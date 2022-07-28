Best of Columbus 2022: Test Your Knowledge of Ohio’s Redistricting Mess

The Ohio redistricting fiasco has been the best show on Capitol Square, as long as you can get past the whole subversion-of-democracy thing. How closely have you been following the absurdist saga, from its birth as a bipartisan, anti-gerrymandering, constitutional amendment in 2015 to its tragicomic turn over the past year into a spectacle of hypocrisy, impeachment threats, legal maneuvering and social media trolling? See if you can match the following statements—culled from media reports, court opinions and Twitter—with the correct political player.

This story is from the July 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.