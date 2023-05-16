Columbus Shopping Guide: Trove Warehouse Offers an Eclectic and Laid-Back Environment

Founded in 2011 by Cindy Barker and her daughters, Lauren Lemoine and Breane Walter, Trove Warehouse is indeed a treasure for furniture and home décor shoppers. Offering retail locations in Upper Arlington and New Albany, Trove also has greatly expanded its e-commerce capabilities since the pandemic began and now ships nationwide.

Trove’s atmosphere is laid-back, with employees who are knowledgeable but not pushy. The store’s selection—ranging from couches, arm chairs and dining tables to rugs, lighting and home décor—is best described as eclectic, not all-modern nor all-traditional but a curated blend of pieces handpicked by the owners.

Not sure about which upholstery to choose (out of the hundreds available) or whether an accessory will be a good match in your home? Since all sales are final, Trove allows customers to check out upholstery swatches and even take home smaller accent pieces for a short-term trial run.

Staffers refer to Trove as a “living furniture store” because everything is sold directly off the floor. In other words, don’t ponder too long on that comfy leather armchair you covet—because it may be gone tomorrow. But at Trove, brand new treasures always await.

This story is from the Where to Shop Now package in the May 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.