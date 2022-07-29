Best of Columbus 2022: Favorite Things from Dee Haslam, Andrew Kinsey and Other Notables

Columbus Monthly staff

Andrew Kinsey, WBNS-10TV anchor

“One of the best places in the Columbus Metro [area] to unwind is the Blu Note Jazz Café. The cozy upscale restaurant on East Main Street offers great music, great food and great people. … They offer the finest in live local and international jazz, which I love. I have a background as both a musician and a singer. This family-owned business was one of the first local establishments I ventured out to during the pandemic. Some late nights, I would be the only customer, which allowed me time to really get to know the owners. … The Blu Note managed to stay afloat during the COVID pandemic and is thriving.”

Joanna Frankel, Columbus Symphony concertmaster

“One of my favorite things about Columbus is the Franklin Park Conservatory [and Botanical Gardens]. About a year ago, my family moved to this area [from German Village]. We’re one street over, so we’re really close, and with now two small boys, it’s really, really great to have the beautiful park there. We walk a little further into the park and we get to the proper entrance to the conservatory, and we do the Halloween lights there, we do the Christmas lights there, we see the [Dale] Chihuly exhibits there often. … It’s really nice to have a little place that our family can go.”

Linda Berry, chef and educator

“What I love most about Columbus are its beautiful parks. I have a special affinity for those with water features such as Three Creeks [Metro Park], Franklin Park and the Scioto Mile. They provide the perfect space to unwind after a long week in the kitchen, great paths to walk on and beautiful spaces for activities to enjoy time with my family and friends.”

April Rhodes, Little Light Collective owner

“I love how classic Beechwold Hardware is. It’s one of the places I know I can go and be greeted within 30 seconds of walking through the door and asked what I’m looking for. … I do a lot of projects and a lot of furniture restoration or repairs. I’ve been known to take a locked cedar chest that I took a risk and bought at a yard sale to them and have it pried apart and opened so that I can then repair the lock and resell it at my store. Whatever you need.”

Dee Haslam, Columbus Crew owner

“The ‘Columbus Way’ has been such a treasure to witness in action over the last three years. It has been tremendous to see how senior leadership has strategically and selflessly worked on issues such as health care, COVID-19, education, and diversity and inclusion, amidst their vision for a prospering city. A community that works together for the betterment of the greater good is so rare and is why Columbus is thriving.”

This story is from the July 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.