Explore the Highlights of Ohio’s New Hocking Hills State Park Lodge

When Mary Mertz started as the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ new director in January 2019, she faced a major decision. The previous administration had already publicly announced a plan to rebuild the Hocking Hills State Park dining lodge (which was destroyed in a December 2016 fire) and add a lodging component, but Mertz now needed to make the final call on the idea after the completion of an economic study.

In one sense, it was a no-brainer. As a tourist destination, the Hocking Hills area—with the gorgeous state park as its centerpiece—is thriving. The study confirmed what’s obvious to anyone who’s visited the area in recent years: The demand for an inn is there. But what’s trickier is adding that new lodging option while preserving the natural splendor of the park. “It’s a beautiful area, and we don’t want to see the whole thing paved over,” Mertz says.

So Mertz and her team split the difference. Working with construction contractor Corna Kokosing of Westerville and architectural firm Schooley Caldwell of Columbus, they went through with the rebuild but didn’t go as big as they could have, keeping the $40 million project within the old footprint of the former dining lodge. But they did manage to add an 81-room hotel with a variety of new amenities that should please many visitors. The result isn’t the biggest lodge in the system, but Mertz considers it the crown jewel. “This is a special place,” Mertz says. “We’re really excited.”

Before the lodge its public debut Oct. 8, Mertz shared some of the facility's highlights.

FOOD AND DRINK: Dining options include a grab-and-go café and a full-service eatery, the Rock House Restaurant and Pub, with gorgeous views, indoor and outdoor dining, and a live-edge wood wall from state forests. What’s more, leading the restaurant is Matt Rapposelli, former chef of the Inn & Spa at Cedar Falls and author of the cookbook, “A Taste of the Hocking Hills.”

ROOMS: Accommodations include queen rooms, king rooms, family rooms (queen bed with bunk beds) and two-room suites. Rates range from $200 to $400 per night, and a variety of discounts are available, including AAA and AARP.

POOLS: The lodge features indoor and outdoor pools and hot tubs, including the first winter-accessible outdoor spa in the state park system. “I think this is going to be really popular,” Mertz says.

ART: The lodge highlights Ohio art both inside and outside the building, including a signature outdoor sculpture called “Tranquility” from Gallipolis artist Kevin Lyles. The 11-foot-tall, 7,000-pound sculpture—made of steel, glacial stone and cast glass—celebrates native Ohio trees in the state park, including eastern hemlocks, which are found in larger numbers in the area than anywhere else in Ohio.

This story is from the October 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.