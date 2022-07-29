Columbus Monthly’s Best of Columbus 2022: Readers’ Poll
We asked, and you answered. Here are 98 top picks from Columbus Monthly readers, from barbecue and breakfast to fashion and furniture.
FOOD & DRINK
Best African Restaurant
1. Hoyo’s Kitchen 32.74%
2. Afra Grill 11.95%
2. Lalibela Ethiopian Restaurant 11.95%
Best Bar Food
1. 101 Beer Kitchen 12.72%
2. The Old Mohawk 12.50%
3. The Old Bag of Nails 10.99%
Best Barbecue
1. Ray Ray’s Hog Pit 37.06%
2. City Barbeque 28.82%
3. The Pit BBQ Grille 5.49%
Best Beer Selection
1. Studio 35 14.50%
2. 101 Beer Kitchen 11.54%
3. The Daily Growler 11.24%
Best Breakfast
1. Katalina’s 10.21%
2. DK Diner 9.64%
3. First Watch 8.32%
Best Brunch
1. Northstar Café 20.58%
2. Lindey’s 15.49%
3. Skillet 13.50%
Best Burger
1. The Thurman Café 24.67%
2. Preston’s: A Burger Joint 10.84%
3. Street Thyme 10.28%
Best Butcher Shop
1. Carfagna’s Market 34.81%
2. The Butcher & Grocer 22.39%
3. The Hungarian Butcher 21.51%
Best Chinese Restaurant
1. Hunan Lion 22.65%
2. Sunflower Chinese Restaurant 13.81%
3. Ty Ginger Asian Bistro 8.29%
Best Classic Bakery
1. Resch’s Bakery 28.29%
2. Mozart’s 14.69%
3. Schneider’s Bakery 12.96%
Best Classic Pizza
1. Massey’s 22.91%
2. Tommy’s Pizza 9.98%
3. Mikey’s Late Night Slice 9.17%
Best Cocktails
1. Watershed Kitchen & Bar 12.91%
2. High Bank Distillery 11.26%
3. Law Bird 10.16%
Best Coffee Shop
1. Stauf’s Coffee Roasters 26.32%
2. Fox in the Snow Café 22.37%
3. Crimson Cup Coffee 8.55%
Best Deli
1. Katzinger’s Delicatessen 40.53%
2. The Brown Bag Delicatessen 21.83%
3. Block’s Bagels Bakery & Deli 16.04%
Best Desserts
1. Pistacia Vera 23.33%
2. Cap City Fine Diner 14.22%
3. Bake Me Happy 10.00%
Best Diner
1. Starliner Diner 19.59%
2. DK Diner 15.03%
3. Tommy’s Diner 13.90%
Best Doughnut
1. Buckeye Donuts 24.95%
2. Resch’s Bakery 13.32%
3. DK Diner 9.94%
Best Fast-Casual
1. Brassica 24.73%
2. Piada Italian Street Food 17.72%
3. Bibibop 15.75%
Best Food Truck
1. Ray Ray’s Hog Pit 21.15%
2. Street Thyme 15.60%
3. Cousins Maine Lobster 11.97%
Best Fried Chicken
1. Hot Chicken Takeover 46.53%
2. Modern Southern Table 14.14%
3. The Eagle 10.03%
Best Gourmet Pizza
1. Harvest Pizzeria 22.89%
2. Natalie’s Coal-Fired Pizza 14.89%
3. Dewey’s 11.11%
Best Happy Hour
1. Kitchen Social 11.32%
2. Lindey’s 11.01%
3. The Pearl 10.38%
Best Hot Dogs
1. Dirty Frank’s Hot Dog Palace 48.13%
2. Tasty Dawg 27.80%
3. Village Coney 8.64%
Best Ice Cream
1. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams 30.89%
2. Graeter’s Ice Cream 30.70%
3. Johnson’s Real Ice Cream 10.92%
Best Indian Restaurant
1. Aab India 31.21%
2. Indian Oven 11.41%
3. Rooh 10.07%
Best Italian Restaurant
1. Basi Italia 10.71%
2. Marcella’s 9.64%
3. Villa Nova 8.78%
Best Kids Menu
1. Rusty Bucket Restaurant & Tavern 17.80%
2. Cap City Fine Diner 16.95%
3. Spaghetti Warehouse 14.83% (Note the restaurant remains closed in late July due to a roof collapse)
Best Korean Restaurant
1. Gogi Korean BBQ 30.60%
2. Min-Ga Korean Restaurant 18.03%
3. Restaurant Silla 14.75%
Best Latin American Restaurant
1. Arepazo 50.72%
2. Sidebar 11.96%
3. Sí Señor Peruvian Sandwiches & More 11.59%
Best Mediterranean/Middle Eastern Restaurant
1. Lavash Café 18.75%
2. Aladdin’s Eatery 12.76%
3. Mazah Mediterranean Eatery 10.68%
Best Mexican Restaurant
1. El Vaquero 26.18%
2. Los Guachos 18.70%
3. Cuco’s Taqueria 11.72%
Best Patio
1. Lindey’s 21.39%
2. Barcelona 18.81%
3. Milestone 229 9.02%
Best Ramen
1. Fukuryu Ramen 25.33%
2. Meshikou Ramen 15.72%
3. Ampersand Asian Supper Club 13.97%
3. Slurping Turtle 13.97%
Best Romantic Restaurant
1. The Refectory 16.98%
2. Lindey’s 14.02%
3. Basi Italia 10.51%
Best Rooftop Patio
1. Lincoln Social Rooftop 16.50%
1. Vaso 16.50%
3. Budd Dairy Food Hall 12.30%
Best Sandwiches
1. Katzinger’s Delicatessen 33.08%
2. The Brown Bag Delicatessen 16.41%
3. Wario’s Beef and Pork 12.63%
Best Seafood
1. Mitchell’s Ocean Club 22.87%
2. Columbus Fish Market 15.25%
3. Windward Passage 12.32%
Best Southern/Soul Food Restaurant
1. Modern Southern Table 33.82%
2. Creole Kitchen 25.49%
3. Way Down Yonder New Orleans Finest Restaurant 19.61%
Best Sports Bar
1. Roosters 27.99%
2. Gallo’s Tap Room 15.67%
3. Winking Lizard 11.57%
Best Spot for Plant-Based Dining
1. Northstar Café 32.14%
2. Comune 25.00%
3. Portia’s Café 10.36% (Portia’s announced it would close on July 30.)
Best Steakhouse
1. The Top Steak House 30.79%
2. Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse 18.53%
3. Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse 11.17%
Best Sushi
1. Akai Hana 37.09%
2. Mr. Sushi 10.91%
3. Sushi Ten 7.27%
Best Tacos
1. Condado Tacos 29.41%
2. Los Guachos 22.65%
3. Dos Hermanos 11.18%
Best Thai Restaurant
1. Lemongrass 21.01%
2. Nida’s Thai on High 18.49%
3. Basil 16.81%
Best Vietnamese Restaurant
1. Lan Viet Market 29.59%
2. Buckeye Pho 26.04%
3. Huong Vietnamese Restaurant 19.53%
Best Wine Bar
1. The Wine Bistro 15.66%
2. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant 13.65%
3. Hausfrau Haven 10.44%
Best Wings
1. Roosters 43.93%
2. Barley’s Brewing Co. 7.87%
3. Gallo’s Tap Room 6.89%
Best Himalayan/Nepalese Restaurant
1. Momo Ghar 56.91%
2. Everest Cuisine 19.34%
3. Namaste Indo Nepali Cuisine 10.50%
Best Modern Bakery
1. Pistacia Vera 24.44%
2. Fox in the Snow Café 20.79%
3. Pattycake Bakery 12.92%
Best Taproom
1. Seventh Son Brewing 15.92%
2. Land-Grant Brewing 13.84%
3. Wolf’s Ridge Brewing 13.15%
OUT & ABOUT
Best Bar for Music
1. Natalie’s Coal-Fired Pizza and Live Music 20.82%
2. Natalie’s Grandview Music Hall & Kitchen 13.01%
3. Ace of Cups 12.64%
Best Beer Shop
1. Weiland’s Market 27.16%
2. Savor Growl 12.07%
3. Giant Eagle Market District 11.21%
Best Bike Shop
1. Roll 27.07%
2. Paradise Garage 17.13%
3. Beechwold Bicycles 16.02%
Best Bowling Alley
1. Pins Mechanical Co. 27.49%
2. AMF Sawmill Lanes 16.11%
2. Columbus Square Bowling Palace 16.11%
Best Clothing Resale Shop
1. Rag-o-Rama 26.98%
2. Second Chance Consignment Boutique 19.53%
3. One More Time 18.14%
Best Concert Venue
1. Newport Music Hall 14.52%
2. Columbus Commons 10.97%
3. Ohio Theatre 9.68%
Best DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area)
1. Dublin 23.40%
2. Arena District 20.00%
3. Gahanna 11.32%
3. Westerville 11.32%
Best Farmers Market
1. Worthington 33.02%
2. Clintonville 21.70%
3. North Market 15.09%
Best Festival
1. Columbus Arts Festival 22.83%
2. ComFest 16.58%
3. Stonewall Columbus Pride Festival 12.50%
Best Fitness Studio
1. Cycle 614 31.12%
2. Orangetheory Fitness 12.24%
3. 614Fitness 6.63%
3. Title Boxing Club 6.63%
Best Furniture Resale Shop
1. Grandview Mercantile 50.51%
2. One More Time, Etc. 15.15%
3. Flower Child Vintage 10.61%
Best Gallery
1. Studios on High Gallery 15.22%
2. Hawk Galleries 11.96%
3. Vanderelli Room 11.41%
Best Garden Center
1. Oakland Nursery 44.44%
2. Strader’s Garden Center 23.08%
3. Groovy Plants Ranch 11.40%
Best Grocery Store
1. Weiland’s Market 19.01%
2. Trader Joe’s 16.15%
3. Giant Eagle Market District 14.84%
Best Gym
1. Planet Fitness 26.37%
2. Life Time Fitness 14.84%
3. YMCA 13.74%
Best Hair Salon
1. Penzone Salons + Spas 27.92%
2. Akada 16.23%
3. Salon Elevation 10.82%
Best Hardware Store
1. Beechwold Hardware 27.90%
2. Zettler Hardware 19.93%
3. Roush Hardware 18.12%
3. Schreiner Ace Hardware 18.12%
Best LGBTQ Bar/Club
1. Union Café 31.72%
2. Slammers 22.07%
3. Club Diversity 9.66%
Best Local Band
1. MojoFlo 22.44%
2. Caamp 17.56%
3. Hoodoo Soul Band 11.22%
Best Local Musician
1. Bobby Floyd 27.03%
2. Counterfeit Madison 19.46%
3. Angela Perley 14.59%
Best Movie Theater
1. Gateway Film Center 17.51%
2. The Drexel Theatre 16.50%
3. Studio 35 Cinema & Drafthouse 16.16%
Best Museum
1. Columbus Museum of Art 48.97%
2. COSI 25.81%
3. Ohio History Center 9.38%
Best Park
1. Highbanks Metro Park 17.05%
2. Columbus Park of Roses 15.91%
3. Inniswood Metro Gardens 11.36%
Best Place for Children’s Clothing
1. Jeffrey Thomas 53.59%
2. Cub Shrub 21.94%
3. Von Maur 12.66%
Best Place for Home Décor
1. Elm & Iron 33.33%
2. Grandview Mercantile 26.46%
3. Trove Warehouse 11.11%
Best Place for Last-Minute Gifts
1. Wild Cat Gift and Party 16.79%
2. Global Gifts 12.31%
2. Helen Winnemore’s 12.31%
Best Place for Men’s Fashions
1. Jeffrey Thomas 65.81%
2. Samson Men’s Emporium 12.13%
3. Pursuit 8.82%
Best Place for Ohio-Made Stuff
1. Homage 45.41%
2. Celebrate Local 19.21%
3. Wild Cat Gift and Party 17.03%
Best Place for Women’s Fashions
1. Jeffrey Thomas 45.54%
2. Nordstrom 13.54%
3. Von Maur 8.31%
Best Place to Buy Jewelry
1. Worthington Jewelers 21.17%
2. Diamond Cellar 20.72%
3. Argo & Lehne Jewelers 10.36%
Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners
1. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium 21.57%
2. Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Garden 15.99%
3. German Village 15.48%
Best Public Art
1. Short North Gothic, Short North 20.42%
2. Goodale Park elephant fountain 18.33%
3. Scioto Lounge deer sculptures 17.08%
Best Spa
1. Penzone Salons + Spas 38.14%
2. The Woodhouse Day Spa 25.58%
3. The Spa at River Ridge 9.30%
Best Store for Housewares
1. Crate & Barrel 36.82%
2. Sur La Table 23.38%
3. Wasserstrom 16.42%
Best Wine Shop
1. Weiland’s Market 28.31%
2. Hausfrau Haven 15.07%
3. The Twisted Vine 10.96%
Best Yoga Studio
1. Yoga on High 29.77%
2. GoYoga 14.50%
3. Give Yoga 7.63%
3. Harbor Yoga Studio 7.63%
3. Modo Yoga 7.63%
Best Florist
1. 5th Ave. Floral Co. 15.82%
2. DeSantis Florists 13.56%
3. Rose Bredl Flowers & Garden 9.60%
Best Running/Walking or Biking Event
1. Pelotonia 33.33%
2. Nationwide Children’s Hospital Marathon & Half Marathon 21.21%
3. Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure 14.65%
PEOPLE
Best Blue Jackets Player
1. Boone Jenner 29.86%
2. Elvis Merzlikins 17.36%
3. Jack Roslovic 11.11%
Best Buckeyes Football Player
1. C.J. Stroud 61.32%
2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba 21.70%
3. TreVeyon Henderson 10.38%
Best Chef
1. Laura Lee, Ajumama Food Truck 19.57%
2. Richard Blondin, The Refectory Restaurant & Wine Shop 13.41%
3. BJ Lieberman, Chapman’s Eat Market 12.32%
Best Crew Player
1. Lucas Zelarayan 31.78%
2. Pedro Santos 16.82%
3. Gyasi Zardes 14.95% (traded to the Colorado Rapids in April)
Best Female TV Anchor
1. Colleen Marshall, NBC4 27.05%
2. Yolanda Harris, 10TV 24.66%
3. Monica Day, NBC4 14.04%
Best Male TV Anchor
1. Matt Barnes, NBC4 36.48%
2. Kurt Ludlow, ABC6/FOX28 22.13%
3. Bob Kendrick, ABC6/FOX28 14.75%
Best Radio Morning Show
1. Dave and Jimmy, 97.9 WNCI 26.85%
2. Brian Phillips, CD92.9 21.76%
3. Dino Tripodis and Stacy McKay, Sunny 95 18.52%
Best Radio Station
1. 89.7 WOSU 19.02%
2. CD92.9 17.38%
3. 90.5 WCBE 12.79%
Best Talk Radio Personality
1. Ann Fisher, 89.7 WOSU 56.10%
2. Anthony Rothman, 97.1 The Fan 15.61%
3. Mike Ricordati “The Common Man,” 97.9 The Fan 14.63%
Best Weatherperson
1. Bob Nunnally, NBC4 18.56%
2. Dave Mazza, NBC4 17.18%
3. Ashlee Baracy, 10TV 13.40%
This story is from the July 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.