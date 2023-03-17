Vote in Columbus Monthly’s 2023 Best of Columbus Reader Poll

Once again, Columbus Monthly wants to know what you love about our city. The magazine’s 2023 Best of Columbus poll is live, giving you the chance to tell us your favorite things to eat, places to visit, athletes to cheer for and so much more.

Now in its 41st year, the survey is the region’s original Best of Columbus poll. It includes nearly 100 categories grouped in three buckets—Food & Drink, Out & About, and People. Weigh in on your favorite local bakeries, desserts, pizza joints, boutiques, TV anchors and on and on.

We’ve also updated the poll with new choices to consider. And if you’re top pick isn’t on the ballot, please free to write it in and ask your friends to do the same.

Voting closes April 21. Only one email address per user will be accepted. Survey winners will be included in a special section in Columbus Monthly’s July issue, which goes out to subscribers in mid- to late June and is posted online later. In addition, the magazine’s Best of Columbus feature will include staff picks in five categories: Around Town, Arts & Entertainment, Food & Drink, Goods & Services, and Sports.

Find the 2023 ballot HERE. And thanks for voting.

