Columbus Attorney Diane Menashe on Defending William Husel and Other High-Profile Clients

Andrew Welsh-Huggins

The trial of former Mount Carmel Health System doctor William Husel had entered its fifth week when, on Monday, March 21, 2022, prosecutors put witness Christine Allison on the stand. Allison, the widow of Troy Allison, had been outspoken in her quest for justice for her late husband, allegedly murdered by Husel on July 15, 2018, via a lethal dose of 1,000 micrograms of fentanyl. She was also one of several family members of Husel’s alleged victims asked to testify by prosecutors as they laid out their case that Husel purposefully killed 14 patients, many of them already desperately ill and close to death.

Once assistant Franklin County prosecutor Corinne Buker finished questioning Allison, defense attorney Diane Menashe stepped to the podium for the cross-examination. She was ready. Menashe was a veteran of such moments when a client’s life might depend on the questions she asked over the next several minutes. Menashe had watched video clips of Christine Allison speaking at news conferences about her husband and had kept an eye on her in the back of the courtroom as the trial proceeded. She had no hesitation as she began her questions, which constitute the essence of defense work. Being in front of a jury is “the ultimate physical grind and mental stress, while at the same time being the most incredible rush,” Menashe says.

Their interaction started off in friendly enough fashion, as Menashe—speaking without notes, as is her custom—reminded Allison that they’d chatted in the hallway before court began that morning. But soon enough, Menashe got down to business by questioning Allison’s recollections of her husband’s death and reminding her—and the jury—of Allison’s wrongful death lawsuit against Husel and Mount Carmel.

“You have a vested interest in this case—do you not?” Menashe said.

“He killed my husband,” Allison said, to which Menashe responded: “I realize that’s your belief.”

After sparring over the lawsuit, Menashe went after a discrepancy in Allison’s earlier testimony, when she described being with her husband for 18 years. In fact, Menashe said, Allison had been married to someone else between 2008 and 2010, hadn’t she?

“I don’t know if I got the dates wrong but that’s what I said, yes,” Allison said.

“But you were married in 2008 and divorced in 2010 to a different man, were you not?” Menashe said.

Buker objected, as she would twice more as Menashe pressed her point. Common Pleas Judge Michael Holbrook sustained each objection. But the damage had been done.

“She had to prove this lady was not a truthful person,” juror Damon Massey said several weeks later. Though some thought Menashe’s approach was “savage,” Massey said, it was also around this time that jurors started discounting family member testimony.

A month later, the jury found Husel not guilty on all 14 counts, ending more than three years of criminal prosecution. Menashe wiped away tears as she congratulated Husel in court.

The next day, she began boning up on the Dodd-Frank Act for a tax trial she was litigating for the city of Marion, Indiana, in just a matter of days. Because in the end, trying cases is all she’s ever wanted to do.

“In any jurisdiction, in any state, in any court, across the country,” Menashe says.

Menashe hones her competitive streak at Purdue

On the surface, Menashe’s background wouldn’t suggest a future defending people accused of some of the most horrific crimes imaginable. By her own account, Menashe, 47, grew up the daughter of privilege in Bellevue, a Seattle suburb, attending a boarding school thanks to the money made by her late father, Jack, a police officer turned food broker. But her Republican dad also had a philanthropic streak, and Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays often found the family distributing food at homeless shelters.

“He really tried to cultivate opportunities for us to see those that were less financially fortunate,” says Menashe, who dates her desire to be a lawyer to at least second grade—if not before—when she played an attorney representing “Tommy the Toothbrush” in a school play.

After high school Menashe attended Purdue University, where the competitive athlete intended to walk on as a softball player. Instead, she followed a roommate onto the crew team and took to the sport so well that she earned invitations to the U.S. Women’s National Team Pre-Elite Camps, a collegiate feeder system for Olympic and national teams, where she rowed eight hours a day at summer camps. Not surprisingly, the position that Menashe held—the rower closest to the stern known as “the stroke”—is often considered the most competitive team member in crew. But competition in and of itself was never the goal, nor was being average in a variety of undertakings. That’s not Menashe. “I want to be exceptional at the few things that matter most to me,” she says.

She continued that focus at Tulane Law School. Where most law students would be content just keeping up with classes, Menashe juggled her academic schedule with coaching Tulane’s women’s varsity crew team, including weekends spent at out-of-town regattas. After graduation and moving to Columbus, Menashe also coached the combined Westerville North and South girls’ team, who rowed on Hoover Reservoir. To this day, rowing—on a machine—is a favored Menashe workout as she hits her gym in Grandview at 6 a.m. most mornings.

It was also at Tulane that, in her third year, Menashe participated in her first death penalty case through a criminal law clinic and had her initial experience of entering a jail, visiting with a client and, above all, learning about empathy. “How other people live, and the circumstances they survived to be where they are, is to me the greatest part about criminal defense,” she says.

Menashe arrived in Columbus more than 25 years ago to work in the state public defender’s office, branching out on her own after three years and handling dozens of cases in state and federal court. “She leaves no stone unturned,” says Algenon Marbley, U.S. District Court judge. “She will know the law, and she will know her facts.” Menashe gained a reputation as a relentless advocate who literally would work day and night on behalf of clients. Emails at 3 a.m. to her fellow attorneys were not unusual. “She’s tireless,” says defense attorney Kort Gatterdam, who’s partnered with her several times over the years. “You will not outwork her.”

Yet early in her career, Menashe hit a stumbling block that might have felled a lesser attorney, when she faced tampering with evidence and obstructing justice charges after she was wrongly accused of instructing a client, a Clinton County police officer charged with murder, to destroy evidence. Felony charges were dropped after she passed a polygraph test. Despite the professional and financial shockwaves caused by a case that might have ended other attorneys’ careers, Menashe shook off the catastrophe and kept going. “I do think hopefully that part of the look-back on me is my resilience,” she says.

Menashe has relied on that resilience again and again. In 2006, she and Gatterdam represented Daryl Lawrence, who shot and killed Bryan Hurst, an off-duty Columbus police officer on special duty, as Lawrence attempted to rob Fifth Third Bank at 6265 E. Broad St. Tensions ran high with federal prosecutors under pressure to secure a death sentence for a cop-killer. Mid-trial, Menashe and Gatterdam filed a motion with federal judge Gregory Frost requesting the officers not wear uniforms to court, though that didn’t stop cops from lining Marconi Boulevard with cruisers. After the trial, then-FOP president Jim Gilbert criticized Menashe and Gatterdam’s representation in a letter to The Columbus Dispatch. “The attorneys tried to convince a jury that somehow Lawrence was the victim in this case,” Gilbert wrote. The true hero, he said, was Hurst.

Amid all this, Menashe “would go over to the U.S. attorney’s table, or out in the hallway, make jokes with them, talk to them,” Frost says. “It put everyone at ease. She did a real good job of that under some of the most trying circumstances with regard to the evidence.” (Though the jury initially sentenced Lawrence to death, Frost later dismissed the death sentence after Menashe and Gatterdam successfully petitioned for a new trial. Later, Lawrence’s death sentence was reinstated, and he remains on federal death row.)

Representing Lawrence taught Menashe the value of having a thick skin, a trait that came in handy after she took on two of the highest-profile cases of her career—the back-to-back 2018 and 2019 trials of Brian Golsby, accused of raping and killing 21-year-old Ohio State University student Reagan Tokes after abducting her in the Short North; and of Quentin Smith, who shot and killed Westerville police officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli as they answered a 911 domestic violence call from Smith’s wife. During both trials, Menashe received so many death threats she had to request police officers respond to her house and office, where she worried about walking to her car after dark.

Though convicted, both Golsby and Smith were spared the death penalty, which goes in the win column for Menashe, a fiercely anti-capital punishment lawyer who makes no bones about the fact that saving lives—she’s worked on more than 35 capital cases—is often the measure of success in death penalty defense work. “Nothing but fair,” she called the 2019 life sentence her client, Martin Neftali Aguilar-Rivera, received for his role as an MS-13 leader charged with five Ohio killings, including victims slashed and beaten to death with machetes and hammers.

To this end, she takes care to always “own” the facts of a case, no matter how bad they appear. This is especially important in death penalty cases, Menashe says, when your credibility is on the line as you ask jurors to spare the lives of defendants who have committed terrible crimes. In Golsby’s case, for example, he claimed that an accomplice named “TJ” forced him to rape Tokes and was the one who killed the college student. But Menashe was clear with jurors. “He’s lying. There’s nobody else,” she said.

Teamed again with Gatterdam, Menashe laid out Golsby’s horrific childhood, including domestic violence, mental health problems, addiction, his rape around the age of 12 or 13, brain injuries and brutal treatment in the state youth detention system. The jury deadlocked eight to four on execution, and Golsby was sentenced to life without parole.

“I hope you don’t waste their efforts,” Judge Mark Serrott told Golsby afterward. “You’re standing here alive because of your lawyers.”

Menashe’s tactics were not only an effective strategy but an example of what makes her a good adversary, says Jennifer Rausch, who faced off against Menashe as a Franklin County prosecutor in the Golsby case but also considers her a friend.

“If the jury trusts what the attorney is representing, I think it makes it easier for them to listen to and fully consider the positions that they’re arguing,” says Rausch, now an assistant state attorney general.

Three days after the Golsby trial ended, Franklin County Judge Richard Frye called and asked Menashe to represent Quentin Smith. For the first time in her career, Menashe hesitated. It was a dream assignment, but the idea of jumping into such a high-profile case again so soon was daunting. She told Frye she had to think about it.

In the end, she decided to take the case, owned the facts again—refusing to argue, for example, that Smith had been in a gun fight with officers—and emphasized his mental health problems instead. He was convicted and sentenced to life without parole.

The first reason Menashe took the case, she says, was that, as a woman, she feels she has to work harder to earn opportunities than male colleagues, and it would have been a professional mistake to turn the job down.

As for the second reason?

“I’m not sure anyone else could have saved Quentin’s life,” she says.

“They loved her because she didn’t waste their time.”

For most attorneys, saving the lives of Golsby, Smith and Aguilar-Rivera would constitute cases of a lifetime. For Menashe, they were practically a prelude to Husel.

The charges against the doctor made headlines from the moment former Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien announced an investigation “with regard to conduct by a medical employee” at Mount Carmel on Jan. 14, 2019. Husel, a well-regarded Mount Carmel physician, had been fired by the hospital amid allegations he ordered potentially fatal painkiller doses for nearly 30 patients. Multiple wrongful death lawsuits against Mount Carmel followed, Husel was arrested in June 2019, and a month later Mount Carmel fired 23 employees in connection with the scandal, including five doctors.

The case was unusual in many ways, not least of which were the explosive allegations. In March 2020, the coronavirus pandemic shut down the courts, producing a months-long delay. That November, former Ohio 10th District Court of Appeals Judge Gary Tyack, a Democrat, ousted the Republican O’Brien, the longest-serving prosecutor in Franklin County history. Just over a year later, Tyack moved to dismiss 11 of the original 25 counts. After multiple delays, the trial finally got underway in February of this year with Menashe joining lead attorney Jose Baez, a high-profile, Florida-based defense lawyer known for winning acquittals in the sensational murder cases of Casey Anthony and Aaron Hernandez. “There was no momentum in that case until we began,” Menashe says.

During the seven-week trial—one of the longest in Franklin County history—prosecutors put on a whopping 53 witnesses, including Mount Carmel employees, medical experts, investigators and family members of all 14 patients, including Christine Allison. Asked about her cross examination of Allison, Menashe says her intent wasn’t to attack her, but to expose what she felt was a bias because of the wrongful death lawsuit. “The jurors’ job is to determine credibility,” Menashe says. “It is my job to give the jury the information to determine credibility and to determine the facts.”

Gerald Leeseberg, a lawyer representing Allison in her wrongful death lawsuit, called Menashe’s grilling of his client an attempt “to nitpick” discrepancies and inconsistencies that had nothing to do with the case. But while he wasn’t crazy about Menashe’s cross-examination, saying it wasn’t a fair fight, he saved his real ire for the prosecution, labeling it a disaster from the outset.

“The prosecution allowed the defense to use a lay person who was clearly out of their element as a punching bag,” Leeseberg says.

Tyack says his prosecutors tried the case that was handed to them. “We felt we needed to have the family members think we were taking our best shot—we weren’t just going through the motions,” he says. Tyack called Menashe a talented trial lawyer who did what she had to. “You can’t really second-guess them, because they got the results they wanted,” he says.

The path to those results wasn’t always smooth. Menashe wasn’t a big fan of Baez’s decision to spend time attacking Project Lighthouse, Mount Carmel’s considered but never implemented plan to manage the publicity around the Husel case. To her, the case was purely about intent—did Husel intend to kill patients or not? For his part, Baez was nervous about Menashe’s desire not to put on a single witness, based on her principle that once defense attorneys start presenting evidence, they assume the burden of proving their client innocent.

In the end they compromised. After the 53 prosecution witnesses, Baez and Menashe put on just one: Dr. Joel Zivot, an Emory University anesthesiologist who testified that Husel’s patients died from their illnesses, not lethal doses of fentanyl.

“A lot of what we did in the courtroom was not only with Diane’s blessing, but many of them were her suggestions,” Baez says. “We just worked extremely well together, but that doesn’t mean that we didn’t have our bumps in the road.”

One thing was clear by the end, however: Menashe had won over jurors with her approach. “They thought she was tough, but they loved her because she didn’t waste their time,” says Judge Michael Holbrook.

Menasche’s decision to join Ice Miller

By the time the Husel case rolled around, Menashe had left behind her old life as a sole proprietor attorney. Big firms had come calling after the Golsby and Smith trials, interested in bringing her aboard to boost their trial attorney divisions. In December 2019, she was hired by Ice Miller, one of the city’s top law firms. John Gilligan, a veteran Ice Miller commercial litigator who brought Menashe on, acknowledges the move was perceived as risky, on both parts. But quickly Menashe—now the firm’s director of litigation training and pro bono activities—more than proved her mettle, working on everything from a defense of Columbus’ COVID-era ability to tax former commuters to that Marion, Indiana, tax trial, which she won. In what constitutes spare time for the always busy attorney, she also defended protesters arrested during the city’s 2020 racial injustice rallies.

At Ice Miller, Menashe has also spearheaded a pro bono initiative in which dozens of attorneys for six major Columbus law firms petition for early release for inmates near the end of their sentences, and organized a project to measure the impact of race on Cuyahoga County death penalty cases from 1994 to 2000. Gilligan marvels at how the latter undertaking united staff from all political perspectives. “I’m not sure we’ve ever had a project where there were more people from Ice Miller working on it enthusiastically,” Gilligan says.

Menashe is now an instructor at Harvard Law School’s Trial Advocacy Workshop, and so highly regarded in her field that she’s a fellow in both the American College of Trial Lawyers and the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, although you’ll struggle to find proof of that in her office: Both plaques are hidden away in a closet.

For Menashe, with the Golsby and Smith trials behind her and in the midst of Husel, the move to Ice Miler came at a turning point in her career. After two decades on her own, she missed the teamwork from her days rowing crew. Menashe also confronted a character trait—overwork—that has taken a toll over the years. She’s pledged to seek a better work-life balance. “It’s a real priority,” she promises.

Nevertheless, in almost the same moment, Menashe makes a different kind of pledge that sounds familiar.

“I always can say to my clients with real conviction, that when it’s your day, the rest of my world will stop, and you’ll get everything.”

This story is from the August 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.