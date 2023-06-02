My Neighborhood: Columbus Recreation Leader Mario Dovell Shares His Top Picks for Linden

Steve Wartenberg

Often overlooked and sometimes avoided, Linden is reemerging with the help of Columbus’ One Linden plan. Mario Dovell spent part of his youth living in the Northeast Side neighborhood and served as manager of the Linden Community Center (a local hub) before he was recently named administrative coordinator for the opportunity centers of Columbus Recreation and Parks. “Behind every great community lies a rich history and legacy, and the Linden community is no exception,” Dovell says.

Family Services

At the most recent Linden Resource Fair, “there were about 15 vendors, and they don’t just hand out brochures; they provided services,” Dovell says of the annual event sponsored by the Linden Community Center. Services include child care, housing and food stamp assistance.

Building Trust

An annual Linden block party is co-sponsored by Starfish Assignment, a nonprofit that connects law enforcement officers with the people in the communities they serve. The event includes food and music, and “people get a chance to get to know the police and fire [officials], and create some unity,” Dovell says.

Cluck, Cluck

The biggest local debate is about who serves the best jerk chicken: Ena’s Caribbean Kitchen or Island Vibes Restaurant. “It’s split fairly evenly,” Dovell says, refusing to pick a side. Or a leg.

Urban Oasis

“There aren’t a lot of parks in Linden, which is why this park is so heavily utilized,” Dovell says of Linden Park on Briarwood Avenue. The park has a fish-stocked pond, 1.4-mile path, two playgrounds, Wi-Fi and a music pavilion.

Another Community Hub

“It’s been around for more than 100 years, providing a lot of services,” Dovell says of the St. Stephen’s Community House on East 17th Avenue. “We partner with them all the time.”

Candy Crush

Clown Cones & Confections ice cream and candy shop on Cleveland Avenue is another Linden institution. “I love the penny candy and the old-school candies,” Dovell says.

No Cream or Sugar

“For the first time in a long time, we have a coffee shop,” Dovell says of Florin Coffee, which opened in 2020 on Oakland Park Avenue. “I’m a black coffee guy, and they have really good, roasted Colombian.”

This story is from the May 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.