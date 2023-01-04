My Neighborhood: What Pastry Chef Michelle Kozak Loves About Grandview

Steve Wartenberg

There’s a lot to see and do and eat in the 1.3 square miles of Grandview Heights, the inner-ring suburb just northwest of Downtown. “I go on a lot of walks, especially since the pandemic,” says longtime resident Michelle Kozak, a French-trained pastry chef, proprietress of Pâtisserie Lallier and a member of the Grandview Heights City Council. Her top spots revolve around nature and food, a tasty and healthy combination.

Krema Nut Co.

Krema has filled Goodale Boulevard with the aroma of roasted nuts since 1898. “The peanut butter milkshake is my favorite sweet treat,” Kozak says.

Third & Hollywood

“This is our favorite,” Kozak says of the popular restaurant that’s actually located a few feet north of the Grandview Heights border. Her go-to dishes are the Norwester Salad and house-cured salmon.

High Bank Distillery Co.

“I really like how they repurposed an old, commercial building instead of tearing it down and building something new,” Kozak says. When the weather permits, she recommends sitting on the outdoor patio.

Wyman Woods

“There are a lot of trees and a walking path where you can do loops,” Kozak says. “You see a lot of people with their kids, because of the playground, and a lot of people having picnics.”

Wallace Gardens

Created in 1943 as a World War II victory garden, the land was converted into a community garden two years later. “I enjoy walking over there to see what everyone is growing—the sunflowers and all the vegetables,” Kozak says.

Pierce Field

Located close to home, Kozak and her husband, Terry Eisele, spend a lot of time on the park’s tennis courts. “I also love to watch the leaves of the trees turn all these different colors in the fall,” she says.

Grandview Heights Public Library

“The library offers so many great programs,” Kozak says, adding her favorites include the Music on the Lawn outdoor concert series, and the Music in the Atrium indoor concert series.

Columbus Marathon

The annual marathon runs through the heart of Grandview. “It’s a really nice community event, and so many people come out and watch, and there’s live music,” Kozak says.

This story is from the December 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.