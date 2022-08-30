Top Doctors 2022: Search for the Best Physicians in 68 Specialties in Columbus

Columbus Monthly

Seeking a new primary care physician or specialist? Look no further. Again in 2022, Columbus Monthly partnered with Castle Connolly to present a list of more than 650 of Central Ohio's best physicians, as rated by their peers.

How the List Was Compiled

Castle Connolly Top Doctors is a health care research company and the official source for Top Doctors for over 25 years. Castle Connolly’s established nomination survey, research, screening and selection process involves many hundreds of thousands of physicians, as well as academic medical centers, specialty hospitals and regional and community hospitals all across the nation.

The online nominations process—located at nominations.castleconnolly.com—is open to all licensed physicians in America, who are able to nominate physicians in any medical specialty and in any part of the country. Once nominated, Castle Connolly’s physician-led team of researchers follow a rigorous screening process to select Top Doctors who meet the Castle Connolly standards. The research team also identifies Castle Connolly Rising Stars, who are peer-nominated doctors who meet most of our Top Doctor criteria, but are earlier in their career.

Careful screening of doctors’ educational and professional experience is essential before final selection is made among those physicians most highly regarded by their peers. The result: We identify the top doctors in America and provide you, the consumer, with detailed information about their education, training and special expertise in our online directories and national and regional magazine “Top Doctors” features.

Doctors do not and cannot pay to be selected and profiled as Castle Connolly Top Doctors or Rising Stars.

Physicians selected for inclusion in this magazine’s “Top Doctors” feature also appear online at castleconnolly.com, or in conjunction with other Castle Connolly Top Doctors databases online on other sites and/or in print.

Castle Connolly was acquired by Everyday Health Group (EHG), one of the world’s most prominent digital health care companies, in late 2018. EHG, a recognized leader in patient and provider education and services, attracts an engaged audience of over 60 million health consumers and over 890,000 U.S. practicing physicians and clinicians. EHG’s mission is to drive better clinical and health outcomes through decision-making informed by highly relevant information, data and analytics. EHG empowers health care providers, consumers and payers with trusted content and services delivered through Everyday Health Group’s world-class brands including Everyday Health®, What to Expect®, MedPage Today®, Health eCareers®, PRIME® Education and our exclusive partnership with MayoClinic.org®. Everyday Health Group is a division of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) and is headquartered in New York City.

ADDICTION MEDICINE

Evaluates, diagnoses, treats and provides prevention services for substance use disorders

Julie E. Teater, Hospital Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1441 Phale D. Hale Drive, Columbus, 614-257-3760

ADOLESCENT MEDICINE

Multidisciplinary health care specialist trained in the unique physical, psychological and social characteristics of adolescents and their health care needs

Elise DeVore Berlan, Adolescent Gynecology, Reproductive Health, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Adolescent Medicine, 380 Butterfly Gardens Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2450

Andrea Bonny, Opioid Addiction, Reproductive Health, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Adolescent Medicine, 380 Butterfly Gardens Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2450

Cynthia M. Holland-Hall, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Eating Disorders, Reproductive Health, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Adolescent Medicine, 380 Butterfly Gardens Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2450

Steven C. Matson, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Opioid Addiction, Addiction/Substance Abuse, Men’s Health-Adolescent, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Adolescent Medicine, 380 Butterfly Gardens Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2450

ALLERGY & IMMUNOLOGY

Treats such conditions as asthma, anaphylaxis, rhinitis, eczema and adverse reactions to drugs, foods and insect stings, as well as immune deficiency issues

Jennifer Z. Bullock, Asthma & Allergy, Food Allergy, Sinus Disorders, Pediatric Allergy & Immunology, Bullock Allergy & Asthma, 170 Northwoods Blvd., Suite 120, Columbus, 614-635-9606

Mitchell Grayson, Asthma, Allergic Rhinitis, Anaphylaxis, Allergy, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Allergy & Immunology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5500

David W. Hauswirth, Asthma & Allergy, Pediatric Allergy & Immunology, Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 6670 Perimeter Drive, Suite 270, Dublin, 614-273-2230

Debora A. Ortega-Carr, Asthma, Family Allergy & Asthma, 6275 E. Broad St., Suite 100, Columbus, 614-759-4730

Philip N. Rancitelli, Asthma, Rhinitis, Immune Deficiency, Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 6573 E. Broad St., Columbus, 614-827-0021

Grace Y. Ryu, Asthma & Allergy, Pediatric Allergy & Immunology, Family Allergy & Asthma, 8080 Ravines Edge Court, Columbus, 614-846-5944

Kara Wada, Autoimmune Disease, Allergy & Asthma, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-366-3687

ANESTHESIOLOGY

Delivers anesthesia and monitors vital signs during surgery

Andrew N. Springer, Hospital Medicine, Critical Care, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8000

CARDIAC ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY

Performs intricate technical procedures to elevate heart rhythms and determine appropriate treatment for them

Kamel Addo, Mount Carmel Heart & Vascular Center, 85 McNaughten Road, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-627-2000

Christopher M. Frank, Arrhythmias, Pacemakers/Defibrillators, Autonomic Disorders, OhioHealth Physician Group, 765 N. Hamilton Road, Suite 120, Gahanna, 614-533-5000

John D. Hummel, Arrhythmias, Pacemakers/Defibrillators, Syncope, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 452 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-7677

Steven J. Kalbfleisch, Arrhythmias, Catheter Ablation, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 452 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-7677

Gregory Kidwell, Atrial Fibrillation, OhioHealth Physician Group, Heart and Vascular Physicians, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-262-6772

Seth J. Rials, Pacemakers/Defibrillators, Catheter Ablation, OhioHealth Physician Group, 765 N. Hamilton Road, Suite 120, Gahanna, 614-533-5000

CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE

Specializes in diseases of the heart, lungs and blood vessels and manages complex cardiac conditions such as heart attacks and life-threatening, abnormal heartbeat rhythm

William T. Abraham, Heart Failure, Transplant Medicine-Heart, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 452 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-7677

Daniel Addison, Cardio-Oncology, Cardiovascular Imaging, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-7677

Anne R. Albers, Cardiac Imaging, Heart Valve Disease, Heart Disease in Women, OhioHealth Physician Group, Heart and Vascular Physicians, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-262-6772

Cindy M. Baker, Angioplasty & Stent Placement, Cardiac Catheterization, Acute Coronary Syndromes, Coronary Artery Disease, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 500 London Ave., Suite O, Marysville, 614-293-7677

Richard M. Bardales, Cardiovascular Specialists, 618 Pleasantville Road, Suite 101, Lancaster, 740-653-7511

Anupam Basuray, Heart Failure, Transplant Medicine-Heart, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3525 Olentangy River Road, Suite 6300, Columbus, 614-262-6772

Raymond L. Benza, Pulmonary Hypertension, Heart Failure, Transplant Medicine-Heart, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 452 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-7677

Anthony T. Chapekis, Interventional Cardiology, OhioHealth Physician Group, Heart and Vascular Physicians, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-262-6772

Nicholas Davakis, Interventional Cardiology, OhioHealth Physician Group, 765 N. Hamilton Road, Suite 120, Gahanna, 614-533-5

Michael R. Donnally, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 500 London Ave., Suite O, Marysville, 937-642-5490

Bruce L. Fleishman, Interventional Cardiology, OhioHealth Heart and Vascular Physicians, 1325 Stringtown Road, Suite 240, Grove City, 614-533-5000

Veronica Franco, Heart Failure, Pulmonary Hypertension, Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing (CPET), Hypertension, Ohio State Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital, 452 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-7677

Thomas W. Goodlive, Cardiac Imaging, OhioHealth Physician Group, Heart and Vascular Physicians, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-262-6772

Ayesha Hasan, Heart Failure, Transplant Medicine-Heart, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 452 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-7677

Manmohan K. Katapadi, Ohio Heart Group, 800 E. Broad St., Columbus, 614-252-8300

Gregory K. W. Lam, OhioHealth Physician Group, 600 N. Pickaway St., Suite 102, Circleville, 740-420-8174

Todd G. Matros, Cardiac Imaging, Heart Attack, Preventive Cardiology, OhioHealth Physician Group, Heart and Vascular Physicians, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-262-6772

Laxmi S. Mehta, Heart Disease in Women, Preventive Cardiology, Echocardiography, Heart Disease & Gender, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 3900 Stoneridge Lane, Suite A, Dublin, 614-293-7677

Daniel W. Mudrick, Atrial Fibrillation, Cardiac Imaging, Echocardiography-Transesophageal, OhioHealth Physician Group, 600 N. Pickaway St., Suite 102, Circleville, 740-420-8174

AllanJ. Nichols, Cardiac Electrophysiology, Arrhythmias, Pacemakers/Defibrillators, OhioHealth Physician Group, Heart and Vascular Physicians, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-262-6772

Michael G. Reinig, Fairfield Healthcare Professionals Cardiology, 2405 N. Columbus St., Suite 200, Lancaster, 740-689-4480

Timothy Timko, Interventional Cardiology, OhioHealth Physician Group, 260 Polaris Parkway, Second Floor, Westerville, 614-533-3470

Steven J. Yakubov, Interventional Cardiology, OhioHealth Physician Group, Heart and Vascular Physicians, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-262-6772

CHILD & ADOLESCENT PSYCHIATRY

Specializes in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of mental, addictive and emotional disorders in minors

David A. Axelson, Mood Disorders, Behavioral Disorders, Big Lots Behavioral Health Pavilion at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 444 Butterfly Gardens Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2000

Richard H. Gilchrist, Psychopharmacology, Psychosomatic Disorders, Big Lots Behavioral Health Pavilion at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 444 Butterfly Gardens Drive, Columbus, 614-938-0167

CHILD NEUROLOGY

Diagnoses and treats all types of disease or impaired function of the brain, spinal cord, peripheral nerves, muscles and autonomic nervous system, as well as the blood vessels that relate to these structures

Anne M. Connolly, Muscular Dystrophy, Neuromuscular Disorders, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Neurology Clinic, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4625

Warren D. Lo, Stroke, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Neurology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Margie A. Ream, Neonatal Neurology, Epilepsy, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Neurology Clinic, 455 Executive Campus Drive, Westerville, 614-722-4625

Laurel Slaughter, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Neurology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Chang-Yong Tsao, Mitochondrial Disorders, Muscular Dystrophy, Epilepsy, Neuromuscular Disorders, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Neurology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

CLINICAL GENETICS

Specialist trained in diagnostic and therapeutic procedures for patients with genetically linked diseases

Dennis W. Bartholomew, Genetic Disorders, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Genetics and Genomic Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Kandamurugu Manickam, Down Syndrome, Williams Syndrome, Cancer Genetics, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Genetics and Genomic Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3535

Kim L. McBride, Genetic Disorders, Lysosomal Diseases, Inborn Errors of Metabolism, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Genetics and Genomic Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3535

COLON & RECTAL SURGERY

Diagnoses and treats various diseases of the intestinal tract, colon, rectum, anal canal and perianal area

Mark W. Arnold, Constipation, Colon & Rectal Cancer & Surgery, Gastrointestinal Surgery, Laparoscopic Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-3230

Alan E. Harzman, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1800 Zollinger Road, Columbus, 614-293-3230

Karamjit K. S. Khanduja, Colon & Rectal Cancer, Anorectal Disorders, Mount Carmel Colon and Rectal Surgery, 5965 E. Broad St., Suite 250, Columbus, 614-627-1560

Jaswant Madhavan, Mount Carmel Colon and Rectal Surgery, 5965 E. Broad St., Suite 250, Columbus, 614-627-1560

Anantha Padmanabhan, Mount Carmel Colon and Rectal Surgery, 5965 E. Broad St., Suite 250, Columbus, 614-627-1560

Charles W. Taylor III, Mount Carmel Colon and Rectal Surgery, 5965 E. Broad St., Suite 250, Columbus, 614-627-1560

Amber Traugott, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Robotic Surgery, Incontinence/Pelvic Floor Disorders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1800 Zollinger Road, Columbus, 614-293-3230

CRITICAL CARE MEDICINE

Diagnoses and treats the critically ill and/or injured, especially trauma victims and those with multiple organ dysfunction

Philip T. Diaz, Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (COPD), Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Suite 2200, Columbus, 614-293-4925

DERMATOLOGY

Diagnoses and treats benign and malignant disorders of the skin, mouth, external genitalia, hair and nails, as well as a number of sexually transmitted diseases

Mark A. Bechtel, Atopic Dermatitis, Psoriasis, Cutaneous Lymphoma, Blistering Diseases, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 540 Officenter Place, Suite 240, Columbus, 614-293-1707

Brian Biernat, Skin Cancer & Moles, Mohs Surgery, Botox & Collagen Therapy, Melanoma, Center for Surgical Dermatology, 428 County Line Road W, First Floor, Westerville, 614-847-4100

David R. Carr, Mohs Surgery, Skin Cancer, Reconstructive Surgery, Skin Cancer in Transplant Patients, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 540 Officenter Place, Suite 240, Columbus, 614-293-1707

Angela S. Casey, Skin Cancer, Dermatologic Surgery, Cosmetic Dermatology, Botox, Center for Surgical Dermatology, 428 County Line Road W, First Floor, Westerville, 614-847-4100

Michael C. Duffey, Pediatric Dermatology, Barrett & Geiss Dermatology, 2000 Newark Granville Road, Suite 202, Granville, 740-587-3376

Dean W. Hearne, Medical Dermatology, Skin Cancer Screening, Buckeye Dermatology, 5720 Blazer Parkway, Dublin, 614-761-1151

Shari Hicks-Graham, Cosmetic Dermatology, Medical Dermatology, Skin Cancer Screening, Downtown Dermatology, 500 E. Main St., Suite 310, Columbus, 614-224-4566

Benjamin Kaffenberger, Complex Diagnosis, Hospital Medicine, Skin Problems in Cancer Therapy, Autoimmune Disease, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1328 Dublin Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-293-1707

Jessica Kaffenberger, Acne & Rosacea, Medical Dermatology, Psoriasis/Eczema, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6100 N. Hamilton Road, Westerville, 614-293-1707

David R. Lambert, Skin Cancer & Moles, Skin Cancer Screening, Melanoma, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Fourth Floor, Columbus, 614-293-0404

Deepa C. Lingam, Cosmetic Dermatology, Medical Dermatology, Dermatologic Surgery, Center for Surgical Dermatology, 428 County Line Road W, Second Floor, Westerville, 614-847-4100

Patricia G. Malerich, Medical Dermatology, Acne, Warts, Nail Diseases, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1328 Dublin Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-293-1707

Susan Massick, Skin Cancer & Moles, Acne & Rosacea, Atopic Dermatitis, Dysplastic Nevi, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 5175 Morse Road, Suite 150, Gahanna, 614-293-1707

Alisha Plotner, Medical Dermatology, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 540 Officenter Place, Suite 240, Gahanna, 614-293-1707

Larisa Ravitskiy, Mohs Surgery, Skin Cancer, Skin Cancer in Transplant Patients, Acne, Ohio Skin Care Institute, 602 Morrison Road, Gahanna, 614-585-9900

Linda S. Rupert, Acne, Psoriasis, Skin Cancer, Warts, Center for Surgical Dermatology, 428 County Line Road W, Second Floor, Westerville, 614-847-4100

Peter C. Seline, Skin Cancer & Moles, Mohs Surgery, Center for Surgical Dermatology, 428 County Line Road W, First Floor, Westerville, 614-847-4100

Yang Angela Shen, Acne & Rosacea, Eczema, Psoriasis, Skin Cancer Screening, Buckeye Dermatology, 5720 Blazer Parkway, Dublin, 614-761-1151

Bradley S. Soder, Cosmetic Dermatology, Medical Dermatology, Dermatologic Surgery, Center for Surgical Dermatology, 428 County Line Road W, Second Floor, Westerville, 614-847-4100

Kelly H. Tyler, Skin Disease in Pregnancy, Vulvar Disease, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1328 Dublin Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-293-1707

PatriciaM.Witman,PediatricDermatology,VascularMalformations/Birthmarks, Atopic Dermatitis, Hemangiomas/Birthmarks, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Dermatology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5777

Matthew James Zirwas, Contact Dermatitis, Dermatologists of Southwest Ohio, 2359 E. Main St., Bexley, 614-947-1716

DEVELOPMENTAL-BEHAVIORAL PEDIATRICS

Specialist trained in the physical, emotional, behavioral and social development of children

Rebecca A. Baum, Autism Spectrum Disorders, ADD/ADHD, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4050

DIAGNOSTIC RADIOLOGY

Uses imaging to diagnose patients

Brent H. Adler, Pediatric Radiology, Musculoskeletal Imaging, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Radiology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2645

David G. Bates, Gastrointestinal Imaging, Genitourinary Radiology, Pediatric Radiology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Radiology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-355-4195

Mark J. Hogan, Pediatric Radiology, Interventional Radiology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Radiology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2289

Jerome A. Rusin, Pediatric Neuroradiology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Radiology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2297

Chadwick L. Wright, PET Imaging, Nuclear Medicine, Cancer Imaging, Cardiac Imaging, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Department of Radiology, 395 W. 12th Ave., Fourth Floor, Columbus, 614-685-6628

ENDOCRINOLOGY, DIABETES & METABOLISM

Treats conditions such as diabetes, metabolic and nutritional disorders, pituitary diseases, and menstrual and sexual problems

Divya Akshintala, OhioHealth Endocrinology Physicians, 4882 E. Main St., Suite 210, Columbus, 614-566-0610

Nora Alghothani, Diabetes, Metabolic Disorders, Thyroid Disorders, OhioHealth Physician Group, 7630 Rivers Edge Drive, Columbus, 614-533-4000

John D. Blackman, Adrenal Disorders, Diabetes, Thyroid Disorders, OhioHealth Endocrinology Physicians, 4882 E. Main St., Suite 210, Columbus, 614-566-0610

Kathleen M. Dungan, Diabetes, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-685-3333

Luma Ghalib, Adrenal Disorders, Pituitary Disorders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-685-3333

Assem Houssein, Central Ohio Primary Care, Endocrinology Specialists Lancaster, 2405 N. Columbus St., Suite 130, Lancaster, 740689-6710

Willa A. Hsueh, Heart Disease in Diabetes Patients, Thyroid Disorders, Hypoglycemia, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-685-3333

Steven W. Ing, Metabolic Bone Disorders, Calcium Disorders, Osteoporosis, Parathyroid Disorders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-685-3333

Rebecca Jackson, Osteoporosis, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1800 Zollinger Road, Fifth Floor, Columbus, 614-293-2076

Lawrence Kirschner, Endocrine Cancers, Thyroid Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-685-3333

Michelle Kovalaske, Diabetes, Metabolic Disorders, Thyroid Disorders, OhioHealth Physician Group, 7630 Rivers Edge Drive, Columbus, 614-533-4000

Amita V. Maturu, Diabetes, Metabolic Disorders, Thyroid Disorders, OhioHealth Physician Group, 7630 Rivers Edge Drive, Columbus, 614-533-4000

Sophia B. Meis, Central Ohio Primary Care, Columbus Endocrinology, 4895 Olentangy River Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-457-7732

Fadi Nabhan, Thyroid Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-685-3333

Lekshmi Thankam Nair, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 3900 Stoneridge Lane, Suite A, Dublin, 614-685-3333

Pallavy Reddy, Diabetes & Endocrinology Center of Ohio, 7281 Sawmill Road, Suite 100, Dublin, 614-764-0707

Matthew D. Ringel, Thyroid Cancer, Clinical Trials, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-685-3333

Laura Ryan, Osteoporosis, Thyroid Disorders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1800 Zollinger Road, Fifth Floor, Columbus, 614-293-2076

Jennifer Sipos, Thyroid Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-685-3333

Rundsarah M. Tahboub, Adrenal Disorders, Diabetes, Metabolic Disorders, Thyroid Disorders, OhioHealth Physician Group, 7630 Rivers Edge Drive, Columbus, 614-533-4000

Kathleen Wyne, Diabetes, Thyroid Disorders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-685-3333

FAMILY MEDICINE

Treats all ages, sexes, organ systems and disease entities

Sarah J. Alley, Central Ohio Primary Care, Fairfield Medical Associates, 1781 Countryside Drive, Lancaster, 740-687-8600

Kimberly B. Austin, Women’s Health, Preventive Medicine, Chronic Illness, OhioHealth Physician Group, 300 Polaris Parkway, Suite 3000, Westerville, 614-533-3354

Lucas D. Beeley, OhioHealth Physician Group, 6905 Hospital Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-544-8150

Aaron Clark, Community Health, Chronic Illness, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 920 N. Hamilton Road, Gahanna, 614-293-2614

Kristin E. Devor, Preventive Medicine, Nutrition, Upper Arlington Preventative Primary Care, 1975Guilford Road, Upper Arlington, 614-869-0139

Mimi Ghosh, Diabetes, Cholesterol/Lipid Disorders, Telemedicine, Post COVID-19 Care, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1980 Bethel Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-685-6056

Rebecca Grant, Diabetes, Hypertension, Adolescent Medicine, OhioHealth Physician Group, 7450 Hospital Drive, Suite 4500, Dublin, 614-788-0588

John F. Hedge, Primary Care Sports Medicine, OhioHealth Sports Medicine and Primary Medicine, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 260, Columbus, 614-533-6600

Randy L. Hinkle, Preventive Medicine, Sports Medicine, Women’s Health, OhioHealth Physician Group, 300 Polaris Parkway, Suite 3000, Westerville, 614-533-3354

Susanna E. Johnson, Preventive Medicine, Central Ohio Primary Care, COPC Marysville, 118 Morey Drive, Suite E, Marysville, 937-738-2126

Sang-Kyune Lee, Preventive Medicine, FHP Old Schoolhouse Family Practice, 1955 Lancaster-Newark Road, Lancaster, 740-689-2820

Joseph C. Linscott, Linscott Family Practice, 225 Stocksdale Drive, Marysville, 937-644-2070

Jean E. McKee, Adolescent Medicine, Asthma, Diabetes, Preventive Medicine, Mount Carmel Medical Group, 7100 Graphics Way, Suite 2400, Lewis Center, 740-953-4100

Eunice Oppenheim-Knudsen, Preventive Medicine, Chronic Illness, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6790 Perimeter Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-685-4614

Lakshmi Seshadri, Diabetes, Preventive Medicine, Women’s Health, OhioHealth Physician Group, 6905 Hospital Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-544-8150

Samuel D. Weller, Madison Health Primary Care, 101 E. Main St., West Jefferson, 740845-7500

GASTROENTEROLOGY

Internist who specializes in diagnosis and treatment of diseases of the digestive organs, including the stomach, bowels, liver and gallbladder

Scott W. Arlin, Endoscopy & Colonoscopy, Ohio Gastroenterology Group, 6670 Perimeter Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-754-5500

Mihir R. Bakhru, Barrett’s Esophagus, Endoscopic Ultrasound, Pancreatic/Biliary Endoscopy (ERCP), Therapeutic Endoscopy, Ohio Gastroenterology Group, 85 McNaughten Road, Suite 320, Columbus, 614-754-5500

Kiran T. Bidari, Endoscopy, Pancreatic & Biliary Disease, Ohio Gastroenterology Group, 3400 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-754-5500

Lanla Conteh, Liver Disease, Transplant Medicine-Liver, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-6255

Philip Hart, Pancreatic Disease, Pancreatic Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-6255

Bruce L. Hennessy, Enteroscopy-Small Bowel, Ohio Gastroenterology Group, 6670 Perimeter Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-754-5600

Seth D. Hoffman, Endoscopy & Colonoscopy, Enteroscopy-Small Bowel, Ohio Gastroenterology Group, 85 McNaughten Road, Suite 320, Columbus, 614-754-5500

Brian M. Isler, Endoscopy & Colonoscopy, Esophageal Disorders, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Ohio Gastroenterology Group, 85 McNaughten Road, Suite 320, Columbus, 614-754-5500

Sean G. Kelly, Liver Disease, Cirrhosis, Hepatitis, Transplant Medicine-Liver, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1800 Zollinger Road, Columbus, 614-293-6255

Somashekar G. Krishna, Pancreatic Disease, Pancreatic Cancer-Early Detection, Endoscopic Ultrasound, Pancreatic/Biliary Endoscopy (ERCP), Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 395 W. 12th Ave., Suite 262, Columbus, 614-293-6255

Luis F. Lara, Pancreatic Disease, Pancreatic Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-6255

Sean T. McCarthy, Endoscopy, Pancreatic & Biliary Disease, Ohio Gastroenterology Group, 3400 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-754-5500

Priya M. Roy, Ohio Gastroenterology Group, 430 Altair Parkway, Suite 110, Westerville, 614-754-5500

Peter P. Stanich, Cancer Risk Assessment, Cancer Genetics, Colon Polyps & Cancer, Hereditary Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-6255

John J. Ward, Ohio Gastroenterology Group, 430 Altair Parkway, Suite 110, Westerville, 614-754-5500

GERIATRIC MEDICINE

Specialist with knowledge of the aging process and special skills in the diagnostic, therapeutic, preventative and rehabilitative aspects of illness in the elderly

Tanya R. Gure, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Suite 2400, Columbus, 614-293-8054

GYNECOLOGIC ONCOLOGY

Obstetrician/gynecologist who provides consultation and comprehensive management of all patients with a gynecologic cancer

Floortje J. Backes, Gynecologic Cancers, Gynecologic Surgery-Complex, Clinical Trials, Gynecologic Cancer-Rare, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 3651 Ridge Mill Drive, Hilliard, 614-293-3873

Kristin L. Bixel, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 3651 Ridge Mill Drive, Hilliard, 614-293-3873

David E. Cohn, Robotic Surgery, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 3651 Ridge Mill Drive, Hilliard, 614-293-3873

Larry J. Copeland, Ovarian Cancer, Uterine Cancer, Gynecologic Cancers, Gynecologic Cancer-Rare, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 3651 Ridge Mill Drive, Hilliard, 614-293-3873

David M. O’Malley, Robotic Surgery, Gynecologic Cancers, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 3651 Ridge Mill Drive, Hilliard, 614-293-3873

Luis Vaccarello, Gynecologic Cancers, Zangmeister Cancer Center, 3100 Plaza Properties Blvd., Columbus, 614-383-6000

HAND SURGERY

Treats problems affecting the hand, wrist and forearm

Paul A. Cook, Hand & Upper Extremity Surgery, Hand Reconstruction, Hand & Microsurgery Associates, 1210 Gemini Place, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-262-4263

Charan Gowda, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand & Wrist Surgery, Hand & Microsurgery Associates, 1210 Gemini Place, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-262-4263

Kanu S. Goyal, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-366-4263

Ryan D. Klinefelter, Hand & Wrist Surgery, OrthoNeuro, 70 S. Cleveland Ave., Westerville, 614-890-6555

James F. Nappi, Hand & Upper Extremity Surgery, Hand Reconstruction, Peripheral Nerve Surgery, Microsurgery, Hand & Microsurgery Associates, 1210 Gemini Place, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-262-4263

Marlo Van Steyn, Hand & Wrist Surgery, Orthopedic One, 4605 Sawmill Road, Upper Arlington, 614-827-8700

Raymond K. Wurapa, Hand & Wrist Surgery, Orthopedic One, 170 Taylor Station Road, Columbus, 614-545-7900

HEMATOLOGY

Treats such conditions as anemia, clotting disorders, sickle cell disease, hemophilia, leukemia and lymphoma

Scott C. Blair, Columbus Oncology & Hematology Associates, 810 Jasonway Ave., Suite A, Columbus, 614-442-3130

Uma Borate, Leukemia, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-3196

Spero R. Cataland, Hematologic Malignancies, Bleeding/Coagulation Disorders, Clinical Trials, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 181 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-9441

Yvonne A. Efebera, Amyloidosis, Bone Marrow & Stem Cell Transplant, Multiple Myeloma, OhioHealth Physician Group, 500 Thomas Lane, Suite 3A, Columbus, 614-566-2500

Narendranath Epperla, Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, Lymphoma, Non-Hodgkin’s, Clinical Trials, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-3196

Andrew V. Grainger, Columbus Oncology & Hematology Associates, 810 Jasonway Ave., Suite A, Columbus, 614-442-3130

Michael R. Grever, Hematologic Malignancies, Leukemia, Drug Development, Clinical Trials, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Fifth Floor, Columbus, 614-293-3196

Joseph Hofmeister, Columbus Oncology & Hematology Associates, 810 Jasonway Ave., Suite A, Columbus, 614-442-3130

Kami J. Maddocks, Lymphoma, Leukemia Chronic Lymphocytic, Clinical Trials, Immunotherapy, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-3196

Jennifer Woyach, Leukemia & Lymphoma, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Fifth Floor, Columbus, 614-293-3196

HOSPICE & PALLIATIVE MEDICINE

Specialist who focuses on comfort care for those with serious, complex and/or terminal illnesses

Philip H. Santa-Emma, Palliative Care, Mount Carmel Palliative Medicine, 1144 Dublin Road, Columbus, 614-234-0200

INFECTIOUS DISEASE

Internist who treats infectious diseases of all types and in all organs

Timothy W. Anderson, Central Ohio Primary Care, Columbus Infectious Disease Specialists, 625 Africa Road, Suite 320, Westerville, 614-508-0110

Jose A. Bazan, AIDS/HIV, Hepatitis C, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1581 Dodd Drive, Fourth Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4854

Shandra Day, AIDS/HIV, Hepatitis C, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1581 Dodd Drive, Fourth Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4854

Joseph M. Gastaldo, Infections in Immunocompromised Patients, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Suite 3000, Columbus, 614-788-5200

George J. Gianakopoulos, Travel Medicine, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Suite 3080, Columbus, 614-788-5200

Susan L. Koletar, AIDS/HIV, Clinical Trials, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1581 Dodd Drive, Fourth Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4854

Christina T. Liscynesky, HIV, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1581 Dodd Drive, Fourth Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4854

Carlos D. Malvestutto, AIDS/HIV, Hepatitis C, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1581 Dodd Drive, Fourth Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4854

David A. Wininger, AIDS/HIV, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1581 Dodd Drive, Fourth Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4854

INTERNAL MEDICINE

Provides long-term, comprehensive care in the office and hospital, managing both common and complex illnesses of adolescents, adults and the elderly

Seuli Brill, Pediatrics, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 895 Yard St., Columbus, 614-293-7980

Jeanne L. Caligiuri, Preventive Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 3900 Stoneridge Lane, Suite B, Dublin, 614-293-0080

Christopher J. Chiu, Pediatrics, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Suite 3176, Columbus, 614-688-6400

Anthony J. Ewald, Sports Medicine, Primary Care Sports Medicine, Pediatrics, OhioHealth Physician Group, 300 Polaris Parkway, Suite 2150, Westerville, 614-533-3280

Gerald French, OhioHealth Physician Group, 454 W. Central Ave., Delaware, 740-369-1010

Kevin P. Henzel, Memorial Internal Medicine, 660 London Ave., Suite A, Marysville, 937642-1550

Marietta A. Hofmeister, Central Ohio Primary Care, Columbus Internal Medicine, 4895 Olentangy River Road, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-326-1502

Daria J. Hopkins, Heart of Ohio Family Health Center, 5000 E. Main St., Columbus, 614-235-5555

Sarah A. Jonaus, Preventive Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1800 Zollinger Road, Columbus, 614-293-2130

D. Matthew Koehler, OhioHealth Physician Group, 454 W. Central Ave., Delaware, 740369-1010

Stephen C. Koesters, Pediatrics, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 895 Yard St., Columbus, 614-293-7980

Cynthia G. Kreger, Women’s Health, Preventive Medicine, Chronic Illness, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 3900 Stoneridge Lane, Suite B, Dublin, 614-293-0080

Kristina M. Lehman, Pediatrics, Preventive Medicine, Breastfeeding, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 3691 Ridge Mill Drive, Hilliard, 614-688-9220

Yasmin Q. McInerney, Central Ohio Primary Care, Westerville Internal Medicine, 625 Africa Road, Suite 200, Westerville, 614-891-8080

David E. McMahon, OhioHealth Physician Group, 9085 Southern St., Suite 150, Orient, 614-277-4670

Mary B. Mischler, OhioHealth Primary Care Physicians, 6870 Perimeter Drive, Suite B, Dublin, 614-788-9700

Brian Phipps, Central Ohio Primary Care, Knightsbridge Internal Medicine, 4830 Knightsbridge Blvd., Suite A, Columbus, 614-451-2174

Patricia A. Ryan, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6515 Pullman Drive, Suite 2200, Lewis Center, 614-688-7150

David H. Sharkis, Central Ohio Primary Care, Jasonway Internal Medicine, 770 Jasonway Ave., Suite G-2, Columbus, 614-459-3687

Nazhat Taj-Schaal, Pediatrics, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6515 Pullman Drive, Lewis Center, 614-688-7150

Neeraj H. Tayal, Preventive Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Suite 2400, Columbus, 614-293-8054

Geoffrey Vaughan, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1800 Zollinger Road, Columbus, 614-293-2130

Harrison Weed, Infectious Disease, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Suite 2400, Columbus, 614-293-8054

INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY

Evaluates blood flow and pressure in the coronary arteries and chambers of the heart and treats abnormalities that impair the function of the heart

Peter Amsterdam, Peripheral Vascular Disease, OhioHealth Physician Group, 765 N. Hamilton Road, Suite 120, Gahanna, 614-533-5000

Konstantinos D. Boudoulas, Interventional Cardiology, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 3900 Stoneridge Lane, Suite A, Dublin, 614-293-7677

Ernest L. Mazzaferri Jr., Acute Coronary Syndromes, Cardiac Catheterization, Angioplasty & Stent Placement, Clinical Trials, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 452 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-7677

Tejas A. Mehta, OhioHealth Physician Group, 551 W. Central Ave., Suite 204, Delaware, 740-615-0400

Mitchell J. Silver, Peripheral Vascular Disease, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-262-6772

MATERNAL & FETAL MEDICINE

Also known as perinatology; focuses on health concerns of the pregnant person and fetus before, during and shortly after pregnancy

Michael Cackovic, High-Risk Pregnancy, Pregnant Athlete, Multiple Gestation, Fetal Ultrasound/Obstetrical Imaging, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Department of Maternal and Fetal Medicine, 1800 Zollinger Road, Fourth Floor, Columbus, 614-293-2222

Mark B. Landon, Diabetes in Pregnancy, High-Risk Pregnancy, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Department of Maternal and Fetal Medicine, 1800 Zollinger Road, Fourth Floor, Columbus, 614-293-2222

Christopher Timothy Lang, Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Maternal and Fetal Medicine, 500 S. Cleveland Ave., First Floor, Westerville, 380-898-4591

Philip Samuels, Epilepsy in Pregnancy, Hypertension in Pregnancy, Pregnancy & Hematologic Abnormalities, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Department of Maternal and Fetal Medicine, 1800 Zollinger Road, Fourth Floor, Columbus, 614-293-2222

Cynthia S. Shellhaas, High-Risk Pregnancy, Fetal Ultrasound/Obstetrical Imaging, Amniocentesis, Fetal Abnormalities, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Department of Maternal and Fetal Medicine, 1800 Zollinger Road, Fourth Floor, Columbus, 614-293-2222

Phillip J. Shubert, Perinatal Medicine, Obstetric Ultrasound, Fetal Ultrasound, Fetal Diagnosis & Therapy, Mount Carmel Saint Ann’s OBGYN Clinic, 500 S. Cleveland Ave., First Floor, Westerville, 380-898-4591

Stephen F. Thung, High-Risk Pregnancy, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Department of Maternal and Fetal Medicine, 1800 Zollinger Road, Fourth Floor, Columbus, 614-293-2222

MEDICAL ONCOLOGY

Specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of all types of cancer and other benign and malignant tumors

Sonia M. Abuzakhm, Columbus Oncology & Hematology Associates, 810 Jasonway Ave., Suite A, Columbus, 614-442-3130

Robert A. Baiocchi, Lymphoma, AIDS Related Cancers, Immunotherapy, Hematology, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Fifth Floor, Columbus, 614-293-3196

Marcelo Raul Bonomi, Lung Cancer, Head & Neck Cancer, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Fifth Floor, Columbus, 614-293-0463

David Carbone, Lung Cancer, Mesothelioma, Thymoma and Thymic Cancer, Immunotherapy, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-6786

Mathew Cherian, Breast Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-0066

Steven K. Clinton, Genitourinary Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Nutrition & Cancer Prevention/Control, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 300 W. 10th Ave., Suite 112, Columbus, 614-293-6196

Shabana J. Dewani, Columbus Oncology & Hematology Associates, 810 Jasonway Ave., Suite A, Columbus, 614-442-3130

Patrick C. Elwood, Lymphoma, Zangmeister Cancer Center, 3100 Plaza Properties Blvd., Columbus, 614-383-6000

Christopher George, Columbus Oncology & Hematology Associates, 810 Jasonway Ave., Suite A, Columbus, 614-442-3130

Aruna C. Gowda, Licking Memorial Hematology/Oncology, 1320 W. Main St., Fifth Floor, Newark, 220-564-4475

John L. Hays, Appendix Cancer, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Gynecologic Cancers, Clinical Trials, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-6529

Peter J. Kourlas, Columbus Oncology & Hematology Associates, 810 Jasonway Ave., Suite A, Columbus, 614-442-3130

Kavya Krishna, Hematologic Malignancies, Breast Cancer, Columbus Oncology & Hematology Associates, 810 Jasonway Ave., Suite A, Columbus, 614-442-3130

Alice Mims, Leukemia, Hematology, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Fifth Floor, Columbus, 614-293-3196

J. Paul Monk, Genitourinary Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 300 W. 10th Ave., Suite 112, Columbus, 614-293-6196

D’Anna Mullins, Licking Memorial Hematology/Oncology, 1320 W. Main St., Fifth Floor, Newark, 220-564-4475

Nseobong Ntukidem, Columbus Oncology & Hematology Associates, 810 Jasonway Ave., Suite A, Columbus, 614-442-3130

Gregory A. Otterson, Lung Cancer, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-6786

Ashley Rosko, Multiple Myeloma, Hematology, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Fifth Floor, Columbus, 614-293-3196

Sagar Sardesai, Breast Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-0066

Peter G. Shields, Lung Cancer, Medical Oncology-Consultation, Hematology, Cancer Prevention, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-6786

Daniel G. Stover, Breast Cancer, Clinical Trials, Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-5066

Thomas Sweeney, Columbus Oncology & Hematology Associates, 810 Jasonway Ave., Suite A, Columbus, 614-442-3130

Nicole Williams, Breast Cancer, Breast Cancer Genetics, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-0066

NEONATAL-PERINATAL MEDICINE

Pediatrician who is the principal care provider for sick newborns

Elizabeth M. Bonachea, Neonatal Nephrology, Hospital Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Neonatology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4559

Leif D. Nelin, Prematurity/Low Birth Weight Infants, Neonatal Chronic Lung Disease (CLD), Lung Disease in Newborns, Neonatal Respiratory Care, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Neonatology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2000

NEPHROLOGY

Treats disorders of the kidneys, high blood pressure, fluid and mineral balance, and dialysis of body wastes when the kidneys do not function

Saleem H. Bharmal, Kidney Failure, Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypertension, Dialysis Care, Hypertension-Nephrology Consultants, 285 E. State St., Suite 150, Columbus, 614-460-6100

Udayan Bhatt, Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypertension, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4837

Aijaz Gundroo, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 370 W. Ninth Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4837

Nabil Haddad, Diabetic Kidney Disease, Hypertension, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4837

Uday Nori, Transplant Medicine-Kidney, Transplant Medicine-Pancreas, Chronic Kidney Disease, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 300 W. 10th Ave., 11th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-8746

Kevin P. O’Reilly, Columbus Nephrology, 5775 N. Meadows Drive, Suite D, Grove City, 614-224-4200

Todd E. Pesavento, Transplant Medicine-Kidney, Transplant Medicine-Pancreas, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 300 W. 10th Ave., 11th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-8746

Brad H. Rovin, Glomerulonephritis, Lupus Nephritis, Vasculitis, Immunotherapy, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4837

Kevin L. Schroeder, Hypertension, Ohio Kidney Consultants, 929 Jasonway Ave., Columbus, 614-538-2250

Dan N. Spetie, Chronic Kidney Disease, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 3900 Stoneridge Lane, Suite A, Dublin, 614-293-4837

Nicholas A. Stoycheff, Columbus Nephrology, 5775 N. Meadows Drive, Suite D, Grove City, 614-224-4200

Christopher Valentine, Diabetic Kidney Disease, Hypertension, Kidney Stones, Dialysis Care, Ohio Kidney Consultants, 929 Jasonway Ave., Columbus, 614-538-2250

NEUROLOGICAL SURGERY

Treats disorders of the central, peripheral and autonomic nervous systems

Rebecca P. Brightman, Brain & Spinal Surgery, Cerebrovascular Neurosurgery, OhioHealth Neurological Physicians, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2001, Columbus, 614-533-5500

Brian D. Dalm, Neuromodulation, Functional Neurosurgery, Deep Brain Stimulation, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 480 Medical Center Drive, Columbus, 855-255-0550

James B. Elder, Brain & Spinal Tumors, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-685-1965

Robert Gewirtz, Aneurysm, Brain & Spinal Tumors, Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgery, Chiari Malformations, OhioHealth Physician Group, 1030 Refugee Road, Suite 275, Pickerington, 888-444-1203

Andrew J. Grossbach, Spinal Surgery, Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgery, Robotic Surgery, Spinal Deformity, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., First Floor, Columbus, 614-293-8714

Douglas A. Hardesty, Brain & Skull Base Tumors, Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery, Endoscopic Neurosurgery, Pituitary Surgery, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-685-1965

Jeffrey R. Leonard, Pediatric Neurosurgery, Chiari Malformations, Brain & Spinal Cord Tumors, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Neurosurgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2010

Russell R. Lonser, Brain Tumors, Spinal Cord Tumors, Brain & Spinal Cord Tumors, Brain Injury, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-685-1965

Bradford B. Mullin, Spinal Cord Injury, OhioHealth Physician Group, 1030 Refugee Road, Suite 275, Pickerington, 888-444-1203

Shahid M. Nimjee, Endovascular Surgery, Stroke, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8714

Daniel M. Prevedello, Skull Base Tumors, Pituitary Tumors, Acoustic Neuroma/Schwannoma, Meningioma, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-685-1965

NEUROLOGY

Specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of all types of diseases or impaired functions of the brain, spinal cord, peripheral nerves, muscles and autonomic nervous system

Punit Agrawal, Movement Disorders, Parkinson’s Disease, Mid-Ohio Neurology, 1916 Tamarack Road, Newark, 740-522-6110

Deeksha Agrawal, Clinical Neurophysiology, OhioHealth Neurological Physicians, 4343 All Seasons Drive, Suite 250, Hilliard, 614-533-5500

Erick A. Arce, Electromyography (EMG), Stroke, Epilepsy, Neuromuscular Disorders, OhioHealth Neurological Physicians, 931 Chatham Lane, Columbus, 614-533-5500

Jason Barfield, Botox, Movement Disorders, Multiple Sclerosis, Neuromuscular Disorders, OhioHealth Neurological Physicians, 1010 Refugee Road, Suite 310, Pickerington, 614-533-5500

Bryan K. Berger, Epilepsy/Seizure Disorders, OhioHealth Neurological Physicians, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2002, Columbus, 614-533-5500

Jason R. Bisping, Epilepsy/Seizure Disorders, OhioHealth Neurological Physicians, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2002, Columbus, 614-533-5500

Aaron L. Boster, Multiple Sclerosis, NeuroImmunology, Neurosarcoidosis, Spasticity Management, The Boster Center for Multiple Sclerosis, 8000 Ravines Edge Court, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-304-3444

Geoffrey Eubank, Electromyography (EMG), Stroke, Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, OhioHealth Neurological Physicians, 931 Chatham Lane, Columbus, 614-533-5500

Miriam Freimer, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Myasthenia Gravis, Neuromuscular Disorders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Third Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4969

Pierre Giglio, Brain & Spinal Cord Tumors, Neuro-Oncology, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4448

William J. Hicks II, Stroke, Vascular Neurology, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3535 Olentangy River Road, Suite S1501, Columbus, 614-788-6100

David Hinkle, Parkinson’s Disease/Movement Disorders, Dystonia, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3535 Olentangy River Road, Suite S1501, Columbus, 614-533-5500

J. Chad Hoyle, Neuromuscular Disorders, Electromyography (EMG), Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Third Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4969

Yasushi Kisanuki, Neurogenetics, Ataxia, Spasticity Management, Spinal Disorders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 920 N. Hamilton Road, Suite 500, Gahanna, 614-293-4969

Stephen J. Kolb, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Neurogenetics, Neuromuscular Dis-orders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Third Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4969

Sandra K. Kostyk, Huntington’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, Movement Disorders, Spinal Cord Disorders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Third Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4969

Zarife Sahenk, Neuro-Pathology, Neuromuscular Disorders, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Neurology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Douglas Scharre, Behavioral Neurology, Alzheimer’s Disease, Memory Disorders, Aphasia-Primary Progressive, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Third Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4969

Andrew P. Slivka Jr., Stroke, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Third Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4969

Martin T. Taylor, Migraine, Botox, OrthoNeuro, 5040 Forest Drive, New Albany, 614-890-6555

NEURORADIOLOGY

Uses imaging to diagnose and treat diseases of the brain, spine, spinal cord, head, neck and organs of special sense

Eric C. Bourekas, Brain & Spinal Imaging, Brain & Spinal Tumors, Stroke, Osteoporosis Spine-Vertebroplasty, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Department of Radiology, 395 W. 12th Ave., Suite 487, Columbus, 614-293-2773

Peter J. Pema, Interventional Neuroradiology, Riverside Radiology and Interventional Associates, 3525 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-340-7741

OBSTETRICS & GYNECOLOGY

Possesses special knowledge, skills and professional capability in the medical and surgical care of the female reproductive system and associated disorders

Leah Maderia Adkins, Adolescent Gynecology, Menopause Problems, Women’s Health, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, MaternOhio Premier, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000

Sara M. Alderman, Menopause Problems, Menstrual Disorders, Pregnancy, Women’s Health, OhioHealth Physician Group, 4191 Kelnor Drive, Suite 200, Grove City, 614-533-6140

Steven Balaloski, Menopause Problems, Menstrual Disorders, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Pregnancy, WomanKind Obstetrics & Gynecology, 725 Buckles Court N, Suite 230, Gahanna, 614-759-6626

Deborah A. Bartholomew, Colposcopy, Vulvar Disease, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Pelvic Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 160 W. Wilson Bridge Road, Suite 2101, Worthington, 614-293-3069

James F. Beattie, Columbus ObstetriciansGynecologists, 1125 Yard St., Grandview Heights, 614-434-2400

Michael L. Blumenfeld, Gynecology Only, Gynecologic Ultrasound, Uterine Fibroids, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1800 Zollinger Road, Fifth Floor, Columbus, 614-293-2076

Joanna Buell, Pregnancy, Women’s Health, Professionals for Women’s Health, 430 Altair Parkway, Suite 100, Westerville, 614-268-8800

Renee Caputo, Urogynecology, Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair, Pelvic Reconstruction, Mount Carmel Urogynecology & Pelvic Floor Specialists, 5300 N. Meadows Drive, Suite 3800, Grove City, 614-663-3866

Tracy Cook, High-Risk Pregnancy, Endometriosis, Contraception, Avina Women’s Care, 7450 Hospital Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-659-9519

Donna T. Diaz, Menopause Problems, Infertility, MaternOhio Premier, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000

Mollie Ezzie, Columbus Obstetricians-Gynecologists, 1125 Yard St., Grandview Heights, 614-434-2400

Melissa Goist, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2020 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-3069

David Goldfarb, OhioHealth Physician Group Obstetrics and Gynecology, 600 N. Pickaway St., Second Floor, Circleville, 740-474-5024

Harold N. Green, Columbus Obstetricians Gynecologists, 150 Taylor Station Road, Suite 300, Columbus, 614-434-2400

William Hammett, Robotic Surgery, OhioHealth Physician Group, 460 W. Central Ave., Suite D, Delaware, 740-615-2700

Matthew Hazelbaker, Avina Women’s Care, 150 Morey Drive, Marysville, 937-644-1244

Geri D. Hewitt, Pediatric & Adolescent Gynecology, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 160 W. Wilson Bridge Road, Suite 2101, Worthington, 614-293-3069

Laura Houser, Gynecology Only, Columbus Obstetricians-Gynecologists, 150 Taylor Station Road, Suite 300, Columbus, 614-434-2400

Todd A. Jenkins, Ultrasound, Infertility, MaternOhio Premier, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000

Carol S. Jenkins, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Crosswoods Women’s Health, 55 Dillmont Drive, Suite 102, Columbus, 614-431-1634

Stuart Jones, Endometriosis, Uterine Fibroids, Avina Women’s Care, 7450 Hospital Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-659-9519

Julie Jones, Columbus Obstetricians-Gynecologists, 7450 Hospital Drive, Dublin, 614-434-2400

Carl Krantz, High-Risk Pregnancy, Menopause Problems, Avina Women’s Care, 7450 Hospital Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-659-9519

Madhuri Kurup, Columbus ObstetriciansGynecologists, 150 Taylor Station Road, Suite 300, Columbus, 614-434-2400

Suzanne Lin, Gynecology Only, Women’s Health over age 40, OhioHealth Physician Group, 460 W. Central Ave., Suite D, Delaware, 740-615-2700

Hariklia Louvakis, OhioHealth Physician Group, 460 W. Central Ave., Suite D, Delaware, 740-615-2700

Kathleen Q. Lutter, Gynecology Only, Women’s Health, Adolescent Gynecology, Menopause Problems, Avina Women’s Care, 3545 Olentangy River Road, Suite 401, Columbus, 614-261-0101

Marcie Maffett, Laparoscopic Hysterectomy, Avina Women’s Care, 7450 Hospital Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-659-9519

Komal Narula, Women’s Health, Adolescent Gynecology, Menopause Problems, Gynecologic Ultrasound, MaternOhio Premier, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000

Elizabeth A. Orwick, MaternOhio Premier, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000

John P. Paraskos, MaternOhio Premier, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000

Jennifer B. Powell, Mount Carmel OBGYN, 54 W. High St., Suite B, London, 614-663-3888

Katherine Rivlin, Family Planning, Contraception, LGBT Health, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Suite 3044, Columbus, 614-293-3069

Jacqueline Rohl, Gynecology Only, Gynecologic Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6100 N. Hamilton Road, Westerville, 614-293-3069

David A. Ruedrich, Obstetric Ultrasound, Infertility, MaternOhio Premier, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000

Alan R. Sacolick, Columbus ObstetriciansGynecologists, 1125 Yard St., Grandview Heights, 614-434-2400

Milroy J. Samuel, Gynecology Only, Complete Healthcare for Women, 5888 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, 614-882-4343

Linbee Sayat, Endometriosis, Menopause Problems, Pregnancy, Women’s Health, Avina Women’s Care, 941 Chatham Lane, Suite 110, Columbus, 614-569-2229

Trista K. Schrickel Feller, Avina Women’s Care, 150 Morey Drive, Marysville, 937-644-1244

Carrie Soder, Pregnancy, Women’s Health, Professionals for Women’s Health, 430 Altair Parkway, Suite 100, Westerville, 614-268-8800

Katherine Strafford, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 160 W. Wilson Bridge Road, Suite 2101, Worthington, 614-293-3069

Marcia L. Summers, Columbus Obstetricians-Gynecologists, 1125 Yard St., Grandview Heights, 614-434-2400

John N. Teteris, MaternOhio Premier, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000

Wayne C. Trout, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 160 W. Wilson Bridge Road, Suite 2101, Worthington, 614-293-3069

Leslie Paige Turner, Avina Women’s Care, 941 Chatham Lane, Suite 110, Columbus, 614-569-2229

Brett Worly, Sexual Dysfunction, Pain-Chronic Pelvic, Menstrual Disorders, Vaginal Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2020 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-3069

Ann M. Wurst, Professionals for Women’s Health, 430 Altair Parkway, Suite 100, Westerville, 614-268-8800

OPHTHALMOLOGY

Diagnoses, monitors and medically or surgically treats all ocular and visual disorders

Trent D. Albright, Cataract Surgery, LASIK Refractive Surgery, Worthington Ophthalmology, 89 E. Wilson Bridge Road, Worthington, 614-885-8833

N. Douglas Baker, Glaucoma, Glaucoma Pediatric, Ophthalmic Surgeons & Consultants of Ohio, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 430, Columbus, 614-221-7464

Kenneth Beckman, Cataract Surgery, Cornea & External Eye Disease, Cornea Transplant, Dry Eye Syndrome, Comprehensive EyeCare of Central Ohio, 450 Alkyre Run Drive, Suite 100, Westerville, 614-890-5692

Kenneth A. Boyle, Northwest Eye Surgeons, 2250 N. Bank Drive, Columbus, 614-451-7550

Don Bremer, Pediatric Ophthalmology, Strabismus, Retinopathy of Prematurity, Pediatric Ophthalmology Associates, 433 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville, 614-224-6222

Kenneth V. Cahill, Eyelid Surgery, Eyelid/ Tear Duct Reconstruction, Orbital Surgery, Oculoplastic Surgery, Ophthalmic Surgeons & Consultants of Ohio, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 430, Columbus, 614-221-7464

Cybil B. Cassady, Pediatric Ophthalmology, Glaucoma, Pediatric Ophthalmology Associates, 555 S. 18th St., Suite 4C, Columbus, 614-224-6222

David Castellano, Corneal Disease & Surgery, LASIK-Refractive Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Colleen M. Cebulla, Retinal Detachment, Melanoma-Ocular, Macular Degeneration, Retinal Disorders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Megan M. Chambers, Glaucoma, Ophthalmic Surgeons & Consultants of Ohio, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 430, Columbus, 614-221-7464

George M. Chioran, LASIK-Refractive Surgery, Comprehensive EyeCare of Central Ohio, 450 Alkyre Run Drive, Suite 100, Westerville, 614-890-5692

Raymond Cho, Eyelid/Tear Duct Disorders, Oculoplastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Orbital Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Brandon C. Cho, Oculoplastic Surgery, Gallo & Cho Eye and Facial Plastic Surgery, 6620 Perimeter Drive, Suite 100, Dublin, 614-766-5438

Alice T. Epitropoulos, Cataract Surgery, Ophthalmic Surgeons & Consultants of Ohio, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 430, Columbus, 614-221-7464

Gloria P. Fleming, Glaucoma, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Jill Foster, Oculoplastic Surgery, Eyelid Surgery/Blepharoplasty, Botox, Cosmetic Surgery-Face & Eyes, Ophthalmic Surgeons & Consultants of Ohio, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 430, Columbus, 614-221-7464

Andrew Hendershot, Cornea & External Eye Disease, Cataract Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Shelly Gupta Jain, Glaucoma, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Curtin G. Kelley, Corneal Disease, LASIKRefractive Surgery, Arena Eye Surgeons, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 320, Columbus, 614-228-4500

Wendy A. Kirkland, Glaucoma, Cataract Surgery, Arena Eye Surgeons, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 320, Columbus, 614-228-4500

Marilyn K. Kosier, Cataract Surgery, Eyelid Surgery, Glaucoma, Macular Degeneration, Kosier Eye, 1520 Sheridan Drive, Lancaster, 740-654-8424

Rebecca Kuennen, Cornea & External Eye Disease, Corneal Disease & Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Julie M. Lange, Pediatric Ophthalmology, Pediatric Ophthalmology Associates, 555 S. 18th St., Suite 4C, Columbus, 614-224-6222

David M. Lehmann, Glaucoma, Ophthalmic Surgeons & Consultants of Ohio, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 430, Columbus, 614-221-7464

Mary Lou McGregor, Pediatric Ophthalmology, Low Vision, Strabismus, Pediatric Ophthalmology Associates, 555 S. 18th St., Suite 4C, Columbus, 614-224-6222

Cameron B. Nabavi, Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, Eyelid Surgery, Eye Trauma, Orbital Surgery, Ophthalmic Surgeons & Consultants of Ohio, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 430, Columbus, 614-221-7464

Matthew Ohr, Cornea & External Eye Disease, Diabetic Eye Disease/Retinopathy, Laser Refractive Surgery, Macular Degeneration, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Karl S. Pappa, Cataract Surgery, Glaucoma, LASIK-Refractive Surgery, Arena Eye Surgeons, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 320, Columbus, 614-228-4500

Chirag C. Patel, Retinal Disorders, The Retina Group, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 220, Columbus, 614-464-3937

Andrea Sawchyn, Glaucoma, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Mark Slabaugh, Glaucoma, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Daniel G. Straka, Cosmetic Surgery-Face & Eyes, Eyelid Surgery/Blepharoplasty, Oculoplastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Ophthalmic Surgeons & Consultants of Ohio, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 430, Columbus, 614-221-7464

Amit Tandon, Cataract Surgery, LASIKRefractive Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Michael B. Wells, Retinal Disorders, Diabetic Eye Disease/Retinopathy, Macular Degeneration, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Fatoumata Yanoga, Diabetic Eye Disease/ Retinopathy, Retinal Disorders, Retinal Detachment, Macular Disease/Degeneration, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

ORTHOPEDIC SURGERY

Cares for patients whose musculoskeletal problems include congenital deformities, trauma, infections, tumors, metabolic disturbances, injuries and degenerative diseases of the spine, hands, feet, knees, hips, shoulders and elbows

Keith R. Berend, Hip & Knee Reconstruction, Hip & Knee Replacement, Minimally Invasive Surgery, JIS Orthopedics, 7277 Smith’s Mill Road, Suite 200, New Albany, 614-221-6331

Gregory C. Berlet, Foot & Ankle Surgery, Sports Injuries-Foot & Ankle, Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Center, 350 W. Wilson Bridge Road, Suite 200, Worthington, 614-895-8747

Julie Y. Bishop, Arthroscopic Surgery, Shoulder Surgery, Shoulder Replacement, Sports Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Columbus, 614-293-2663

Rahul K. Biyani, Hip & Knee Replacement, Hip & Knee Surgery, Orthopedic One, 4605 Sawmill Road, Upper Arlington, 614-827-8700

Nicholas A. Cheney, Foot & Ankle Surgery, Arthroscopic Surgery, Fractures, Sports Injuries-Foot & Ankle, OrthoNeuro, 1313 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-890-6555

Brian L. Davison, Hip & Knee Surgery, Shoulder Surgery, Reconstructive Surgery, Trauma, Orthopedic One, 170 Taylor Station Road, Columbus, 614-545-7900

Robert Fada, Joint Replacement, Hip & Knee Surgery, Hip Replacement & Revision, Knee Replacement & Revision, OhioHealth Physician Group, 303 E. Town St., Third Floor, Columbus, 614-788-5000

David C. Flanigan, Sports Medicine, Sports Injuries, Knee Surgery, Cartilage Regeneration, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Columbus, 614-293-2413

Bruce French, Trauma, OhioHealth Physician Group, Orthopedic Trauma & Reconstructive Surgery, 285 E. State St., Suite 500, Columbus, 614-566-7777

Adam T. Groth, Foot & Ankle Surgery, Foot & Ankle Deformities, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-2663

David Hannallah, Orthopedic One, 170 Taylor Station Road, Columbus, 614-545-7900

Christopher A. Iobst, Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery, Limb Lengthening, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Center for Limb Lengthening & Reconstruction, 479 Parsons Ave., Columbus, 614-722-5175

Grant Jones, Sports Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Suite 2000, Columbus, 614-293-3600

Christopher C. Kaeding, Sports Medicine, Knee Injuries/ACL, Shoulder Surgery, Rotator Cuff Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Columbus, 614-293-8813

Safdar N. Khan, Spinal Surgery, Spinal Disorders-Degenerative, Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-2663

Kevin E. Klingele, Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery, Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center, 584 County Line Road W, Westerville, 614-722-5175

Raymond J. Kobus, Hand & Upper Extremity Surgery, Hand & Microsurgery Associates, 1210 Gemini Place, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-262-4263

Thomas J. Kovack, Arthritis, Arthroscopic Surgery-Shoulder, Shoulder Replacement, Sports Medicine, Hand & Microsurgery Associates, 1210 Gemini Place, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-262-4263

James C. Latshaw, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, Shoulder Replacement, Orthopedic One, 4605 Sawmill Road, Upper Arlington, 614-827-8700

Adolph V. Lombardi, Hip & Knee Reconstruction, Hip & Knee Replacement, Minimally Invasive Surgery, JIS Orthopedics, 7277 Smith’s Mill Road, Suite 200, New Albany, 614-221-6331

Robert A. Magnussen, Sports Injuries, Knee Injuries/Ligament Surgery, Knee Injuries/ACL, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Suite 2000, Columbus, 614-293-3600

Joel L. Mayerson, Bone Tumors, Sarcoma-Soft Tissue, Limb Surgery/Reconstruction, Musculoskeletal Tumors, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Fifth Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4420

Timothy Lee Miller, Sports Medicine, Knee Injuries/ACL/Meniscus Tears, Knee & Shoulder Surgery, Arthroscopic Surgery-Shoulder, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Suite 2000, Columbus, 614-293-3600

Laura Phieffer, Trauma, Fractures in the Elderly, Pelvic & Acetabular Fractures, Fractures-Complex & Non Union, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-2663

Joel R. Politi, Hip Replacement & Revision, Knee Replacement & Revision, Orthopedic One, 170 Taylor Station Road, Columbus, 614-545-7900

Robert N. Steensen, Knee Reconstruction & Revision, Knee Injuries/ACL, Arthritis-Knee, Cartilage Damage, Orthopedic One, 3777 Trueman Court, Hilliard, 614-488-1816

W. Kelton Vasileff, Sports Medicine, Hip Preservation, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Columbus, 614-293-3600

Larry W. Watson, Sports Injuries, Arthroscopic Surgery-Knee, Arthroscopic Surgery-Shoulder, Orthopedic One, 4605 Sawmill Road, Upper Arlington, 614-827-8700

Joseph F. Wilcox, Arthroscopic Surgery, Arthritis-Knee, Knee Injuries/ACL/Meniscus Tears, Shoulder Arthroscopic Surgery, Hand & Microsurgery Associates, 1210 Gemini Place, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-262-4263

Elizabeth M. Yu, Spinal Disorders, Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgery, Spinal Stenosis, Spinal Disorders-Degenerative, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Comprehensive Spine Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-2225

OTOLARYNGOLOGY

Provides comprehensive medical and surgical care for patients with diseases and disorders that affect the ears, nose, throat, respiratory and upper alimentary systems and related structures

Oliver F. Adunka, Cochlear Implants, Otology & Neuro-Otology, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 4000, Columbus, 614-366-3687

Amit Agrawal, Head & Neck Cancer & Surgery, Head & Neck Cancer Reconstruction, Microvascular Surgery, Thyroid & Parathyroid Surgery, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Fifth Floor, Columbus, 614-293-8074

Patrick L. Bockenstedt, Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 477 Cooper Road, Suite 480, Westerville, 614-273-2230

Ricardo L. Carrau, Skull Base Tumors & Surgery, Nasal & Sinus Cancer & Surgery, Endoscopic Surgery, Salivary Gland Surgery, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Fifth Floor, Columbus, 614-293-8074

Roberto J. Castellon, Riverview ENT Center of Central Ohio, 2405 N. Columbus St., Suite 230, Lancaster, 740-681-8300

Daniel W. Chase, Riverview ENT Center of Central Ohio, 2405 N. Columbus St., Suite 230, Lancaster, 740-681-8300

Brad W. deSilva, Laryngeal & Voice Disorders, Swallowing Disorders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 4000, Columbus, 614-366-3687

Edward E. Dodson, Neurotology, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 555 Metro Place N, Suite 475, Dublin, 614-366-3687

Alfred J. Fleming, Ear Disorders, Hearing & Balance Disorders, Nasal & Sinus Disorders, Throat Disorders, Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 974 Bethel Road, Suite A, Columbus, 614-273-2230

L. Arick Forrest, Voice Disorders, Swallowing Disorders, Head & Neck Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 4000, Columbus, 614-366-3687

Steven M. Hirsch, Pediatric & Adult Otolaryngology, Sinus Disorders, Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 801 OhioHealth Blvd., Suite 220, Delaware, 614-273-2230

Michael D. Martyn, Pediatric & Adult Otolaryngology, Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 974 Bethel Road, Suite A, Columbus, 614-273-2230

Laura Matrka, Laryngeal & Tracheal Disorders, Laryngeal Stenosis Spectrum, Laryngeal & Vocal Cord Surgery, Laryngeal & Voice Disorders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 4000, Columbus, 614-366-3687

Matthew Old, Head & Neck Cancer & Surgery, Head & Neck Reconstruction, Thyroid & Parathyroid Surgery, Vascular Lesions-Head & Neck, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Fifth Floor, Columbus, 614-293-8074

Bradley A. Otto, Nasal & Sinus Disorders, Nasal & Sinus Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 4000, Columbus, 614-366-3687

Enver Ozer, Head & Neck Cancer & Surgery, Robotic Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Head & Neck Reconstruction, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Fifth Floor, Columbus, 614-293-8074

James William Rocco, Head & Neck Cancer & Surgery, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Fifth Floor, Columbus, 614-293-8074

Cherie Ryoo, Ear Disorders, Hearing & Balance Disorders, Nasal & Sinus Disorders, Throat Disorders, Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 6573 E. Broad St., Columbus, 614-273-2230

John M. Ryzenman, Neurotology, Ohio Ear Institute, 387 County Line Road W, Suite 115, Westerville, 614-891-9190

Adam C. Spiess, Pediatric & Adult Otolaryngology, Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 477 Cooper Road, Suite 480, Westerville, 614-273-2230

Evan Tobin, Nasal & Sinus Surgery, Pediatric & Adult Otolaryngology, Sleep Disorders/ Apnea/Snoring, Nasal & Sinus Disorders, Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 6573 E. Broad St., Columbus, 614-273-2230

Darryl N. Willett, Pediatric & Adult Otolaryngology, Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 974 Bethel Road, Suite A, Columbus, 614-273-2230

OTOLARYNGOLOGY/FACIAL PLASTIC SURGERY

Surgically corrects and enhances the ears, nose, throat and related structures of the head and neck

Jeffrey A. Hall, Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Pediatric Facial Plastic Surgery, Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 974 Bethel Road, Suite A, Columbus, 614-273-2230

Stephen P. Smith Jr., Rhinoplasty, Facial Reconstruction, Cosmetic Surgery-Face, Laser Surgery, Smith Facial Plastics, 725 Buckles Court N, Suite 210, Gahanna, 614-245-4263

PAIN MEDICINE

Cares for patients experiencing problems with acute, chronic and/or cancer pain in both hospital and ambulatory settings

Gregory M. Figg, Pain Management, OhioHealth Neurological Physicians, 300 Polaris Parkway, Suite 2350, Westerville, 614-533-5560

Whitney Luke, Pain-Cancer, Pain-Chronic, Spinal Cord Stimulation, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Comprehensive Spine Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-2225

Yeshwant P. Reddy, Pain-Spine, Pain-Interventional Techniques, Pain-Back & Neck, OhioHealth Neurological Physicians, 931 Chatham Lane, Columbus, 614-533-5500

Melissa Tornero-Bold, Pain-Interventional Techniques, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Comprehensive Spine Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-2225

PATHOLOGY

Deals with the causes and nature of disease and contributes to diagnosis, prognosis and treatment through knowledge gained by laboratory application of the biologic, chemical and physical sciences

Wei Chen, Pancreatic Cancer, Liver Cancer, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Department of Pathology, 450 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-5905

Wendy L. Frankel, Gastrointestinal Pathology, Liver Pathology, Pancreatic Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1645 Neil Ave., 129 Hamilton Hall, Columbus, 614-688-8660

Anil V. Parwani, Urologic Pathology, Prostate Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Kidney Pathology, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8496

Christopher R. Pierson, Neuro-Pathology, Brain Tumors, Central Nervous System Cancer, Perinatal Pathology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Laboratory Medicine/ Anatomic Pathology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5450

PEDIATRIC ALLERGY & IMMUNOLOGY

Allergist/immunologist who works with children

Elizabeth A. Erwin, Asthma & Allergy, Immune Deficiency, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Allergy & Immunology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4404

Peter J. Mustillo, Immunology, Allergy, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Allergy & Immunology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4404

David R. Stukus, Asthma, Food Allergy, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Allergy & Immunology, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-6200

PEDIATRIC CARDIOLOGY

Treats heart diseases and abnormalities in children

Aimee Armstrong, Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Catheterization, The Heart Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2537

Curt J. Daniels, Congenital Heart Disease, Pulmonary Hypertension, Cardiac Catheterization, The Heart Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2530

Robert J. Gajarski Jr., Transplant Medicine-Heart, The Heart Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2530

Naomi J. Kertesz, Arrhythmias, The Heart Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2530

Omar M. Khalid, The Heart Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2530

John P. Kovalchin, Echocardiography, Cardiac MRI, Congenital Heart Disease-Adult & Child, Cardiac Imaging, The Heart Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2530

Deipanjan Nandi, Cardiomyopathy, Heart Failure, Transplant Medicine-Heart, The Heart Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Karen M. Texter, Fetal Echocardiography, Congenital Heart Disease, The Heart Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2530

PEDIATRIC CRITICAL CARE MEDICINE

Critical care specialist who works with children

Markita L. Suttle, Hospital Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital Critical Care, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3435

PEDIATRIC ENDOCRINOLOGY

Endocrinologist who works with children

Sasigarn A. Bowden, Diabetes, Metabolic Bone Disorders, Calcium Disorders, Obesity, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Endocrinology, 380 Butterfly Garden Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Monika Chaudhari, Diabetes, Turner Syndrome, Adrenal Disorders, Growth Disorders, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Endocrinology, 380 Butterfly Garden Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Robert P. Hoffman, Hypoglycemia, Diabetes, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Endocrinology, 380 Butterfly Garden Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Aurelia C. Holland Wood, Diabetes, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Endocrinology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4425

PEDIATRIC GASTROENTEROLOGY

Gastroenterologist who works with children

John A. Barnard, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Brendan Boyle, Celiac Disease, Inflammatory Bowel Disease/Crohn’s, Ulcerative Colitis, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3454

Carlo Di Lorenzo, Gastrointestinal Motility Disorders, Gastrointestinal Functional Disorders, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Cheryl E. Gariepy, Pancreatic Disease, Liver Disease, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3450

Ivor D. Hill, Celiac Disease, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Malabsorption Syndrome, Diarrheal Diseases, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Kent C. Williams, Gastrointestinal Functional Disorders, Endoscopy, GI Disorders in Autism, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Desalegn T. Yacob, Gastrointestinal Motility Disorders, Gastrointestinal Functional Disorders, Endoscopy, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3450

PEDIATRIC HEMATOLOGY-ONCOLOGY

Diagnoses and treats blood diseases and cancers in children

Rolla F. Abu-Arja, Bone Marrow Transplant, Immune Deficiency, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250

Jeffery J. Auletta, Bone Marrow & Stem Cell Transplant, Infections in Cancer Patients, Immunotherapy, Pediatric Cancers, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Timothy P. Cripe, Solid Tumors, Bone Tumors, Neuroblastoma, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250

Amy L. Dunn, Hemophilia, Thrombotic Disorders, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250

Maryam Fouladi, Neuro-Oncology, Brain Tumors, Neurofibromatosis, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3550

Bryce A. Kerlin, Thrombotic Disorders, Bleeding/Coagulation Disorders, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250

Randal S. Olshefski, Brain Tumors, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Mark A. Ranalli, Neuroblastoma, Kidney Cancer, Germ Cell Tumors, Melanoma, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250

Anthony D. Villella, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3550

Nicholas Yeager, Bone Tumors, Sarcoma-Soft Tissue, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250

PEDIATRIC INFECTIOUS DISEASE

Treats infectious diseases of all types and in all organs, as they present in children

William J. Barson, Streptococcal Infections, Meningitis, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Infectious Disease, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-4450

William Garrett Hunt, Tuberculosis, Infections in Immunocompromised Patients, Infectious Disease-Perinatal, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Infectious Disease, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-4450

Octavio Ramilo, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Infectious Disease, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-4450

Pablo J. Sanchez, Infectious Disease-Perinatal, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Infectious Disease, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-4450

PEDIATRIC NEPHROLOGY

Nephrologist who works with children

O.N. Ray Bignall II, Kidney Disease, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Nephrology, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-4360

John D. Mahan, Dialysis Care, Renal Replacement Therapy, Chronic Kidney Disease, Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Nephrology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Hiren P. Patel, Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypertension, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Nephrology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

John David Spencer, Urinary Tract Infections, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Nephrology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4360

Beth A. Vogt, Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis Care, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Nephrology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Diana Zepeda-Orozco, Kidney Disease, Transplant Medicine-Kidney, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Nephrology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4360

PEDIATRIC OTOLARYNGOLOGY

Otolaryngologist who works with children

Tendy Chiang, Airway Reconstruction, Airway Disorders, Swallowing Disorders, Neck Masses, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Otolaryngology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6600

Charles A. Elmaraghy, Sinus Disorders/Surgery, Airway Disorders, Head & Neck Tumors, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Otolaryngology, 555 S. 18th St., Suite 2A, Columbus, 614-722-3150

Jonathan M. Grischkan, Airway Disorders, Sleep Disorders/Apnea, Head & Neck Surgery, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Otolaryngology, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-6200

Kris R. Jatana, Aerodigestive Foreign Bodies and Injury Prevention, Head & Neck Surgery, Facial Reconstruction, Airway Reconstruction, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Otolaryngology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6600

Meredith N. Merz Lind, Airway Disorders, Head & Neck Surgery, Sleep Apnea, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Otolaryngology, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-6200

James M. Ruda, Sinus Disorders, Sleep Disorders/Apnea, Voice Disorders, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Otolaryngology, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-6200

Patrick C. Walz, Facial Reconstruction, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Otolaryngology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6600

Gregory James Wiet, Vocal Cord Disorders, Voice Disorders, Ear Infections, Cleft Palate/ Lip, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Otolaryngology, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-6600

PEDIATRIC PULMONOLOGY

Treats diseases of the lungs in children

Karen S. McCoy, Cystic Fibrosis, Asthma, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pulmonary Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4766

Shahid I. Sheikh, Asthma, Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia, Cystic Fibrosis, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pulmonary Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4766

Richard D. Shell, Cystic Fibrosis, Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia, Asthma, Pulmonary Complications-Neurodisability, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pulmonary Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4766

PEDIATRIC RHEUMATOLOGY

Rheumatologist who works with children

Stacy P. Ardoin, Lupus/SLE, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Rheumatology, 700 Children’s Drive, Fourth Floor, Columbus, 614-722-5525

PEDIATRIC SURGERY

Manages a broad spectrum of surgical conditions affecting almost any area of the body in children

Jennifer H. Aldrink, Cancer Surgery, Solid Tumors, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900

Gail E. Besner, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900

Renata B. Fabia, Burn Care, Trauma, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900

Jonathan I. Groner, Trauma, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900

Brian D. Kenney, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Critical Care, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900

Marc P. Michalsky, Bariatric/Obesity Surgery, Robotic Surgery, Neonatal Surgery, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900

Benedict C. Nwomeh, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900

Oluyinka O. Olutoye, Fetal Surgery, Congenital Malformations, Congenital Anomalies-Neonatal, Spina Bifida, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5121

Rajan K. Thakkar, Trauma, Burn Care, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900

PEDIATRIC UROLOGY

Urologist who works with children

Venkata R. Jayanthi, Urinary Tract Infections, Hydronephrosis, Hypospadias, Laparoscopic Surgery, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Urology, 555 S. 18th St., Suite D, Columbus, 614-722-6630

PEDIATRICS

Manages the physical, emotional and social health of children from birth to young adulthood

Hanaa Abdelmessih, Licking Memorial Pediatrics-Tamarack, 1865 Tamarack Road, Newark, 220-564-4934

Nikola Al-ain, OhioHealth Physician Group, 610 S. Plum St., Marysville, 937-644-1920

Richard Baltisberger, Licking Memorial Pediatrics-Tamarack, 1865 Tamarack Road, Newark, 220-564-4949

Carrie J. Barnes-Mullett, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222

Kathleen Blake, Pediatric Associates, 7420 Gooding Blvd., Suite 100, Delaware, 740-657-8000

Jennifer Burkham, Pediatric Associates, 7420 Gooding Blvd., Suite 100, Delaware, 740-657-8000

Shari L. Burns, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222

Jennifer H. Campbell, Central Ohio Primary Care, Building Blocks Pediatrics, 6503 E. Broad St., Suite 100, Columbus, 614-434-5437

Ann M. Croft, Pediatric Associates, 1021 Country Club Road, Suite A, Columbus, 614-501-7337

Amy E. Deibel, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222

Kevin Dickerson, Central Ohio Primary Care, Riverside Pediatric Associates, 4885 Olentangy River Road, Suite 210, Columbus, 614-267-7878

Julie M. Dunlea, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222

Michael R. Franks, Powell Pediatric Care, 55 Clairedan Drive, Powell, 614-888-8989

Kathleen Fulop, Sports Medicine, Central Ohio Primary Care, Mid-Ohio Pediatrics and Adolescents, 465 N. Cleveland Ave., Suite 200, Westerville, 614-899-0000

Jumana C. Giragos, Pediatric Associates, 4595 Trueman Blvd., Hilliard, 614-529-0771

Megan E. Heitzman, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222

Michele M. Hensley, Pediatric Associates of Lancaster, 1554 Wesley Way, Lancaster, 740-687-6386

Christopher B. Houts, Powell Pediatric Care, 55 Clairedan Drive, Powell, 614-888-8989

Rena T. Kasick, Hospital Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Hospital Pediatrics, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2000

Cheryl K. Kirkby, Central Ohio Primary Care, Mill Valley Pediatrics, 17853 State Route 31, Suite C, Marysville, 937-578-4210

William E. Knobeloch, Nutrition, Telemedicine, ADD/ADHD, Step by Step Pediatrics, 540 N. Cleveland Ave., Suite 200, Westerville, 614-891-9505

Irene P. Koesters, Newborn Care, Olentangy Pediatrics, 4775 Knightsbridge Blvd., Suite 207, Columbus, 614-442-5557

Justin A. Krueger, Newborn Care, Central Ohio Primary Care, Marysville Primary Care, 140 Coleman’s Crossing Blvd., Suite 210, Marysville, 937-644-1441

Robert C. LaMonte, Pediatric Associates, 4595 Trueman Blvd., Hilliard, 614-529-0771

William W. Long, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222

Jamie R. Macklin, Hospital Medicine ,Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Hospital Pediatrics, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2000

Jennifer Mastruserio, Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine, 5072 Reed Road, Columbus, 614-326-1600

George M. Messick, Upper Arlington Pediatrics, 4919 Dierker Road, Columbus, 614-457-4952

Jennifer Lynn Miller, Pediatric Associates of Lancaster, 1554 Wesley Way, Lancaster, 740-687-6386

Mark A. Muresan, Central Ohio Primary Care, Professional Pediatrics of Hilliard, 2876 Hilliard Rome Road, Hilliard, 614-529-4260

Garey H. Noritz, Neurodevelopmental Disorders, Complex Diagnosis, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Complex Health Care Clinic, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5808

Autumn M. O’Brien, Newborn Care, Olentangy Pediatrics, 4775 Knightsbridge Blvd., Suite 207, Columbus, 614-442-5557

Janet S. Orr, Central Ohio Primary Care, Building Blocks Pediatrics, 6503 E. Broad St., Suite 100, Columbus, 614-434-5437

Brad T. Pfau, American Health Network, 1671 W. Main St., Newark, 740-522-5437

Barbara B. Rayo, Pediatric Associates, 4595 Trueman Blvd., Hilliard, 614-529-0771

Purbi S. Sahai, Ohio Center for Pediatrics, 6255 Emerald Parkway, Suite A, Dublin, 614-766-3344

Elizabeth Schloss, Hilliard Pediatrics, 3855 Trueman Court, Hilliard, 614-777-1800

Catherine C. Sinclair, Hospital Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Hospital Pediatrics, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2000

Robert W. Snyder, Newborn Care, Hilliard Pediatrics, 3855 Trueman Court, Hilliard, 614-777-1800

Donna L. Sterling, Central Ohio Primary Care, Riverside Pediatric Associates, 4885 Olentangy River Road, Suite 210, Columbus, 614-267-7878

Nicholas S. Stevens, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222

Katrina S. Tansky, Nutrition, Obesity, Central Ohio Primary Care, Step by Step Pediatrics, 540 N. Cleveland Ave., Suite 200, Westerville, 614-891-9505

Timothy A. Teller, Newborn Care, Hilliard Pediatrics, 3855 Trueman Court, Hilliard, 614-777-1800

John D. Toth, Pediatric Associates, 7420 Gooding Blvd., Suite 100, Delaware, 740-657-8000

H. Scott Tyson, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222

Diana T. Wagner, Pediatric Associates, 4595 Trueman Blvd., Hilliard, 614-529-0771

Ray Wheasler, Central Ohio Primary Care, Professional Pediatrics of Hilliard, 2876 Hilliard Rome Road, Hilliard, 614-529-4260

Dominique R. Williams, Obesity, Obesity in Adolescents, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Livingston Ambulatory Center, 380 Butterfly Gardens Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4824

PHYSICAL MEDICINE & REHABILITATION

Also known as rehabilitation medicine; diagnoses, evaluates and treats patients with physical disabilities

Sheital Bavishi, Botox, Brain Injury Rehabilitation, Spasticity Management, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-366-9211

Albert C. Clairmont, Spasticity Management, Electrodiagnosis, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-366-9211

Samuel C. Colachis III, Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation, Electrodiagnosis, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-366-9211

Carl D. Gelfius, Pediatric Rehabilitation, Brain Injury Rehabilitation-Pediatric, Cerebral Palsy, Electrodiagnosis, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5050

Karl W. Klamar, Brain Injury Rehabilitation, Concussion, Movement Disorders, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5050

Michelle A. Miller, Pediatric Rehabilitation, Trauma Rehabilitation, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5050

Walter J. Mysiw, Brain Injury Rehabilitation, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-366-9211

William S. Pease, Electromyography (EMG), Stroke Rehabilitation, Gait Disorders, Spasticity Management, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-366-9211

Jonathan S. Pedrick, Brain Injury Rehabilitation, Concussion, Physical Medicine Associates, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Suite 1010, Columbus, 614-566-4191

Robert H. Perkins, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Medicine, Physical Medicine Associates, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Suite 1010, Columbus, 614-566-4191

Jeffrey A. Strakowski, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Injuries, Physical Medicine Associates, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Suite 1010, Columbus, 614-566-4191

Mark E. Tornero, Stroke Rehabilitation, Amputee Rehabilitation, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-366-9211

PLASTIC SURGERY

Uses surgery to repair, reconstruct or replace physical defects of form or function involving the skin, musculoskeletal system, facial structures, hands, extremities, breasts, trunk and external genitalia

Tyler Angelos, Cosmetic Surgery-Body, Cosmetic Surgery-Face & Breast, Columbus Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery, 5005 Arlington Centre Blvd., Upper Arlington, 614-2466900

Rajiv Y. Chandawarkar, Cancer Reconstruction, Microsurgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2140, Columbus, 614-293-8566

Albert Chao, Cancer Reconstruction, Microvascular Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2140, Columbus, 614-293-8566

Brian K. Dorner, Cosmetic Surgery, Facelift, Cosmetic Surgery-Face & Body, Breast Augmentation, Dorner Plastic Surgery, 4930 Bradentown Ave., Dublin, 614-810-8407

Robert T. Heck, Cosmetic Surgery, Reconstructive Plastic Surgery, Breast Reconstruction, Columbus Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery, 5005 Arlington Centre Blvd., Upper Arlington, 614-246-6900

Robert S. Houser, Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, Cosmetic Surgery-Body, Mommy Makeover, Breast Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, 41 Commerce Park Drive, Westerville, 614-890-5565

Jeffrey E. Janis, Abdominal Wall Reconstruction, Cosmetic Surgery-Face & Breast, Liposuction & Body Contouring, Migraine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2140, Columbus, 614-293-8566

Richard Eugene Kirschner, Cleft Palate/Lip, Craniofacial Surgery, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6299

Jason Brett Lichten, Central Ohio Plastic Surgery, 135 N. Ewing St., Suite 202, Lancaster, 740-653-5064

James D. McMahan, Cosmetic Surgery-Face & Body, Cosmetic Surgery-Breast, Liposuction & Body Contouring, Advanced Aesthetic & Laser Surgery, 4845 Knightsbridge Blvd., Suite 230, Columbus, 614-459-0060

Amy M. Moore, Hand Surgery, Pediatric Plastic Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2140, Columbus, 614-293-8566

Timothy A. Treece, Cosmetic Surgery-Face & Body, Breast Cosmetic Surgery, Columbus Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery, 5005 Arlington Centre Blvd., Upper Arlington, 614-490-2164

Susan D. Vasko, Breast Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, Breast Reduction, Facial Cosmetic Surgery, Liposuction, Columbus Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery, 5005 Arlington Centre Blvd., Upper Arlington, 614-490-2164

John Wakelin, Breast Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, Breast Reduction, Cosmetic Surgery-Body, Liposuction, Columbus Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery, 5005 Arlington Centre Blvd., Upper Arlington, 614-246-6900

Mark D. Wells, Reconstructive Plastic Surgery, Hand Surgery, Cosmetic Surgery, OhioHealth Physician Group, 285 E. State St., Suite 600, Columbus, 614-566-9496

PSYCHIATRY

Specializes in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of mental, addictive and emotional disorders

Katherine B. Brownlowe, Neuro-Psychiatry, Brain Injury, Psychiatry in Neurologic Illness, Ohio State Harding Hospital, 1670 Upham Drive, Columbus, 614-293-9600

Hossam Guirgis, Hospital Medicine, Ohio State Harding Hospital, 1670 Upham Drive, Columbus, 614-293-9600

Smitha Patel, Memorial Psychiatry, 773 S. Walnut St., Marysville, 937-578-4301

James Young, Hospital Medicine, Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT), Addiction/Substance Abuse, Mood Disorders, Ohio State Harding Hospital, 1670 Upham Drive, Columbus, 614-293-9600

PULMONARY DISEASE

Treats diseases of the lungs and airways

Peter R. Bachwich, OhioHealth Physician Group, 7630 Rivers Edge Drive, Columbus, 614-533-4999

Asok Dasgupta, Sleep Disorders/Apnea, Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (COPD), Interstitial Lung Disease, Lung Cancer, Mount Carmel Pulmonary & Sleep, 150 Taylor Station Road, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-627-1300

Jonathan Parsons, Asthma, Breathing Disorders, Bronchitis, Cough, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Suite 2200, Columbus, 614-293-4925

Mahmoud Qadoom, Sleep Disorders, Pulmonary & Sleep Consultants, 450 Alkyre Run Drive, Suite 230, Westerville, 614-898-9340

Paresh J. Timbadia, Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (COPD), Interstitial Lung Disease, Sleep Disorders/Apnea, Airway Disorders, Mount Carmel Pulmonary & Sleep, 150 Taylor Station Road, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-627-1300

RADIATION ONCOLOGY

Provides therapeutic application of radiant energy and its modifiers to manage disease, especially malignant tumors

Arnab Chakravarti, Brain Tumors, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Suite 252F, Columbus, 614-293-0222

John Grecula, Head & Neck Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Second Floor, Columbus, 614-293-8415

Douglas D. Martin, Brachytherapy, Cervical Cancer, Chemo-Radiation Combined Therapy, Gynecologic Cancers, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Second Floor, Columbus, 614-293-8415

Meng X. Welliver, Thoracic Cancers, Sarcoma-Soft Tissue, Hematologic Malignancies, Clinical Trials, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8415

Julia R. White, Breast Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-688-7040

REPRODUCTIVE ENDOCRINOLOGY/INFERTILITY

An obstetrician/gynocologist who manages complex problems relating to reproductive endocrinology and infertility

Akas Jain, Women’s Health, Infertility-IVF, Reproductive Gynecology, 540 N. Cleveland Ave., Suite 100, Westerville, 614-895-3333

Laura C. Londra, Infertility, Infertility-IVF, Miscarriage-Recurrent, Tubal Ligation Reversal, Ohio Reproductive Medicine, 535 Reach Blvd., Suite 200, Columbus, 614-451-2280

RHEUMATOLOGY

Diagnoses and treats diseases of the joints, muscles, bones and tendons, including arthritis, back pain, muscle strains, athletic injuries and collagen diseases

Ali Ajam, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Gout/Pseudogout, Lupus/SLE, Spondyloarthritis, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 3900 Stone-ridge Lane, Suite A, Dublin, 614-293-4837

Abha R. Gupta, Memorial Rheumatology, 500 London Ave., Marysville, 937-578-2020

Wael N. Jarjour, Lupus/SLE, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4837

Seth M. Kantor, Osteoporosis, OhioHealth Physician Group, 303 E. Town St., Third Floor, Columbus, 614-788-5000

Catherine Lee, Autoimmune Disease, Osteoarthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Columbus Arthritis Center, 1211 Dublin Road, Columbus, 614-486-5200

Zhanna Mikulik, Psoriatic Arthritis, Gout/Pseudogout, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4837

Matthew L. Mundwiler, Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Autoimmune Disease, Columbus Arthritis Center, 1211 Dublin Road, Columbus, 614-486-5200

SLEEP MEDICINE

Treats sleep disorders

Aneesa M. Das, Sleep Disorders/Apnea, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Suite 2200, Columbus, 614-293-4925

John S. Kim, Sleep Disorders/Apnea, Sleep Disorders, Narcolepsy, Sleep & Breathing Research Institute, 1251 Dublin Road, Columbus, 614-297-7704

Ulysses J. Magalang, Sleep Disorders/Apnea, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Suite 2200, Columbus, 614-293-4925

SPORTS MEDICINE

Specialist trained in the enhancement of health and fitness and in the prevention of injury and illness

James R. Borchers Jr., Musculoskeletal Injuries, Repetitive Strain Injuries, Pediatric Sports Medicine, Orthopaedics-Non Surgical, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Suite 2000, Columbus, 614-293-3600

Monique S. Brady, Family Medicine, OhioHealth Physician Group, 1010 Refugee Road, Suite 200, Pickerington, 614-788-4222

Darrin L. Bright, OhioHealth Physician Group, 5868 N. Hamilton Road, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-533-6600

B. Rodney Comisar, Shoulder & Knee Surgery, OrthoNeuro, 70 S. Cleveland Ave., Westerville, 614-890-6555

Jason J. Diehl, OhioHealth Physician Group, 6955 Hospital Drive, Dublin, 614-566-1420

Douglas J. Diorio, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 260, Columbus, 614-533-6600

Thomas G. Hospel, OhioHealth Physician Group, 6955 Hospital Drive, Dublin, 614-566-1420

Michael Jonesco, Primary Care Sports Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Suite 2000, Columbus, 614-293-3600

Donald C. Lemay, OhioHealth Physician Group, 1010 Refugee Road, Suite 200, Pickerington, 614-788-4222

Kendra McCamey, Primary Care Sports Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Suite 2000, Columbus, 614-293-3600

Thomas L. Pommering, Pediatric Sports Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center, 584 County Line Road W, Westerville, 614-722-6200

Vismai C. Sinha, Family Medicine, Sports Medicine, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 260, Columbus, 614-533-6600

Bryant James Walrod, Musculoskeletal Injuries, Concussion, Repetitive Strain Injuries, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Suite 2000, Columbus, 614-293-3600

Marguerite W. Weston, OhioHealth Physician Group, 300 Polaris Parkway, Suite 2150, Westerville, 614-533-3280

Randall R. Wroble, Shoulder & Knee Surgery, Orthopedic One, 170 Taylor Station Road, Columbus, 614-545-7900

SURGERY

Manages a broad spectrum of surgical conditions affecting almost any area of the body

Doreen Agnese, Cancer Surgery, Breast Cancer & Surgery, Melanoma, Cancer Genetics, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-4040

Sylvester M. Black, Transplant-Multi Organ, Liver & Biliary Surgery, Liver & Biliary Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 300 W. 10th Ave., 11th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-8746

William E. Carson III, Breast Cancer & Surgery, Melanoma, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-4040

Daniel Eiferman, Trauma/Critical Care, Abdominal Wall Reconstruction, Critical Care, Hernia-Complex, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Trauma and Critical Care, 1581 Dodd Drive, Columbus, 614-293-2101

Valerie P. Grignol, Breast Cancer & Surgery, Sarcoma, Sarcoma-Soft Tissue, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-4040

Jeffrey W. Hazey, Laparoscopic Surgery, Memorial General & Colorectal Surgery, 140 Coleman’s Crossing Blvd., Suite 100, Marysville, 937-578-2650

Donald E. Hura, OhioHealth Physician Group, 5131 Beacon Hill Road, Suite 220, Columbus, 614-544-1880

Barbra S. Miller, Thyroid & Parathyroid Surgery, Thyroid Cancer & Surgery, Adrenal Surgery, Adrenal Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-7171

Bradley J. Needleman, Bariatric/Obesity Surgery, Laparoscopic Surgery-Advanced, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-366-6675

Michael (Shay) S. O’Mara, Trauma, Critical Care, Grant Medical Center, 111 S. Grant Ave., Columbus, 614-566-8765

Bridget A. Oppong, Breast Cancer & Surgery, Breast Preservation Surgery, Nipple Sparing Mastectomy, Sentinel Node Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-4040

Ko Un Clara Park, Breast Cancer & Surgery, Breast Preservation Surgery, Nipple Sparing Mastectomy, Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-4040

Timothy M. Pawlik, Liver Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Gallbladder & Bile Duct Cancers, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-7171

Raphael E. Pollock, Sarcoma, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-7171

Benjamin K. Poulose, Abdominal Wall Reconstruction, Hernia, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1800 Zollinger Road, Columbus, 614-293-3230

Stephen P. Povoski, Breast Cancer & Surgery, Sentinel Node Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-2934040

David J. Robertson, General Surgical Associates, 618 Pleasantville Road, Suite 301, Lancaster, 740-687-5437

Kristine D. Slam, Breast Cancer & Surgery, Central Ohio Surgical Associates, 6075 E. Broad St., Columbus, 614-864-6363

Allan Tsung, Hepatobiliary Surgery, Liver & Biliary Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Liver Cancer-Metastatic, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-7171

THORACIC & CARDIAC SURGERY

Provides operative, perioperative and critical care of patients with pathologic conditions in the chest

Geoffrey B. Blossom, Cardiac Surgery, Lung Surgery, OhioHealth Heart, Lung & Vascular Surgeons, 3525 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5300, Columbus, 614-566-3500

P. Aryeh Cohen, Cardiac Surgery-Adult, Heart Valve Surgery, Video Assisted Thoracic Surgery (VATS), Lung Surgery, Fairfield Healthcare Professionals Cardiothoracic Surgery, 618 Pleasantville Road, Suite 202, Lancaster, 740-681-9020

Steven B. Duff, Cardiac Surgery, Lung Surgery, OhioHealth Heart, Lung & Vascular Surgeons, 3525 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5300, Columbus, 614-566-3500

Mark E. Galantowicz, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3101

Robert E. Merritt, Esophageal Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-9059

Nahush Mokadam, Transplant-Heart, Stem Cell Therapy & Biosurgery, Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD), Heart Valve Surgery, Ohio State Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital, 452 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-5502

Patrick Wells, Cardiac Surgery, Lung Surgery, OhioHealth Heart, Lung & Vascular Surgeons, 3525 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5300, Columbus, 614-566-3500

UROGYNECOLOGY/FEMALE PELVIC MEDICINE & RECONSTRUCTIVE SURGERY

Treats disorders of the female pelvic floor, including pelvic organ prolapse, urinary or fecal incontinence, and constipation

Nicole M. Book, Pelvic Floor Disorders, Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair, OhioHealth Urogynecology Physicians, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Suite 4050, Columbus, 614-566-2727

Andrew Hundley, Bladder Disorders, Incontinence-Urinary, Pelvic Floor Reconstruction, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1800 Zollinger Road, Fourth Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4643

James Q. Pulvino, Pelvic Floor Disorders, Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair, OhioHealth Urogynecology Physicians, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Suite 4050, Columbus, 614-566-2727

UROLOGY

Manages benign and malignant medical and surgical disorders of the genitourinary system and the adrenal gland

Ronney Abaza, Robotic Surgery, Urologic Cancer, Reconstructive Surgery, Central Ohio Urology Group, 5040 Bradenton Ave., Suite B, Dublin, 614-396-2842

Fara M. Bellows, Incontinence-Male & Female, Kidney Stones, Minimally Invasive Urologic Surgery, OhioHealth Physician Group, 600 N. Pickaway St., Suite 402, Circleville, 740420-7882

Geoffrey N. Box, Endourology, Prostate Cancer/Robotic Surgery, Genitourinary Cancer, Ureter & Renal Pelvis Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-685-4263

JeffreyM.Carey, Incontinence-Male& Female, Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair, Central Ohio Urology Group, 701 Tech Center Drive, Suite 100, Gahanna, 614-396-2684

Fadel S. Elkhairi, OhioHealth Urology Physicians, 500 Thomas Lane, Suite 3G, Columbus, 614-788-2870

Michael Gong, Kidney Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-685-4263

George T. Ho, OhioHealth Physician Group, 600 N. Pickaway St., Suite 402, Circleville, 740-420-7882

Michael D. Jordan, Memorial Urology, 388 Damascus Road, Marysville, 937-578-2626

Bodo E. Knudsen, Kidney Stones, Prostate Benign Disease (BPH), Minimally Invasive Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2000, Columbus, 614-293-8155

Cheryl T. Lee, Urologic Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-685-4263

Christopher McClung, Reconstructive Surgery, Gender Affirmation Surgery, OhioHealth Physician Group, 500 E. Main St., Suite 200, Columbus, 614-544-9670

E. Bradley Pewitt, Urologic Cancer, Central Ohio Urology Group, 701 Tech Center Drive, Suite 100, Gahanna, 614-396-2684

Kamal S. Pohar, Urologic Cancer, Testicular Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-685-4263

Ahmad Shabsigh, Robotic Surgery, Kidney Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Penile Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-685-4263

Stephen R. Vijan, Kidney Stones, Urologic Cancer, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Central Ohio Urology Group, 350 W. Wilson Bridge Road, Worthington, 614-944-4800

Eric Ward, OhioHealth Urology Physicians, 500 Thomas Lane, Suite 3G, Columbus, 614-788-2870

VASCULAR & INTERVENTIONAL RADIOLOGY

Uses minimally invasive techniques to diagnose and treat disease in nearly every organ

Sumit Bhatla, Riverside Radiology and Interventional Associates, 3525 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-340-7741

Pablo Gamboa, Riverside Radiology and Interventional Associates, 3525 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-340-7741

VASCULAR SURGERY

Manages disorders of the blood vessels, excluding the intercranial vessels and the heart, using surgery

David A. Epstein, Aneurysm-Aortic, Endovascular Surgery, Limb Salvage, Varicose Veins, OhioHealth Physician Group, 285 E. State St., Suite 260, Columbus, 614-566-9035

Michael Go, Varicose Veins, Wound Care, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 181 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-257-3110

Jean E. Starr, Peripheral Vascular Disease, Aneurysm-Aortic, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1800 Zollinger Road, Columbus, 614-293-8536

Bryan W. Tillman, Endovascular Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1800 Zollinger Road, Columbus, 614-293-8536

This story is from the August 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.