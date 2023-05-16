Columbus Shopping Guide: Mutts & Co. Offers a Premium Experience for Four-Legged Friends

Looking for a well-stocked alternative to major pet supply retailers such as Chewy and Petco? Try Mutts & Co., founded in Central Ohio in 2007. Owners Deborah and Mark Vitt now boast seven Mutts & Co. locations, including storefronts in Dublin, Hilliard, Lewis Center, New Albany, Upper Arlington, Westerville and Grove City, where their newest store offers a rarity: a pet store drive-thru.

You won’t find big brands like Purina and Science Diet at Mutts & Co., which instead focuses on smaller companies selling premium, all-natural foods. Dry and wet food brands include Wisconsin-based Fromm Family, as well as Orijen, Acana, Nulo and others, plus freeze-dried pet foods from companies like Stella & Chewy’s. Mutts & Co. also offers an impressive variety of fresh or frozen raw pet foods from brands like Steve’s Real Food and Tucker’s.

Designed like the interior of a barn, Mutts & Co. is packed with items like training treats, tug toys, slow feeder dog bowls, natural kitty litter and even calming treats to help ease anxious animals. Dogs will enjoy the shopping experience, too—cats, probably less so—with plenty of colorful, enticing plush toys at dog-eye level to grab their attention.

Does your pooch need a quick scrub? Self-serve dog washing facilities and grooming services are also available at all stores, save Grove City. Throwing a pup’s birthday party? Mutts & Co. has everything from cupcake-shaped cookies and cakes to DIY cake mixes and, yes, even mini party hats.

This story is from the Where to Shop Now package in the May 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.