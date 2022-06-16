Dispatch Magazines Wins 52 Statewide Journalism Awards, CEO Earns a Gold Medal

Staff

Four Dispatch Magazines titles earned 52 awards—19 of them first place—in the statewide 2022 All Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards.

Additionally, Columbus CEO received a gold medal in the national contest sponsored by the Alliance of Area Business Publishers and administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism. Competing in the Medium Class of the 2022 Editorial Excellence Awards, CEO received a Best Personality Profile honor for freelance writer Laura Newpoff’s story on Jennifer Williams, co-owner of Clintonville-based Weiland’s Market, which ran in the January 2021 issue.

Likewise, the All Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards, presented by the Press Club of Cleveland, honor work published in 2021. Winners were announced June 10.

The awards include several wins in the elite “Best in Ohio” categories and the Open Print division, in which publications of all types and sizes compete against each other.

Overall, Columbus CEO received 19 awards (nine of them first place), Columbus Monthly won 17 (three firsts), Columbus Alive took 12 (five firsts) and Columbus Parent got three (two firsts). Dispatch Magazines’ Alyse Pasternak earned third-place honors in the Best in Ohio: Page Design category for her portfolio of work on multiple publications.

Here are the winners:

First Place

Columbus Alive, Best in Ohio: Essay Writing – “The Other Columbus,” Scott Woods

Columbus Alive, Non-daily Newspapers: Arts & Entertainment – “Ace Gallery,” Joel Oliphint

Columbus Alive, Non-daily Newspapers: Features: General – “The myth of ‘nobody wants to work,’” Andy Downing

Columbus Alive, Non-daily Newspapers: Features: Personality Profile – “Casey Goodson,” Andy Downing

Columbus Alive, Open Print: Humor Writing – “The List: Dave Yost’s masking burning video,” Andy Downing

Columbus CEO, Business Publications: Departments or Columns – “Diverse Leaders in Law,” Katy Smith and Laura Newpoff

Columbus CEO, Business Publications: Features: General – “Retail Reckoning,” Tim Feran

Columbus CEO, Business Publications: General News – “Ghosted,” Mark Williams and Patrick Cooley

Columbus CEO, General Circulation Magazines: Features: General – “The New DE&I,” Erica Thompson

Columbus CEO, General Circulation Magazines: Public Service/Investigative – “Inside the Fight for LGBTQ Rights,” Laura Newpoff

Columbus CEO, Open Print: Technology Writing – “6 Emerging Companies to Know,” Tim Feran

Columbus CEO, Photography All Others: General Photo (Single Image) – “Mutts & Co.,” Rob Hardin

Columbus CEO, Photography All Others: General Photo (Multiple Images) – “The New DE&I,” Rob Hardin and Yogesh Chaudhary

Columbus CEO, Visuals: Covers: General Circulation Magazines – “Diversity,” Yogesh Chaudhary

Columbus Monthly, General Circulation Magazines: Features: Personality Profile – “The Rise of Joyce Beatty,” Suzanne Goldsmith

Columbus Monthly, Open Print: Criminal Justice Writing – “Money to Burn,” Andrew Welsh Huggins

Columbus Monthly, Open Print: Multicultural Writing – “The Queen and the Cowboy,” Randy Edwards

Columbus Parent, General Circulation Magazines: News – “Child Care Crisis,” Kathy Lynn Gray (the story also appeared in Columbus CEO)

Columbus Parent, Visuals: Single Page Design - Magazine – “Summer Camp Guide” cover, Alyse Pasternak

Second Place

Columbus Alive, Non-daily Newspapers: Arts & Entertainment – “Saeed Jones,” Andy Downing

Columbus Alive, Non-daily Newspapers: Community/Local Coverage – “The city and the FOP,” Joel Oliphint

Columbus Alive, Non-daily Newspapers: Features: General – “One man’s mission to find Ohio’s biggest trees,” Joel Oliphint

Columbus Alive, Open Print: Essays: Obituary – Tony “Doctah X” Harrington, Andy Downing

Columbus CEO, Business Publications: Features: Personality Profile – “Jennifer Williams, Weiland’s Market,” Laura Newpoff

Columbus CEO, Business Publications: Public Service/Investigative – “Inside the Fight for LGBTQ Rights,” Laura Newpoff

Columbus CEO, Open Print: Business/Financial Writing – “Vet Practice Fever,” Steve Wartenberg

Columbus CEO, Open Print: Political/Government Writing – “Inside the Fight for LGBTQ Rights,” Laura Newpoff

Columbus Monthly, Open Print: Single Essay – “My Frenetic, Messy, Exhausting, Neurodivergent Mind,” Emma Frankart Henterly

Columbus Monthly, General Circulation Magazines: Features: Art – “Goodbye, Columbus,” Staff

Columbus Monthly, General Circulation Magazines: Features: Consumer – “Weekend Getaways,” Staff

Columbus Monthly, General Circulation Magazines: Features: General – “The Great Awakening,” Staff

Columbus Monthly, Open Print: Education Writing – “Let’s Talk About Race,” Suzanne Goldsmith

Columbus Monthly, Open Print: Multicultural Writing – “Buried Secrets,” Suzanne Goldsmith

Columbus Monthly, Open Print: Travel Writing – “Weekend Getaways,” Staff

Columbus Monthly, Photography All Others: General Photo (Multiple Images) – “Immersive Van Gogh,” Tim Johnson

Columbus Monthly, Photography All Others: Photo Journalism – “The Queen and the Cowboy,” Tim Johnson

Columbus Monthly, Photography All Others: Portrait/Personality – “Randy Malloy,” Tim Johnson

Columbus Monthly, Visuals: Spread or Multiple Page Magazines – “Super Sandwiches,” Betsy Becker

Columbus Parent, General Circulation Magazines: Departments or Columns – “The Modern Momma,” Kristy Eckert

Third Place

Columbus Alive, Best in Ohio: Staff Reporter – Andy Downing

Columbus Alive, Open Print: Column – “Local Politics,” Craig Calcaterra

Columbus Alive, Open Print: Entertainment Writing – “Saeed Jones,” Andy Downing

Columbus CEO, Business Publications: Features: Package – “Ghosted,” Mark Williams and Patrick Cooley

Columbus CEO, Business Publications: Features: Trends – “Vet Practice Fever,” Steve Wartenberg

Columbus CEO, General Circulation Magazines: News – “Inside the fight for LGBTQ Rights,” Laura Newpoff

Columbus CEO, General Circulation Magazines: Features: Personality Profile – “Jennifer Williams, Weiland’s Market,” Laura Newpoff

Columbus CEO, General Circulation Magazines: Features: Consumer – “Retail Reckoning,” Tim Feran

Columbus CEO, Photography All Others: Portrait/Personality – “Kashif Smiley,” Rob Hardin

Columbus Monthly, General Circulation Magazines: Food – “Super Sandwiches,” Nicholas Dekker, Erin Edwards and Bethia Woolf

Columbus Monthly, General Circulation Magazines: Sports – “Field of Schemes,” Andrew King

Columbus Monthly, Photography All Others: Photo Journalism – “Year of Discovery,” Tim Johnson

Dispatch Magazines, Best in Ohio: Page Design – Alyse Pasternak