My Neighborhood: WOSU’s Kate Quickel on What She Loves about Dublin, Ohio

Steve Wartenberg

Granville native Kate Quickel wanted to return to Central Ohio after several years in New York, where she worked as an associate producer on the television shows of Martha Stewart and Dr. Oz. She landed a job at WOSU, as special events marketing manager, then added host of the weekly arts TV show Broad & High to her duties. Today, Quickel and her husband, Jordan, live in Dublin with their children, Cole, 3, and Beckett, 1, as well as Penny, their 90-pound Bernese mountain dog. Here are some of the family’s favorite Dublin spots.

Thaddeus Kosciuszko Park

The entire family, especially Penny, love to roam the park’s 36.5 acres at Hard Road and Riverside Drive. “It’s all woods, and you feel very secluded and in among nature,” Quickel says. Kosciuszko was a Polish general and freedom fighter who also fought alongside George Washington in the Revolutionary War.

Dublin Toy Emporium

Having two toddlers means a lot of invites to birthday parties. The Emporium is Quickel’s go-to spot for presents. “It’s local and charming, and they have great educational toys and puzzles,” she says.

Dublin Village Tavern

The historic pub dates to the late 1800s. “They have great pub food and a dog-friendly patio,” Quickel says, adding she loves the salmon BLT. (You had us at B.)

Dublin Arts Council

This nonprofit hosts arts-related events and educational programs. “The building is almost like a castle with all this history,” Quickel says. “We shoot a lot of Broad & High here, especially during COVID, because they have such lovely gardens.”

North Market Bridge Park

There are a wide variety of eateries and food purveyors in Dublin’s version of the Downtown North Market. “I love the tacos at Dos Hermanos,” Quickel says, adding she also shops at Reuse Revolution, a zero-waste, refill shop. “We got dryer balls and now we don’t use dryer sheets anymore,” she says.

Kona Craft Kitchen

Also located in the upscale, ever-expanding Bridge Park development, Kona is “great for coffee and pastries,” Quickel says. “It’s a casual coffee shop, but you can also sit down and have a date-night dinner.”

This story is from the October 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.