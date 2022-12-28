FEATURES
The 20 Most Popular Columbus Monthly Stories of 2022
With a Schottenstein family deep dive topping the list, here are the most-viewed Columbus Monthly stories published on our website over the past year.
Dave Ghose
Columbus Monthly
- Growing Up Schottenstein: The Blessing and Burden of Belonging to Columbus’ Last Dynasty
- TikTok Star Alexis Nikole Nelson is Nominated for a James Beard Award
- The Circus House's Newest Owners Have Lovingly Restored this Victorian Village Gem
- Columbus Monthly's Best New Restaurants 2022
- A Midcentury Blacklick Home Rescued by Local Architect and Wife
- Notable Columbus-Area Restaurant and Bar Closings in 2022
- Everyone Loves the Hocking Hills. Maybe too Much.
- Idyll Reserve Offers a New Kind of Hocking Hills Vacation
- Remembering Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall's Improbable Malabar Farm Wedding
- Exiled by Intel: Money, Uncertainty and Complicated Feelings in Licking County
- Early Midcentury Home Made of Concrete Is Preserved by Upper Arlington Couple
- TikToker Mik Zazon's German Village Home is a Warm, Green Paradise
- Timeline of Serial Killer Michael Swango's Life and Crimes
- See Who Made Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants List
- Avoid the Crowds at These Five Ohio Campgrounds
- Muralist Mandi Caskey Burns Down the House in Whitehall
- History of the Underground Railroad in Granville, Ohio
- Central Ohio Hot Dogs that Are Worth the Drive
- Preston's: A Burger Joint is Moving to Clintonville
- Best Driving Vacations: Natural Wonders Along Lake Erie