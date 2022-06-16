Dispatch Magazines Wins 52 Statewide Journalism Awards, CEO Earns a Gold Medal
Columbus Alive, Columbus CEO, Columbus Monthly and Columbus Parent all were honored by the Press Club of Cleveland, and CEO by the AABP.
Four Dispatch Magazines titles earned 52 awards—19 of them first place—in the statewide 2022 All Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards.
Additionally, Columbus CEO received a gold medal in the national contest sponsored by the Alliance of Area Business Publishers and administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism. Competing in the Medium Class of the 2022 Editorial Excellence Awards, CEO received a Best Personality Profile honor for freelance writer Laura Newpoff’s story on Jennifer Williams, co-owner of Clintonville-based Weiland’s Market, which ran in the January 2021 issue.
Likewise, the All Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards, presented by the Press Club of Cleveland, honor work published in 2021. Winners were announced June 10.
The awards include several wins in the elite “Best in Ohio” categories and the Open Print division, in which publications of all types and sizes compete against each other.
Overall, Columbus CEO received 19 awards (nine of them first place), Columbus Monthly won 17 (three firsts), Columbus Alive took 12 (five firsts) and Columbus Parent got three (two firsts). Dispatch Magazines’ Alyse Pasternak earned third-place honors in the Best in Ohio: Page Design category for her portfolio of work on multiple publications.
Here are the winners:
First Place
Columbus Alive, Best in Ohio: Essay Writing – “The Other Columbus,” Scott Woods
Columbus Alive, Non-daily Newspapers: Arts & Entertainment – “Ace Gallery,” Joel Oliphint
Columbus Alive, Non-daily Newspapers: Features: General – “The myth of ‘nobody wants to work,’” Andy Downing
Columbus Alive, Non-daily Newspapers: Features: Personality Profile – “Casey Goodson,” Andy Downing
Columbus Alive, Open Print: Humor Writing – “The List: Dave Yost’s masking burning video,” Andy Downing
Columbus CEO, Business Publications: Departments or Columns – “Diverse Leaders in Law,” Katy Smith and Laura Newpoff
Columbus CEO, Business Publications: Features: General – “Retail Reckoning,” Tim Feran
Columbus CEO, Business Publications: General News – “Ghosted,” Mark Williams and Patrick Cooley
Columbus CEO, General Circulation Magazines: Features: General – “The New DE&I,” Erica Thompson
Columbus CEO, General Circulation Magazines: Public Service/Investigative – “Inside the Fight for LGBTQ Rights,” Laura Newpoff
Columbus CEO, Open Print: Technology Writing – “6 Emerging Companies to Know,” Tim Feran
Columbus CEO, Photography All Others: General Photo (Single Image) – “Mutts & Co.,” Rob Hardin
Columbus CEO, Photography All Others: General Photo (Multiple Images) – “The New DE&I,” Rob Hardin and Yogesh Chaudhary
Columbus CEO, Visuals: Covers: General Circulation Magazines – “Diversity,” Yogesh Chaudhary
Columbus Monthly, General Circulation Magazines: Features: Personality Profile – “The Rise of Joyce Beatty,” Suzanne Goldsmith
Columbus Monthly, Open Print: Criminal Justice Writing – “Money to Burn,” Andrew Welsh Huggins
Columbus Monthly, Open Print: Multicultural Writing – “The Queen and the Cowboy,” Randy Edwards
Columbus Parent, General Circulation Magazines: News – “Child Care Crisis,” Kathy Lynn Gray (the story also appeared in Columbus CEO)
Columbus Parent, Visuals: Single Page Design - Magazine – “Summer Camp Guide” cover, Alyse Pasternak
Second Place
Columbus Alive, Non-daily Newspapers: Arts & Entertainment – “Saeed Jones,” Andy Downing
Columbus Alive, Non-daily Newspapers: Community/Local Coverage – “The city and the FOP,” Joel Oliphint
Columbus Alive, Non-daily Newspapers: Features: General – “One man’s mission to find Ohio’s biggest trees,” Joel Oliphint
Columbus Alive, Open Print: Essays: Obituary – Tony “Doctah X” Harrington, Andy Downing
Columbus CEO, Business Publications: Features: Personality Profile – “Jennifer Williams, Weiland’s Market,” Laura Newpoff
Columbus CEO, Business Publications: Public Service/Investigative – “Inside the Fight for LGBTQ Rights,” Laura Newpoff
Columbus CEO, Open Print: Business/Financial Writing – “Vet Practice Fever,” Steve Wartenberg
Columbus CEO, Open Print: Political/Government Writing – “Inside the Fight for LGBTQ Rights,” Laura Newpoff
Columbus Monthly, Open Print: Single Essay – “My Frenetic, Messy, Exhausting, Neurodivergent Mind,” Emma Frankart Henterly
Columbus Monthly, General Circulation Magazines: Features: Art – “Goodbye, Columbus,” Staff
Columbus Monthly, General Circulation Magazines: Features: Consumer – “Weekend Getaways,” Staff
Columbus Monthly, General Circulation Magazines: Features: General – “The Great Awakening,” Staff
Columbus Monthly, Open Print: Education Writing – “Let’s Talk About Race,” Suzanne Goldsmith
Columbus Monthly, Open Print: Multicultural Writing – “Buried Secrets,” Suzanne Goldsmith
Columbus Monthly, Open Print: Travel Writing – “Weekend Getaways,” Staff
Columbus Monthly, Photography All Others: General Photo (Multiple Images) – “Immersive Van Gogh,” Tim Johnson
Columbus Monthly, Photography All Others: Photo Journalism – “The Queen and the Cowboy,” Tim Johnson
Columbus Monthly, Photography All Others: Portrait/Personality – “Randy Malloy,” Tim Johnson
Columbus Monthly, Visuals: Spread or Multiple Page Magazines – “Super Sandwiches,” Betsy Becker
Columbus Parent, General Circulation Magazines: Departments or Columns – “The Modern Momma,” Kristy Eckert
Third Place
Columbus Alive, Best in Ohio: Staff Reporter – Andy Downing
Columbus Alive, Open Print: Column – “Local Politics,” Craig Calcaterra
Columbus Alive, Open Print: Entertainment Writing – “Saeed Jones,” Andy Downing
Columbus CEO, Business Publications: Features: Package – “Ghosted,” Mark Williams and Patrick Cooley
Columbus CEO, Business Publications: Features: Trends – “Vet Practice Fever,” Steve Wartenberg
Columbus CEO, General Circulation Magazines: News – “Inside the fight for LGBTQ Rights,” Laura Newpoff
Columbus CEO, General Circulation Magazines: Features: Personality Profile – “Jennifer Williams, Weiland’s Market,” Laura Newpoff
Columbus CEO, General Circulation Magazines: Features: Consumer – “Retail Reckoning,” Tim Feran
Columbus CEO, Photography All Others: Portrait/Personality – “Kashif Smiley,” Rob Hardin
Columbus Monthly, General Circulation Magazines: Food – “Super Sandwiches,” Nicholas Dekker, Erin Edwards and Bethia Woolf
Columbus Monthly, General Circulation Magazines: Sports – “Field of Schemes,” Andrew King
Columbus Monthly, Photography All Others: Photo Journalism – “Year of Discovery,” Tim Johnson
Dispatch Magazines, Best in Ohio: Page Design – Alyse Pasternak