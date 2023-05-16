Columbus Shopping Guide: Nine Local Clothing Boutiques For All Types

Central Ohio has no shortage of independent, locally owned options for apparel, regardless of your age or gender. Our guide includes nine you should know, with info from each boutique’s owner.

Evolverie, 695 High St., Worthington

Demographic: women; 30s–50s

Specialty: ethical and sustainable fashion

Three Words: affordable, ethical, inclusive

Where to Wear*: In the Office, Casual Friday, Lounging at Home, Around Town, Night Out, Special Occasion

Flourish Boutique, 4544 Bridge Park Ave., Dublin

Demographic: female-presenting; mid-20s–mid-40s and beyond

Specialty: versatile, casual, contemporary fashion

Three Words: timeless, laid-back, sassy

Where to Wear*: In the Office, Casual Friday, Lounging at Home, Around Town, Night Out

Gerardo Encinas, 251 S. Third St., Downtown

Demographic: men and women; teens–early 60s (for off the rack; custom any age)

Specialty: custom designs and tailoring

Three Words: stylish, trendy, elegant

Where to Wear*: In the Office, Casual Friday, Around Town, Night Out, Special Occasion, Formalwear

Ladybird, 772 N. High St., Short North

Demographic: women; mid-20s–early 60s

Specialty: custom dresses and formal outfits

Three Words: stylish, unique, timeless

Where to Wear*: In the Office, Casual Friday, Around Town, Night Out

Leal, 2128 Arlington Ave., Upper Arlington

Demographic: women; mid-30s–90s+

Specialty: custom dresses and formal outfits

Three Words: stylish, unique, timeless

Where to Wear*: In the Office, Casual Friday, Lounging at Home, Around Town, Night Out, Special Occasion, Formalwear

Rowe, 688 N. High St., Short North

Demographic: women; mid-20s–mid-60s

Specialty: elevated essentials and trendy pieces

Three Words: elevated, versatile, timeless

Where to Wear*: In the Office, Casual Friday, Lounging at Home, Around Town, Night Out, Special Occasion

Samson, 694 N. High St., Short North

Demographic: men; teens–90s

Specialty: men’s clothing, accessories and groomings

Three Words: classic, casual, inviting

Where to Wear*: In the Office, Casual Friday, Lounging at Home, Around Town, Night Out, Special Occasion, Formalwear

Stone & Sparrow Apparel, 34 N. State St., Westerville

Demographic: men and women; 30s–mid-50s

Specialty: elevated essentials and unique accent pieces

Three Words: classic, effortless, chic

Where to Wear*: In the Office, Casual Friday, Lounging at Home, Around Town, Night Out

Thread, 1110 Chambers Road, Fifth by Northwest

Demographic: women; mid-20s and up

Specialty: exclusive, but not exclusionary, style

Three Words: elevated, curated, accessible

Where to Wear*: In the Office, Casual Friday, Lounging at Home, Around Town, Night Out, Special Occasion

* In the Office (business casual and professional attire), Casual Friday (office-appropriate casual wear), Lounging at Home (loungewear and activewear), Around Town (activewear and casual apparel), Night Out (clubwear or date night ’fits), Special Occasion (cocktail and semiformal attire) and Formalwear (gowns and suits)

This story is from the Where to Shop Now package in the May 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.