My Neighborhood: Lawyer Luke Fedlam Chooses his Favorite Things in Worthington

The Fedlam family has spent the past few years getting to know the paths, parks and places to eat in the north side suburb of Worthington. Luke Fedlam is a partner at the Porter Wright law firm and president of Anomaly Sports Group. He and his wife, Janelle, moved to a home just north of the Worthington border in 2019, and their children—Allen, 12, and Simone, 8—attend Worthington public schools. —Steve Wartenberg

A Taste of Paris

Anything on the menu at La Chatelaine French Bakery & Bistro “will make the entire family happy,” Fedlam says of the popular eatery in the heart of Old Worthington. “I love the pain au chocolat, the kids go for anything with chocolate and my mother-in-law [Jan Toles] loves the coconut macaroons.”

Perfect Pie

“My favorite pizza in all of Columbus is the Dr. Dre at Dewey’s Pizza, but without the jalapeños,” Fedlam says. “It has chicken, bacon and peppers, and they drizzle on ranch dressing. It’s amazing.”

Along the River

A fun family outing is a walk or bike ride along the Olentangy River bike path to Olentangy Parklands. Allen plays soccer there; everyone enjoys tennis. “We haven’t played on the pickleball courts yet, but it looks like a lot of fun. I want all of us to play, two-on-two, me and my daughter against my wife and son,” Fedlam says.

Plenty of Playgrounds

“We moved here in big part because of the schools,” Fedlam says, adding an unexpected bonus has been the quality of the playgrounds at Worthington Estates Elementary and Worthingway Middle School. Gaga ball (a dodge ball variation) is a favorite, and “the kids love trying to beat dad.”

Eat Your Veggies

The weekly Worthington Farmers Market is a family tradition. “We’re fresh-vegetable people,” Fedlam says. “And we like to have fresh flowers in the house.”

Ace is the Place

Fedlam is a hardware store aficionado and a regular at Schreiner Ace Hardware. “I love a good, old-fashioned hardware store,” he says. “I even love the smell, and no matter what question you have, whatever drip or leak, there’s someone there who can tell you what to do.”

This story is from the February 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.