Scott Woods: This Town Needs Guerilla Music

Scott Woods

Columbus Monthly

A musician friend recently pondered aloud, “What is there to do in this town on a Monday night?” It’s not an absurd question. Most venues that have been entertaining audiences all weekend aren’t offering anything because, frankly, few people other than my musician friend want to go out on a Monday night to kick it. Probably because he was playing gigs all weekend and now he’s ready to unwind and watch someone else dance away their bar tab.

Now, this friend is a working musician. He’s good. He’s got a band and a schedule of gigs. I assume they make money at what they do, which is what he wants to stuff into the belts of other musicians on Monday nights. And if the band didn’t feel like playing out some week, he’s good enough that he could technically carry a shift playing solo.

Which got me thinking that his question may be more problematic than I originally thought. Because if I were good enough on a musical instrument that I could play out in public without anxiety and embarrassment, I’d do it all of the time. I don’t mean at a gig. I mean spontaneously.

This town needs guerilla music.

To be clear, I’m not suggesting that people go out and hit corners and busk for change. This isn’t New Orleans in more ways than one. What I’m suggesting is some real notorious pop-up music. Performing music where it doesn’t normally appear. Some Beatles on the roof-of-the-studio nonsense.

I can tell you from experience that the poets have tried. Our problem is that no one wants to hear poetry in the wild. A cop who happens upon a sonneteer spouting off random poems on the corner of Broad and High is going to snatch them by the spine of their journal. Unbridled displays of public poetry are too close to random screaming into the void. Bards died off for a reason.

But everybody loves music. They may not like every kind of music, but there’s something gratifying about happening upon live music when you least expect it, regardless of its genre. And I’m not just advocating for when people least expect it; I’m advocating for where people least expect it.

I used to have a very specific vision in this vein. There is a fenced-in lot where a mechanic shop used to be. I don’t want to be too specific here, but it’s on Livingston Avenue. (And before people start chiming in with “I know that place,” you probably don’t. There are lots of closed-up shops on the 11.3 miles that comprise Livingston Avenue.) It’s not a big lot. The asphalt space is surrounded on three sides by a building, so it has a compound vibe. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that gate open, and the grassy weeds growing through the cracks in the old tar suggest I never will.

I’ve always wanted to see a band break into that lot and play a few songs. Just roll in, set up, jam and get out before the police show. Passers-by would stop and listen. People would take pictures and go live on social media. Cars would slow down to check them out. It would be this moment in time where art, much like the grass shoots breaking through the asphalt, appeared where it wasn’t supposed to be.

And where is music supposed to be, anyway? Sure, we have laws about that sort of thing, but there’s a lot of gray area here. It’s not like they’d be playing for money. This isn’t a busking situation. This is just a cat and maybe a friend or two putting art where we least expect it. And for the record, I get that this is private property, so accommodations should be made or whatever. But I’m OK with guerilla music showing up in lots of public places too.

I think it would be cool to live in a city where savvy and daring musicians just pop up in random, socially liminal spaces to make people’s lives better. This town could use exactly 100 percent more guerilla music than it has now. I’m taking applications, y’all.

Scott Woods is a poet, cultural critic, essayist and founder of the arts nonprofit Streetlight Guild.