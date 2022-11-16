Scott Woods: Get Your National Novel Writing Month On

Scott Woods

Columbus Monthly

November is National Novel Writing Month, a communal exercise in which people attempt to complete a 50,000-word novel draft in 31 days. Anybody can do it: pros, amateurs, grandmas, children. If you’re willing to sit down and give it a shot, you’re already qualified.

I've done this every year since 2007, skipping only one year when my schedule was too hectic. I don't finish most years, but I always start, which contains its own lessons. Sometimes my NaNoWriMo novels become real drafts and manuscripts, but that's not why I do it. I do it because it is important to learn how to be in service to creativity, to bend myself to its will. I've been doing it the other way around for years and doing OK, but when I submit to it, things pop. And really, everyone should enjoy the exercise of creating something out of thin air.

We’re halfway through the month now, so if you’re just now hearing about NaNoWriMo, you may think, “Ah, it’s too late to start.” My friends, starting is the real prize here. Once you start, you can say you did NaNoWriMo, regardless of how it turns out. For one day or week or month out of the year, you get to claim the status of writer for a little while.

If you want to give it a go but don’t know where to start, here are a handful of prompts. This is basically what my NaNoWriMo novel looks like so far. As you can see, I’m way behind, but again, I don’t care. It’s not really a story so much as a series of attempts to get an idea down. Funny part: It’s still better than the beginning of a lot of books I read this year.

Feel free to use one of these to get you going. I’d love to hear how it turns out for you at the end of the month.

Prompt 1:

She walked into the sunlight marching across the street and the leaves that had accumulated by the curb gathered at her feet, drawn by an invisible line and the wind of her steps. Where she was going was less important than when, as she had no agenda or needs. The tornado of leaves kissed the ankles of her boots, tied in loops around her shin in binding flair. She took pride in her appearance and dressed from her feet up. Whatever shoe she was going to wear that day had to be chosen first, then the rest. She loved walking too much to leave her footwear to the whims of how the rest of her might look, and learned years before to buy accordingly. That day was a tan leather that hugged her feet in sure ways.

The man selling Boston Blue fish sandwiches on the corner wonders if she is a goddess. It wouldn’t be the first time he’s seen one, but it would have been a while.

Prompt 2:

“Dude, she knows you’ll do it. She knows you’ll go over there the second she calls and hold her. Make her feel real and seen. She knows this. And she still don’t call.”

“But why does she do that to herself?”

“Because you being there is worse.”

Prompt 3:

Ricardo (brown-skinned with short hair and a freshman 15)Still feels flawless, always flawless.His favorite colors are black and blue. (But somehow not purple.)It’s black because I’m Black, and I’m awesome. And blue because I love the blues and mild forms of depression.

Prompt 4:Today. Woke up. Went to the bathroom. Combed hair. Didn’t eat. Shared a story about an artist with wife, which turned into an argument. Fixed my hair. Left the house. Plugged my phone into the car charger. Drove off, admiring the trees. Got to work, parked in the lot. Waited for someone to show up to let me in the door. I have a security code, but I refuse to use it for safety/paygrade reasons. Listened to election results.

Scott Woods is a poet, cultural critic, essayist and founder of the arts nonprofit Streetlight Guild.