See the New Hocking Hills State Park Lodge Scheduled to Open in October

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is already accepting lodging reservations for the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge, but the official public unveiling isn’t expected until October. That said, ODNR officials recently gave Columbus Monthly photo editor Tim Johnson a tour of the $40 million project, which replaced a 44-year-old dining lodge destroyed by fire in 2016. The new lodge adds an 81-room hotel, as well as an eatery, the Rock House Restaurant and Pub; a grab-and-go café; indoor and outdoor swimming pools; public art and more.

To learn more about the new lodge, check out the October issue of Columbus Monthly, which is in the mail to subscribers and will appear on newsstands soon.