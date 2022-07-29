Best of Columbus 2022: Our Favorite Outrageous Finds at Easton’s Luxury-Brand Stores
Looking for $5,650 feather arm warmers? Or maybe a $550 sterling silver clothespin? Easton’s high-priced retailers are here for you.
Ohio’s first free-standing Gucci store was expected to open at Easton in June, giving shoppers another luxury brand to shop … or just salivate over. Gucci joins established Easton brands like Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co. and others with status symbol offerings that range from useful to just plain unnecessary. We rounded up some of our favorite finds; most of the items below are available in Easton stores, and all can be purchased from the brands’ websites.
Louis Vuitton Lipstick Case, $1,510
Nothing says “luxury” like single-purpose carrying cases.
Gucci Padlock Case for Apple Watch, $3,200
If you’ve dropped $1,200-plus on an Hermés Apple Watch, only the fanciest case will do.
Tiffany & Co. Sterling Silver AM/PM Pillbox, $925
Points for accessibility with the Braille label, but what’s less convenient than a single-day pillbox?
Gucci Slip-On Feather Arm Warmers, $5,650
Or—and hear us out—just wear a shirt with sleeves.
Tiffany & Co. Sterling Silver Coffee Can, $1,600
Just think of all the tin/aluminum cans you could buy with $1,600.
Tiffany & Co. Sterling Silver Clothespin, $550
Because wooden clothespins are so middle-class.
Tory Burch T Monogram Embossed Case for AirPods, $168
Why buy a plain case for your fancy earbuds when you can invest in a brand-name one?
Louis Vuitton Micro Noé Bag Charm, $760
At just 5.5 inches tall, this knickknack goes for more than $138 per inch.
Michael Kors Olympia Extreme Trainer, $225
Who needs arch support when your shoes are this fly?
Kate Spade New York Play Tennis Slide Sandals, $228
Perfect for those front-row tickets to Wimbledon … and not much else.
This story is from the July 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.