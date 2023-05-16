Columbus Shopping Guide: Koko Makes Sustainability More Accessible

Brittany Moseley

Columbus Monthly

When Adria Hall had her first child in 2015, she struggled to find natural and sustainable products in Columbus. So five years later, she decided to fill that gap and opened Koko, a sustainable living and refillery shop in the Hilltop neighborhood. In 2021, she debuted a second location in Clintonville, which closed in April 2023.

Hall, who grew up in Newark, credits her mom, whom she describes as “a little bit of a hippie,” with inspiring her interest in sustainable living. With Koko, Hall’s goal was to create a resource for people in Columbus who want to make more sustainable choices—wrapped up in a fun shopping experience. She acknowledges that sustainability often has accessibility barriers, as well as an “intimidation factor” for those who are new to it and aren’t sure where to start. At Koko, she gives newcomers a tour of the store, explains how things work and encourages them to ask many questions.

On the refillery side of the store, customers can bring in their own containers and fill them up with as much or as little as they like. (A variety of different-sized bottles are also for sale.) Koko offers cleaning products for the home like laundry detergent, all-purpose spray and dish soap, as well as toiletries, including hand sanitizer, shampoo and conditioner, body wash, sunscreen and insect repellant. “I test everything for at least four weeks before it goes on the [refillery] bar,” Hall says.

On the other side of the store are sustainably made products such as compostable dish sponges, natural deodorant, shampoo and conditioner bars, and silicon bags for food storage. With the variety of items available for every aspect of your home, Koko makes it easier to feel good about your shopping choices.

What to Buy

Some of Hall’s favorite products are Little Seed Farm’s Deodorant Cream ($15), All Good SPF 30 Sunscreen ($3 per ounce) and the dry shampoo ( $1.25 per ounce).

Find It

Koko 15 N. Westmoor Ave., Hilltop, 614-972-7256

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the closing of Koko's Clintonville store.

This story is from the Where to Shop Now package in the May 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.