Columbus Shopping Guide: Dazzling Décor Found at Local Home Stores
Cool finds discovered at seven of Central Ohio’s wildly diverse home goods stores
Looking for a treasure from overseas? Or something inspired by the Arizona desert? Or perhaps you’d prefer to show some local pride? You can achieve all these things at Central Ohio’s home décor shops, which run the gamut from whimsical to luxurious to rustic chic. Here are some favorite finds from recent shopping expeditions, afew wof which are highlighted in the photo gallery.
Angles Mirror Tray with Handles, $135; Textiles book, $95; Black Horn Box with Gold Inlay Box, $55; Crackled Black & Ivory Vase, $658; Brass Peace Sign on Stand, $305
Find them at: Fourth Home, 1065 Dublin Road, Grandview, 614-398-0951, fourthhome.com
Simon Pearce Hartland Cakeplate Dome, $200
Find it at: Thalia & Dhalia, 4441 W. Dublin-Granville Road, Dublin, 614-336-8582, thaliadahlia.myshoplocal.com
Columbus Coordinate Pillows, $49
Find them at: Elm & Iron, 3475 N. High St., Clintonville, 614-824-5611; 4170 Easton Gateway Drive, Easton, 614-428-1230; 1171 Goodale Blvd., Grandview, 614-502-0981 (warehouse, appointment only); elmandiron.com
Vintage Vinyl Floorcloths, $39 to $1,165+
Find them at: Happy Go Lucky Home & Her, 787 N. High St., Short North, 614-297-1100, shophappygolucky.com
Critter Clocks, $49.50
Find them at: Helen Winnemore’s, 150 E. Kossuth St., German Village, 614-444-5850, helenwinnemores.com
Multiple Globe Floor Lamp, $524.99
Find it at: Karavan Columbus: Treasures from Turkey, 771-B & C N. High St., Short North, 614-270-2574, karavancolumbus.com
Arizona Animal Skull, $219
Find it at: The Brass Hand, 3327 N. High St., Clintonville, 614-289-8606, shopthebrasshand.com
This story is from the Where to Shop Now package in the May 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.