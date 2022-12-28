FEATURES

The 20 Most Popular Columbus Monthly Stories of 2022

With a Schottenstein family deep dive topping the list, here are the most-viewed Columbus Monthly stories published on our website over the past year.

Dave Ghose
Columbus Monthly
Alvin and Beverley Schottenstein with grandchildren; Alvin is holding Evan Schottenstein, and Beverley is holding Cathy Schottenstein.
  1. Growing Up Schottenstein: The Blessing and Burden of Belonging to Columbus’ Last Dynasty
  2. TikTok Star Alexis Nikole Nelson is Nominated for a James Beard Award
  3. The Circus House's Newest Owners Have Lovingly Restored this Victorian Village Gem
  4. Columbus Monthly's Best New Restaurants 2022
  5. A Midcentury Blacklick Home Rescued by Local Architect and Wife
  6. Notable Columbus-Area Restaurant and Bar Closings in 2022
  7. Everyone Loves the Hocking Hills. Maybe too Much.
  8. Idyll Reserve Offers a New Kind of Hocking Hills Vacation
  9. Remembering Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall's Improbable Malabar Farm Wedding
  10. Exiled by Intel: Money, Uncertainty and Complicated Feelings in Licking County
  11. Early Midcentury Home Made of Concrete Is Preserved by Upper Arlington Couple
  12. TikToker Mik Zazon's German Village Home is a Warm, Green Paradise
  13. Timeline of Serial Killer Michael Swango's Life and Crimes
  14. See Who Made Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants List
  15. Avoid the Crowds at These Five Ohio Campgrounds
  16. Muralist Mandi Caskey Burns Down the House in Whitehall
  17. History of the Underground Railroad in Granville, Ohio
  18. Central Ohio Hot Dogs that Are Worth the Drive
  19. Preston's: A Burger Joint is Moving to Clintonville
  20. Best Driving Vacations: Natural Wonders Along Lake Erie