Nominate a Community Champion for Columbus Monthly’s 2023 Everyday Heroes

Columbus Monthly

Columbus Monthly wants your help in celebrating Everyday Heroes who strengthen our communities with sacrifice, good deeds and selfless acts.

Now in its sixth year, the Everyday Heroes program has changed a bit in 2023—it’s now overseen by Columbus Monthly, where articles honoring the heroes will appear—but the mission remains the same: to recognize those unsung folks who quietly make Central Ohio a better place to live.

Nominate a hero via an online form at columbusmonthly.com from April 21 through May 31. Five finalists and 10 semifinalists will be selected and recognized in a special feature package that will appear in Columbus Monthly toward the end of the year. Honorees also will be celebrated at an event, where an overall hero will be announced. Last year’s winner was Columbus barber Al Edmondson, whose Near East Side shop, A Cut Above the Rest, has become a community center for the neighborhood.

The presenting sponsor for Everyday Heroes is Atlas Butler. Other sponsors are AEP, COSI, the United Way of Central Ohio and the Columbus Foundation’s Center for HumanKindness.

Find the 2023 nomination form HERE.

And check out last year's Everyday Heroes below.

Meet the 2022 Everyday Heroes: Columbus Area Residents Making a Difference in Their Communities