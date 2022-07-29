Columbus Monthly’s Best of Columbus 2022: Readers’ Poll

Columbus Monthly staff

We asked, and you answered. Here are 98 top picks from Columbus Monthly readers, from barbecue and breakfast to fashion and furniture.

FOOD & DRINK

Best African Restaurant

1. Hoyo’s Kitchen 32.74%

2. Afra Grill 11.95%

2. Lalibela Ethiopian Restaurant 11.95%

Best Bar Food

1. 101 Beer Kitchen 12.72%

2. The Old Mohawk 12.50%

3. The Old Bag of Nails 10.99%

Best Barbecue

1. Ray Ray’s Hog Pit 37.06%

2. City Barbeque 28.82%

3. The Pit BBQ Grille 5.49%

Related:Best New Restaurants 2022: Ray Ray's Meat + Three

Best Beer Selection

1. Studio 35 14.50%

2. 101 Beer Kitchen 11.54%

3. The Daily Growler 11.24%

Best Breakfast

1. Katalina’s 10.21%

2. DK Diner 9.64%

3. First Watch 8.32%

Best Brunch

1. Northstar Café 20.58%

2. Lindey’s 15.49%

3. Skillet 13.50%

Best Burger

1. The Thurman Café 24.67%

2. Preston’s: A Burger Joint 10.84%

3. Street Thyme 10.28%

Best Butcher Shop

1. Carfagna’s Market 34.81%

2. The Butcher & Grocer 22.39%

3. The Hungarian Butcher 21.51%

Best Chinese Restaurant

1. Hunan Lion 22.65%

2. Sunflower Chinese Restaurant 13.81%

3. Ty Ginger Asian Bistro 8.29%

Best Classic Bakery

1. Resch’s Bakery 28.29%

2. Mozart’s 14.69%

3. Schneider’s Bakery 12.96%

Best Classic Pizza

1. Massey’s 22.91%

2. Tommy’s Pizza 9.98%

3. Mikey’s Late Night Slice 9.17%

Best Cocktails

1. Watershed Kitchen & Bar 12.91%

2. High Bank Distillery 11.26%

3. Law Bird 10.16%

Related:Law Bird Among 10 Best New Cocktail Bars in U.S.

Best Coffee Shop

1. Stauf’s Coffee Roasters 26.32%

2. Fox in the Snow Café 22.37%

3. Crimson Cup Coffee 8.55%

Best Deli

1. Katzinger’s Delicatessen 40.53%

2. The Brown Bag Delicatessen 21.83%

3. Block’s Bagels Bakery & Deli 16.04%

Related:25 of the Best Sandwiches in Columbus

Best Desserts

1. Pistacia Vera 23.33%

2. Cap City Fine Diner 14.22%

3. Bake Me Happy 10.00%

Best Diner

1. Starliner Diner 19.59%

2. DK Diner 15.03%

3. Tommy’s Diner 13.90%

Best Doughnut

1. Buckeye Donuts 24.95%

2. Resch’s Bakery 13.32%

3. DK Diner 9.94%

Best Fast-Casual

1. Brassica 24.73%

2. Piada Italian Street Food 17.72%

3. Bibibop 15.75%

Best Food Truck

1. Ray Ray’s Hog Pit 21.15%

2. Street Thyme 15.60%

3. Cousins Maine Lobster 11.97%

Best Fried Chicken

1. Hot Chicken Takeover 46.53%

2. Modern Southern Table 14.14%

3. The Eagle 10.03%

Best Gourmet Pizza

1. Harvest Pizzeria 22.89%

2. Natalie’s Coal-Fired Pizza 14.89%

3. Dewey’s 11.11%

Best Happy Hour

1. Kitchen Social 11.32%

2. Lindey’s 11.01%

3. The Pearl 10.38%

Best Hot Dogs

1. Dirty Frank’s Hot Dog Palace 48.13%

2. Tasty Dawg 27.80%

3. Village Coney 8.64%

Best Ice Cream

1. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams 30.89%

2. Graeter’s Ice Cream 30.70%

3. Johnson’s Real Ice Cream 10.92%

Best Indian Restaurant

1. Aab India 31.21%

2. Indian Oven 11.41%

3. Rooh 10.07%

Best Italian Restaurant

1. Basi Italia 10.71%

2. Marcella’s 9.64%

3. Villa Nova 8.78%

Best Kids Menu

1. Rusty Bucket Restaurant & Tavern 17.80%

2. Cap City Fine Diner 16.95%

3. Spaghetti Warehouse 14.83% (Note the restaurant remains closed in late July due to a roof collapse)

Best Korean Restaurant

1. Gogi Korean BBQ 30.60%

2. Min-Ga Korean Restaurant 18.03%

3. Restaurant Silla 14.75%

Best Latin American Restaurant

1. Arepazo 50.72%

2. Sidebar 11.96%

3. Sí Señor Peruvian Sandwiches & More 11.59%

Best Mediterranean/Middle Eastern Restaurant

1. Lavash Café 18.75%

2. Aladdin’s Eatery 12.76%

3. Mazah Mediterranean Eatery 10.68%

Best Mexican Restaurant

1. El Vaquero 26.18%

2. Los Guachos 18.70%

3. Cuco’s Taqueria 11.72%

Best Patio

1. Lindey’s 21.39%

2. Barcelona 18.81%

3. Milestone 229 9.02%

Best Ramen

1. Fukuryu Ramen 25.33%

2. Meshikou Ramen 15.72%

3. Ampersand Asian Supper Club 13.97%

3. Slurping Turtle 13.97%

Best Romantic Restaurant

1. The Refectory 16.98%

2. Lindey’s 14.02%

3. Basi Italia 10.51%

Best Rooftop Patio

1. Lincoln Social Rooftop 16.50%

1. Vaso 16.50%

3. Budd Dairy Food Hall 12.30%

Best Sandwiches

1. Katzinger’s Delicatessen 33.08%

2. The Brown Bag Delicatessen 16.41%

3. Wario’s Beef and Pork 12.63%

Best Seafood

1. Mitchell’s Ocean Club 22.87%

2. Columbus Fish Market 15.25%

3. Windward Passage 12.32%

Best Southern/Soul Food Restaurant

1. Modern Southern Table 33.82%

2. Creole Kitchen 25.49%

3. Way Down Yonder New Orleans Finest Restaurant 19.61%

Best Sports Bar

1. Roosters 27.99%

2. Gallo’s Tap Room 15.67%

3. Winking Lizard 11.57%

Best Spot for Plant-Based Dining

1. Northstar Café 32.14%

2. Comune 25.00%

3. Portia’s Café 10.36% (Portia’s announced it would close on July 30.)

Best Steakhouse

1. The Top Steak House 30.79%

2. Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse 18.53%

3. Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse 11.17%

Best Sushi

1. Akai Hana 37.09%

2. Mr. Sushi 10.91%

3. Sushi Ten 7.27%

Best Tacos

1. Condado Tacos 29.41%

2. Los Guachos 22.65%

3. Dos Hermanos 11.18%

Best Thai Restaurant

1. Lemongrass 21.01%

2. Nida’s Thai on High 18.49%

3. Basil 16.81%

Best Vietnamese Restaurant

1. Lan Viet Market 29.59%

2. Buckeye Pho 26.04%

3. Huong Vietnamese Restaurant 19.53%

Best Wine Bar

1. The Wine Bistro 15.66%

2. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant 13.65%

3. Hausfrau Haven 10.44%

Best Wings

1. Roosters 43.93%

2. Barley’s Brewing Co. 7.87%

3. Gallo’s Tap Room 6.89%

Best Himalayan/Nepalese Restaurant

1. Momo Ghar 56.91%

2. Everest Cuisine 19.34%

3. Namaste Indo Nepali Cuisine 10.50%

Best Modern Bakery

1. Pistacia Vera 24.44%

2. Fox in the Snow Café 20.79%

3. Pattycake Bakery 12.92%

Best Taproom

1. Seventh Son Brewing 15.92%

2. Land-Grant Brewing 13.84%

3. Wolf’s Ridge Brewing 13.15%

OUT & ABOUT

Best Bar for Music

1. Natalie’s Coal-Fired Pizza and Live Music 20.82%

2. Natalie’s Grandview Music Hall & Kitchen 13.01%

3. Ace of Cups 12.64%

Related:Best of Columbus | Natalie's Meets the Moment

Best Beer Shop

1. Weiland’s Market 27.16%

2. Savor Growl 12.07%

3. Giant Eagle Market District 11.21%

Best Bike Shop

1. Roll 27.07%

2. Paradise Garage 17.13%

3. Beechwold Bicycles 16.02%

Best Bowling Alley

1. Pins Mechanical Co. 27.49%

2. AMF Sawmill Lanes 16.11%

2. Columbus Square Bowling Palace 16.11%

Best Clothing Resale Shop

1. Rag-o-Rama 26.98%

2. Second Chance Consignment Boutique 19.53%

3. One More Time 18.14%

Best Concert Venue

1. Newport Music Hall 14.52%

2. Columbus Commons 10.97%

3. Ohio Theatre 9.68%

Best DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area)

1. Dublin 23.40%

2. Arena District 20.00%

3. Gahanna 11.32%

3. Westerville 11.32%

Best Farmers Market

1. Worthington 33.02%

2. Clintonville 21.70%

3. North Market 15.09%

Best Festival

1. Columbus Arts Festival 22.83%

2. ComFest 16.58%

3. Stonewall Columbus Pride Festival 12.50%

Best Fitness Studio

1. Cycle 614 31.12%

2. Orangetheory Fitness 12.24%

3. 614Fitness 6.63%

3. Title Boxing Club 6.63%

Best Furniture Resale Shop

1. Grandview Mercantile 50.51%

2. One More Time, Etc. 15.15%

3. Flower Child Vintage 10.61%

Best Gallery

1. Studios on High Gallery 15.22%

2. Hawk Galleries 11.96%

3. Vanderelli Room 11.41%

Best Garden Center

1. Oakland Nursery 44.44%

2. Strader’s Garden Center 23.08%

3. Groovy Plants Ranch 11.40%

Best Grocery Store

1. Weiland’s Market 19.01%

2. Trader Joe’s 16.15%

3. Giant Eagle Market District 14.84%

Best Gym

1. Planet Fitness 26.37%

2. Life Time Fitness 14.84%

3. YMCA 13.74%

Best Hair Salon

1. Penzone Salons + Spas 27.92%

2. Akada 16.23%

3. Salon Elevation 10.82%

Related:Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Penzone Salons + Spas

Best Hardware Store

1. Beechwold Hardware 27.90%

2. Zettler Hardware 19.93%

3. Roush Hardware 18.12%

3. Schreiner Ace Hardware 18.12%

Best LGBTQ Bar/Club

1. Union Café 31.72%

2. Slammers 22.07%

3. Club Diversity 9.66%

Best Local Band

1. MojoFlo 22.44%

2. Caamp 17.56%

3. Hoodoo Soul Band 11.22%

Related:Best of Columbus Weddings 2021 Winner: MojoFlo

Best Local Musician

1. Bobby Floyd 27.03%

2. Counterfeit Madison 19.46%

3. Angela Perley 14.59%

Best Movie Theater

1. Gateway Film Center 17.51%

2. The Drexel Theatre 16.50%

3. Studio 35 Cinema & Drafthouse 16.16%

Best Museum

1. Columbus Museum of Art 48.97%

2. COSI 25.81%

3. Ohio History Center 9.38%

Best Park

1. Highbanks Metro Park 17.05%

2. Columbus Park of Roses 15.91%

3. Inniswood Metro Gardens 11.36%

Best Place for Children’s Clothing

1. Jeffrey Thomas 53.59%

2. Cub Shrub 21.94%

3. Von Maur 12.66%

Best Place for Home Décor

1. Elm & Iron 33.33%

2. Grandview Mercantile 26.46%

3. Trove Warehouse 11.11%

Best Place for Last-Minute Gifts

1. Wild Cat Gift and Party 16.79%

2. Global Gifts 12.31%

2. Helen Winnemore’s 12.31%

Best Place for Men’s Fashions

1. Jeffrey Thomas 65.81%

2. Samson Men’s Emporium 12.13%

3. Pursuit 8.82%

Best Place for Ohio-Made Stuff

1. Homage 45.41%

2. Celebrate Local 19.21%

3. Wild Cat Gift and Party 17.03%

Best Place for Women’s Fashions

1. Jeffrey Thomas 45.54%

2. Nordstrom 13.54%

3. Von Maur 8.31%

Best Place to Buy Jewelry

1. Worthington Jewelers 21.17%

2. Diamond Cellar 20.72%

3. Argo & Lehne Jewelers 10.36%

Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners

1. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium 21.57%

2. Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Garden 15.99%

3. German Village 15.48%

Best Public Art

1. Short North Gothic, Short North 20.42%

2. Goodale Park elephant fountain 18.33%

3. Scioto Lounge deer sculptures 17.08%

Best Spa

1. Penzone Salons + Spas 38.14%

2. The Woodhouse Day Spa 25.58%

3. The Spa at River Ridge 9.30%

Best Store for Housewares

1. Crate & Barrel 36.82%

2. Sur La Table 23.38%

3. Wasserstrom 16.42%

Best Wine Shop

1. Weiland’s Market 28.31%

2. Hausfrau Haven 15.07%

3. The Twisted Vine 10.96%

Best Yoga Studio

1. Yoga on High 29.77%

2. GoYoga 14.50%

3. Give Yoga 7.63%

3. Harbor Yoga Studio 7.63%

3. Modo Yoga 7.63%

Best Florist

1. 5th Ave. Floral Co. 15.82%

2. DeSantis Florists 13.56%

3. Rose Bredl Flowers & Garden 9.60%

Best Running/Walking or Biking Event

1. Pelotonia 33.33%

2. Nationwide Children’s Hospital Marathon & Half Marathon 21.21%

3. Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure 14.65%

PEOPLE

Best Blue Jackets Player

1. Boone Jenner 29.86%

2. Elvis Merzlikins 17.36%

3. Jack Roslovic 11.11%

Best Buckeyes Football Player

1. C.J. Stroud 61.32%

2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba 21.70%

3. TreVeyon Henderson 10.38%

Best Chef

1. Laura Lee, Ajumama Food Truck 19.57%

2. Richard Blondin, The Refectory Restaurant & Wine Shop 13.41%

3. BJ Lieberman, Chapman’s Eat Market 12.32%

Best Crew Player

1. Lucas Zelarayan 31.78%

2. Pedro Santos 16.82%

3. Gyasi Zardes 14.95% (traded to the Colorado Rapids in April)

Best Female TV Anchor

1. Colleen Marshall, NBC4 27.05%

2. Yolanda Harris, 10TV 24.66%

3. Monica Day, NBC4 14.04%

Best Male TV Anchor

1. Matt Barnes, NBC4 36.48%

2. Kurt Ludlow, ABC6/FOX28 22.13%

3. Bob Kendrick, ABC6/FOX28 14.75%

Best Radio Morning Show

1. Dave and Jimmy, 97.9 WNCI 26.85%

2. Brian Phillips, CD92.9 21.76%

3. Dino Tripodis and Stacy McKay, Sunny 95 18.52%

Best Radio Station

1. 89.7 WOSU 19.02%

2. CD92.9 17.38%

3. 90.5 WCBE 12.79%

Best Talk Radio Personality

1. Ann Fisher, 89.7 WOSU 56.10%

2. Anthony Rothman, 97.1 The Fan 15.61%

3. Mike Ricordati “The Common Man,” 97.9 The Fan 14.63%

Best Weatherperson

1. Bob Nunnally, NBC4 18.56%

2. Dave Mazza, NBC4 17.18%

3. Ashlee Baracy, 10TV 13.40%

This story is from the July 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.