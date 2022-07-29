Best of Columbus 2022: The Brass Hand’s Amazing Desert-Inspired Fare

Yearning for a taste of the Southwest? You only need travel as far as Clintonville, to The Brass Hand (3327 N. High St.), where owner, Arizona native and self-described “desert baby” Heather McCloud sells a curated collection of vintage pieces, plants and traditional retail (think: home décor, apothecary goods, jewelry).

When McCloud started selling Southwest-inspired vintage goods on Instagram in December 2020, demand was so high that by May 2021 she had quit her corporate job and signed a lease on the Clintonville shop, which opened in August. She travels to Arizona several times a year to source desert plants and antiques to sell in the shop, which also carries goods from around 30 Central Ohio artists and artisans.

“I love the desert, but my roots here in Ohio are really important to me,” she says. “My vision in the shop has always been to make it a collaborative with local makers.” The shop also has a potting room; guests can pick out a plant and a pot, and staff will guide them through the process of repotting and decorating the arrangement with top dressings and accessories, like crystals, glass figurines and more. “People are just like, ‘I feel like I’m in Sedona when I walk in; I feel like I’m in Joshua Tree,’” she says. “That’s exactly what I’m trying to do.”

This story is from the July 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.