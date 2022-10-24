Nina West Creator Andrew Levitt Takes the Stage in Broadway’s Iconic ‘Hairspray’

Kevin Capron

“Take everything you have learned about Nina West and throw it out the window,” Jack O’Brien, original Broadway director of “Hairspray,” advised Andrew Levitt in preparation for his role as Edna Turnblad.

“There is a defining innocence and acknowledgment in this show that makes it so important and unique, and in turn, makes Edna really unique,” says Levitt, who, for the first time in his drag career, shaved his eyebrows to add an immersive element to his role as Edna. “The audience knows that I’m a man standing on stage, but I’m asking them to let go of every preconceived notion they may have and believe that I am a mother to Tracy, a wife to Wilbur and someone who is celebrating this family unit.”

Levitt soon will be performing for a hometown crowd, as “Hairspray” comes to the Ohio Theatre as part of the Broadway in Columbus series. The show will be performed Nov. 8-13.

When Levitt starred in the 11th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, he impersonated Harvey Fierstein, the original Edna Turnblad of the Broadway production, an adaptation of the 1988 John Waters movie. “I wanted to attract the Broadway community to me and say, ‘I’m one of you! I’m a theater person, too! I want you to recognize me and see me!’” Levitt says.

Fierstein and queer luminary Divine are two quintessential players in the long list of stars that have taken on the character of Edna, and while Levitt’s depiction of Edna is substantially different from the aforementioned actors’ portrayal, Levitt says he “tried to celebrate both of their performances in my own.”

Inwardly, Levitt had to overcome his expectation that Nina West would be the one to carry him through the performance. “I needed to ensure that Edna’s face lived in a different space than my own. I wasn’t doing drag makeup, per se; I was doing theatrical makeup,” Levitt says. Still, the character of Nina taught Levitt how to walk in heels, wear body padding, respond on the fly and connect deeply with an audience. “I’m very comfortable with the feminine side of myself and expressing that. That’s what I tapped into to bring Edna to life,” he says.

Because Edna Turnblad is a self-conscious agoraphobe who hasn’t left her apartment in 20 years, Levitt says he also had to do “a lot of psychological work … to make sure I connected with and believed in this character.”

The second part of the “Hairspray” tour kicked off in Kentucky on Sept. 1. Early in the tour, Levitt was asked if he would sign on for another leg—a proposition that wasn’t appealing at first. “I hesitated because you’re constantly on the road and sacrificing a lot of things,” he says. “Then they said, ‘Well, Columbus, Ohio, is one of our stops.’ And I instantly said, ‘Sign me up.’”

Levitt emphasizes the importance of celebrating the “Hairspray” role at home in the historic Ohio Theatre. “I think it’s tremendous punctuation on this part of my career, and I get to celebrate it with people in my hometown who have watched me grow up,” Levitt says. “I have very few words that I can use to describe this feeling.”

The milestone comes after COVID-19 turned the performing arts world upside down, but while some were losing hope during the pandemic, Levitt used the time to reflect. “[It] gave me an opportunity to reset, reprioritize and really look at my career and ask, ‘What is important to me?’” he says. “I had been asked to do ‘Hairspray’ in 2019, and when the pandemic came, the project was scrapped. It was then that I realized how badly I wanted it, and how heartbroken I was that I didn’t get to do it.” Levitt had no other choice but to pivot, and he’s “still continuing to pivot, because the pandemic isn’t over.”

Since 2001, Levitt has called Columbus home. “The city has changed a lot in 21 years. How I grew up queer in the city is very different than how someone else grew up in the city,” Levitt says. “But what has remained true is the sense of community, opportunity, vitality and energy. There is something about Columbus that feels very youthful and vibrant.”

The universities, centers of industry and young people all add to Levitt’s passion for Columbus. “It’s inventive and innovative, and I appreciate the fact that we’re a progressive blue dot in a seemingly otherwise red state,” Levitt says. “I think a lot of people who are like me, LGBTQ+, can find comfort and safety in that. [But] we have a lot of work to do. … I am challenged to see us be better and do better, and I want to challenge other people to rise above and continue to make this city and our state a wonderful and more equitable place to live.”

Fresh off an appearance at Comic-Con in San Diego, Levitt also recently announced a new children’s book, “The You Kind of Kind,” which is set to publish on Oct. 25. “This book about kindness written by an author such as myself is more important than it has ever been,” Levitt says. “The world can always use a little bit more kindness, understanding, conversation and interaction with people who aren’t like us.”

This story is from Fall Arts Guide in the September 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.