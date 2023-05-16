Columbus Shopping Guide: Go on a Choose-Your-Decade Adventure at Flower Child Vintage

Brittany Moseley

Columbus Monthly

Central Ohio has a wealth of vintage stores, but Flower Child Vintage stands out for its wide selection of curated, high-end goods from the ’50s, ’60s and beyond. Owner Joe Valenti opened the first Columbus store in 2009 in the Short North. (The original Flower Child location opened in 1999 in Cleveland and is worth a visit if you’re in the area.)

After outgrowing its previous spot, Flower Child moved to its current home in Italian Village in 2018. Located in a former warehouse, the store boasts more than 30,000 square feet of retro goodies, from clothing, shoes and accessories to furniture and home décor. Spread out across two floors and multiple rooms, Flower Child is the perfect place to while away a slow weekend afternoon.

The sprawling first floor is largely devoted to home goods, including midcentury modern furniture and funky light fixtures, as well as kitchen staples like colorful Pyrex, quirky salt and pepper shakers and barware to hold any drink you can imagine. You’ll also find a small but solid collection of used records and an expansive selection of vintage print advertisements on the main floor.

For those more interested in decorating themselves rather than their homes, Flower Child has plenty to offer in the vintage fashion category. Outerwear, formalwear, shoes and accessories are sprinkled throughout the first floor, but the majority of clothing is on the second level. Walk up the stairs—decorated with old records—and explore the city’s best selection of vintage clothing. From buttery soft concert tees and colorful, lightweight dresses to racks of well-loved leather and suede coats and an array of denim styles, it’s no wonder this store has become a destination for vintage lovers.

What to Buy

Constantly rotating inventories are the name of the game at vintage stores, so recommending one thing to buy is difficult. Instead, go into the store with a theme or idea in mind and see what catches your eye.

Things to Do

Flower Child is well-known for its elaborate displays. Stop by in December when the store really outdoes itself for the holiday season.

Find It

Flower Child Vintage 233 E. Fifth Ave., Italian Village, 614-297-8006

This story is from the Where to Shop Now package in the May 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.