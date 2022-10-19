Scott Woods: Columbus Artists Need to Put Their Merch on the Table

Scott Woods

Columbus Monthly

Preface: The following observations can be applied to musicians and their albums and artists and their paintings, and so on across the creative spectrum. It’s just the poets’ turn in the saddle this week. Sprinkle accordingly, you dazzling unicorns.

You know who’s really bad at selling their merch? Poets. Musicians get in your face every chance they get. Visual artists have entire platforms dedicated to the pictorial sharing of their work. But poets are a precious breed, and they need coaxing, so this is a rant for those delicate flowers out in the wild, attempting to sling their literary wares.

If you have a chapbook or full-length collection of your work and you attend a poetry night that allows you to put your stuff on a merch table, for God’s sake USE IT. Put your merch on the table. Yes, even if someone else’s merch is there. Yes, even if you didn’t sell any last week. Yes, even if you didn’t share anything out of it during open mic. Put it on the table.

There’s a good chance that if you’re a poet, you don’t like math, but here are some numbers anyway. Don’t freak out; it’s easy math:

0 books on a table = 0 books sold.

Sure, you might get on the mic and tell people you have a book in your backpack for sale, but why be your own barrier? Let people thumb through it. Let them ask other people about it. Let the person selling merch at the table make your pitch for you so you look like a big shot while talking to admirers. I know it feels embarrassing to sell a bunch of books the first week you have them (debut book release/grand opening party) and then very few or none the next week. I’ve sold lots of books, but I’ve also had a few chapbooks early on that were more “for sale” than “selling.”

It’s the rare book at any level that sells a lot of copies out the gate and then keeps doing that. Even movies, which cost millions of dollars to make, generally take 50 percent or larger cuts in ticket sales the following week no matter how good they are. Your chapbook is not a movie. It is a book of poems that you believed in enough to print some copies of to sell to people. So put them where people can actually see them and sell a copy or two. Writing is marathon work. Work it like a marathon and quit looking for sprinter outcomes.

To those who say, “I don’t care about the money; I just want to get my work out there”: Most of you are liars. I’ve seen more of those don’t-care-how-much-it-sells books disappear after one night than any other type of artist. If you really just want your work out there, then your book should be on the table every week too. That’s what “out there” looks like.

So: ask whoever handles the merch table at a mic if you can put your stuff down. If it’s allowed, don’t empty out your book bag on the table; give them a handful. Collect all of your unsold stuff at the end of the show when you leave. Don’t get mad if you don’t sell. There are lots of reasons why that might happen from one week to the next, and since you don’t know when someone might be moved by your art, it’s best to always give people the opportunity to make that decision for themselves.

Scott Woods is a poet, cultural critic, essayist and founder of the arts nonprofit Streetlight Guild.