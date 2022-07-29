Best of Columbus 2022: Our Favorite Outrageous Finds at Easton’s Luxury-Brand Stores

Ohio’s first free-standing Gucci store was expected to open at Easton in June, giving shoppers another luxury brand to shop … or just salivate over. Gucci joins established Easton brands like Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co. and others with status symbol offerings that range from useful to just plain unnecessary. We rounded up some of our favorite finds; most of the items below are available in Easton stores, and all can be purchased from the brands’ websites.

Louis Vuitton Lipstick Case, $1,510

Nothing says “luxury” like single-purpose carrying cases.

Gucci Padlock Case for Apple Watch, $3,200

If you’ve dropped $1,200-plus on an Hermés Apple Watch, only the fanciest case will do.

Tiffany & Co. Sterling Silver AM/PM Pillbox, $925

Points for accessibility with the Braille label, but what’s less convenient than a single-day pillbox?

Gucci Slip-On Feather Arm Warmers, $5,650

Or—and hear us out—just wear a shirt with sleeves.

Tiffany & Co. Sterling Silver Coffee Can, $1,600

Just think of all the tin/aluminum cans you could buy with $1,600.

Tiffany & Co. Sterling Silver Clothespin, $550

Because wooden clothespins are so middle-class.

Tory Burch T Monogram Embossed Case for AirPods, $168

Why buy a plain case for your fancy earbuds when you can invest in a brand-name one?

Louis Vuitton Micro Noé Bag Charm, $760

At just 5.5 inches tall, this knickknack goes for more than $138 per inch.

Michael Kors Olympia Extreme Trainer, $225

Who needs arch support when your shoes are this fly?

Kate Spade New York Play Tennis Slide Sandals, $228

Perfect for those front-row tickets to Wimbledon … and not much else.

This story is from the July 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.