no
Bathrooms: yes (pit toilets)
Showers: no
Activities & Amenities: Paddling, fishing, hunting, hiking, horseback riding, archery, nature center, pioneer village, ADA cabin
Deer Creek, Mount Sterling
Alternate to: Alum Creek
Pets allowed: yes
Full hookups: no
Electric hookups and non-electric sites: yes
Camp store/Commissary: yes
Cabins: yes (camper cabins)
Lodge: yes
Bathrooms: yes
Showers: yes
Activities & Amenities: Boating/paddling, swimming, fishing, hunting, hiking, horseback riding, rentable bicycles, basketball, pickleball, gaga ball, volleyball, golf, disc golf, mini golf, picnic shelter, dog park, nature center, ADA campsite and showers
Salt Fork, Lore City
Alternate to: Indian Lake
Pets allowed: yes
Full hookups: yes
Electric hookups and non-electric sites: yes
Camp store/Commissary: yes
Cabins: yes
Lodge: yes
Bathrooms: yes
Showers: yes
Activities & Amenities: Boating/paddling, swimming, fishing, hunting, hiking, horseback riding, archery, golf, mini golf, reservable shelters, dog park, gem mining, nature center, restaurant, ADA campsites and restrooms
