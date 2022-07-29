Columbus Monthly’s Best of Columbus 2022: Food, Arts, Sports, Shopping and More
Tasty treats, inspiring art, cool boutiques and 150-plus other things to love about our region
Let the scavenger hunt begin. After two years of pandemic restrictions, Columbus residents are once again exploring the city, eager to find the best it has to offer. Our annual superlative roundup serves as a road map for those rediscovering the region, showcasing more than 60 inspiring people, bold ideas, delicious eats, cool boutiques and more. Plus, don’t forget 98 top picks from Columbus Monthly readers. Happy hunting.
Contributors: Erin Edwards, Chris Gaitten, Dave Ghose, Suzanne Goldsmith, Emma Frankart Henterly, Brittany Moseley, Peter Tonguette and Scott Woods
Around Town
Editors’ Picks for What’s Happening Around Town
Meeting the Moment: How Harry Miller and Three Others Stepped up
Five Standout Substack Writers from Central Ohio
My Favorite Thing: from Dee Haslam, Andrew Kinsey and Three Other Notables
Test Your Knowledge of Ohio’s Redistricting Mess
Arts & Entertainment
Editors’ Picks for Arts & Entertainment: Van Gogh, Thurber House, Opera Columbus and More
Author Hanif Abdurraqib’s Endless Love
Food & Drink
Editors’ Picks for Food & Drink
Ohio’s Tastiest Strawberry Ice Cream
Why Ginger Rabbit is an Ideal Romantic Date Spot
Goods & Services
Editors’ Picks for Goods & Services: Tiki Botanicals, Prologue Bookshop and Other Worthy Choices
The Brass Hand’s Amazing Desert-Inspired Fare
Our Favorite Outrageous Finds at Easton’s Luxury-Brand Stores
Sports
Editors’ Picks for Sports: Ohio State, the Blue Jackets, UA Soccer and More
Sherrod Brown vs. Mike DeWine: Clash of the Elected Baseball Fans
Readers’ Poll Results
Favorite food, drink, shopping, art, Central Ohio personalities and more
The Best of Columbus 2022 package appears in the July 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.