Columbus Shopping Guide: Nine Local Clothing Boutiques For All Types
From elevated to accessible, shoppers are sure to find the right fit at one of these fashion hotspots.
Central Ohio has no shortage of independent, locally owned options for apparel, regardless of your age or gender. Our guide includes nine you should know, with info from each boutique’s owner.
Evolverie, 695 High St., Worthington
Demographic: women; 30s–50s
Specialty: ethical and sustainable fashion
Three Words: affordable, ethical, inclusive
Where to Wear*: In the Office, Casual Friday, Lounging at Home, Around Town, Night Out, Special Occasion
Flourish Boutique, 4544 Bridge Park Ave., Dublin
Demographic: female-presenting; mid-20s–mid-40s and beyond
Specialty: versatile, casual, contemporary fashion
Three Words: timeless, laid-back, sassy
Where to Wear*: In the Office, Casual Friday, Lounging at Home, Around Town, Night Out
Gerardo Encinas, 251 S. Third St., Downtown
Demographic: men and women; teens–early 60s (for off the rack; custom any age)
Specialty: custom designs and tailoring
Three Words: stylish, trendy, elegant
Where to Wear*: In the Office, Casual Friday, Around Town, Night Out, Special Occasion, Formalwear
Ladybird, 772 N. High St., Short North
Demographic: women; mid-20s–early 60s
Specialty: custom dresses and formal outfits
Three Words: stylish, unique, timeless
Where to Wear*: In the Office, Casual Friday, Around Town, Night Out
Leal, 2128 Arlington Ave., Upper Arlington
Demographic: women; mid-30s–90s+
Specialty: custom dresses and formal outfits
Three Words: stylish, unique, timeless
Where to Wear*: In the Office, Casual Friday, Lounging at Home, Around Town, Night Out, Special Occasion, Formalwear
Rowe, 688 N. High St., Short North
Demographic: women; mid-20s–mid-60s
Specialty: elevated essentials and trendy pieces
Three Words: elevated, versatile, timeless
Where to Wear*: In the Office, Casual Friday, Lounging at Home, Around Town, Night Out, Special Occasion
Samson, 694 N. High St., Short North
Demographic: men; teens–90s
Specialty: men’s clothing, accessories and groomings
Three Words: classic, casual, inviting
Where to Wear*: In the Office, Casual Friday, Lounging at Home, Around Town, Night Out, Special Occasion, Formalwear
Stone & Sparrow Apparel, 34 N. State St., Westerville
Demographic: men and women; 30s–mid-50s
Specialty: elevated essentials and unique accent pieces
Three Words: classic, effortless, chic
Where to Wear*: In the Office, Casual Friday, Lounging at Home, Around Town, Night Out
Thread, 1110 Chambers Road, Fifth by Northwest
Demographic: women; mid-20s and up
Specialty: exclusive, but not exclusionary, style
Three Words: elevated, curated, accessible
Where to Wear*: In the Office, Casual Friday, Lounging at Home, Around Town, Night Out, Special Occasion
* In the Office (business casual and professional attire), Casual Friday (office-appropriate casual wear), Lounging at Home (loungewear and activewear), Around Town (activewear and casual apparel), Night Out (clubwear or date night ’fits), Special Occasion (cocktail and semiformal attire) and Formalwear (gowns and suits)
This story is from the Where to Shop Now package in the May 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.