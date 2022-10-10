Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekäläinen Proves Columbus Can Land a Top Free Agent

Bob Vitale

Even in a place used to convincing people that Columbus really is a big city, Jarmo Kekäläinen’s comment after the July 13 signing of Johnny Gaudreau was like a blast from the Nationwide Arena cannon.

“I think we can finally get rid of the b------- that this is somehow a bad destination, a bad city, whatever. Because it’s never been true,” the Blue Jackets general manager told Aaron Portzline of The Athletic. Gaudreau, the National Hockey League’s top free agent of 2022, chose a seven-year, $68.25 million contract with Columbus over the possibility of playing in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia or for his former team in Calgary.

Boom.

Kekäläinen, 56, begins his 10th full season in October as the executive ultimately responsible for the on-ice success of the team. It’s the second year into a roster rebuild that he has successfully managed to sell as a “reset,” with promises of a quicker return to the Stanley Cup playoffs than fans endured during past efforts. With Gaudreau added to a talented young lineup, the Blue Jackets aren’t considered a bad bet.

But if you’re expecting the guy who called BS on Columbus’ bad hockey rap to throw down the gauntlet when assessing his team’s chances in 2022–23, hold your cannon fire. “I think time will tell,” he says.

The native of Tampere, Finland, is more prone to measured quotes like that, as well as the outward stoicism displayed in a behind-the-scenes video from the day the team unexpectedly landed Gaudreau. Kekäläinen clasped his hands behind his head and cracked a slight grin as he offered up a statement to the team’s PR chief, Todd Sharrock. “Quote: He’s a pretty good player.”

But Kekäläinen has a penchant for splashy and unexpected moves even as he preaches patience to a fan base that has waited all 22 years of the Blue Jackets’ existence for a playoff run that lasts more than two rounds. Some gambles haven’t paid off, but Kekäläinen’s entire body of work—five playoff appearances, including four straight from 2017 to 2020—has made him the NHL’s fourth longest-tenured general manager heading into this season, which begins Oct. 12 on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes. He and president of hockey operations, John Davidson, have built a reservoir of faith in fans who got so disgusted with the last regime that they staged a protest outside the arena in 2012.

“It’s something we preach to the players all the time. We talk about playing loose, trust in your instincts, trust in the work that you put into it, then just play the game,” Kekäläinen says. “I think that’s what we need to do up here, too. When it comes time to do what we need to do, we can’t get uptight and worry about who thinks this and who thinks that. No, we did the work. We went through the thought process. We think this is the decision to be made. It needs to be made right here and now.”

“Obviously,” he quickly adds, “your career builds on making more right decisions than wrong ones.”

Kekäläinen has enjoyed a longer front-office career in the NHL than he did on the ice. His Elite Prospects page still exists: He played 55 games across three seasons with the Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators. He scored five goals and posted eight assists.

“I was realizing my career wasn’t going to be long and great, and I thought about being a coach first,” he says. He earned a bachelor’s degree in management and a master’s in marketing, though he already had decided against a business career.

But his first nonplaying hockey job was as a general manager for a team in Helsinki, and that pushed him in the direction he’s followed since. He returned to North America as director of player personnel in Ottawa. He worked with Davidson in St. Louis, where he was assistant general manager and director of amateur scouting. When he was hired by the Blue Jackets in February 2013, Kekäläinen became the NHL’s first European general manager.

In a professional sports world that’s increasingly driven by analytics, Kekäläinen still leans heavily on intangibles such as work ethic, a drive to compete and an ability to be a good teammate. He weighs how fast a player thinks in addition to how fast he skates.

“Skill is just the surface. You’ve got to cut through the surface and get to the bottom of things, to the core of the player, to the values he has, to the character he has,” he says. “That’s where some people might think we go off the board. But we go by exactly what’s on our board.”

On a white board in the office where the Gaudreau deal went down, a note in the corner has survived everything else that’s been written and wiped away over the past off-season:

Dad – I love you! From your favorite daughter.

He doesn’t say which daughter wrote it. He and his wife, Tiina, have two; they’re teenagers who he says don’t have as much interest in his company right now as they used to. “But everyone says they’ll be daddy’s girls again once they go through that phase, so I look forward to it.”

Emilia and Sofia still like coming to weekend games and concerts with him at Nationwide, though.

And, he says, they like Columbus, too.

This story is from the October 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.