Columbus Monthly Adds Columbus Parent Content, Ceases Two Ancillary Publications

Staff

Columbus Monthly readers can expect to see new content from our sister publication Columbus Parent, which will no longer exist as a standalone print publication. We believe many Parent stories are relevant and valuable for Columbus Monthly readers (parents and grandparents), so we will incorporate these pieces in the magazine.

Meanwhile, two of our ancillary publications, Columbus Monthly Health and Columbus Monthly Home & Garden, will cease. Instead, we will increase health stories in the regular issue and continue to cover homes and real estate in the Home & Style section of the monthly magazine. We are exploring how Home & Garden will continue to live on within Columbus Monthly.