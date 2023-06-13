Grid Grief: AEP Ohio Faces Questions a Year After Devastating Blackout in Columbus

Randy Edwards

Columbus Monthly

Rickie Belle’s power went out during the calm after the storm, an oppressively hot calm that settled over Columbus a week before the summer solstice, a stifling calm that was part of a record-breaking heat wave that punished most of the country last June.

It’s not surprising that Belle doesn’t remember much about the actual storm because Central Ohio was spared the worst of the severe weather that pushed through the state overnight on June 13, 2022. It was not until the next afternoon, while Belle was caring for two grandnieces, that his power suddenly failed at his South Side home. “I’m disabled. I have to stay at home. And I was watching my nieces. They’re 18 months and 6 years old,” Belle says. “What am I supposed to do with an 18-month-old and a 6-year-old when there is no power?” As scorching day turned to steamy night, “at one point, I had to sit them in the car and drive around [to cool them off],” he says.

Belle, like many whose homes went dark between June 14-16, didn’t understand why his power was off until it came back on, when he heard news reports that said AEP Ohio, the electric distribution company that serves most of Central Ohio, had intentionally shut off electricity to some areas to prevent catastrophic blackouts. “Then you get on the news, and you find out that we’re experiencing this because of something about the grid and the problem is in the next county over? They had a problem in Marion County, or whatever, and what’s that got to do with us?”

He was especially irritated to hear that AEP had flipped the “off” switch to his Marion-Franklin neighborhood at the directive of the interstate electricity transmission organization, PJM Interconnection, based in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. “You got a company in Pennsylvania telling Columbus to turn the power off,” says Belle, whose anger seems not to have faded during the months since. “So they pick and choose the South Side to shut off.”

Belle’s perception of what happened to his neighborhood, and his frustration, was repeated in comments from community leaders, consumer advocates and politicians throughout the summer of 2022. A report released in January 2023 by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio after a review of the events suggests a lack of tree trimming on AEP’s part may have contributed to the power failures that led to the outages. And the PUCO report is critical of the power company’s communications to customers during those chaotic three days.

Two severe weather systems classified as derechos swept through Ohio in the afternoon of June 13 and into the following morning, bringing thunderstorms, rain, hail and hurricane-force winds. In counties to the north of Columbus, three tornadoes touched down, destroying barns and outbuildings. According to the National Weather Service, thousands of trees were downed, hitting houses, barns and power lines.

Lots of power lines. AEP reported more than 450 downed electric poles, 200 broken crossarms and 2,100 spans of wire down across the company’s Ohio distribution area. The company immediately launched a cleanup effort involving 2,500 workers, including some drawn from as far away as Texas and Canada.

It was not the worst storm to cause power outages in Columbus and surrounding counties. When the remnants of Hurricane Ike raced through Ohio in September 2008, the storm killed four people and took out power to 2 million across the state, some for more than a week. And 10 years before last summer’s storm, a deadly derecho in June 2012 killed 13 in a 10-state region. A million Ohio customers lost power for days.

What’s unusual about last summer’s storm, however, was the aftermath, which included intentional power outages—known as “load sheds”—directed by PJM, an organization that is a complete unknown to most utility customers. Addressing a meeting of PUCO last summer, Michael Bryson, PJM’s senior vice president of operations, said the last time a load shed of this type happened in Ohio was in September of 2013, and that the events occur “rarely.”

Last summer, though, the double whammy of thunderstorms and intense heat, aggravated by insufficient line maintenance by AEP Ohio, led to three days of on-and-off power affecting more than 600,000 customers in Ohio, including Rickie Belle. And for many, the outages raise questions about the reliability of an aging power grid that faces increased demands as Central Ohio grows.

➽ AEP’s Transmission Control Center sits on a spacious campus just off State Route 161 in New Albany. Surrounded by a tall, steel perimeter fence, the compound’s access is controlled by a guardhouse and a tire spike strip for vehicles whose drivers don’t wait for the gate. Winding drives, concrete pylons and fences of braided steel cord are designed to prevent hypothetical truck bombers from picking up speed. If that doesn’t stop them, there’s always the moat: a steep-sided ditch that wraps around the building and is too uniform in its shape and depth to be decorative.

The object of all this security is an otherwise nondescript office building that houses the 24-7 nerve center for AEP Ohio and other AEP-affiliated companies serving 5.5 million electricity customers in an 11-state region, including 1.3 million in Ohio. Take an elevator to the top floor, and you’ll find a row of windows overlooking a high-ceilinged control room, with one full wall of oversized video screens carrying color-coded messages that pinpoint areas of potential trouble from Shreveport, Louisiana, to Roanoke, Virginia. Other screens feature a variety of weather reports from across the continent.

When it comes to utility-scale power, electricity is a product that needs to be used as soon as it’s produced, traveling at the speed of light from generation plants to the light switch on your wall. When weather intervenes, decisions must be made quickly, says Dave Ball, AEP’s vice president of delivery operations. “You continually have to balance the system, identify issues before they happen and have a plan to address [those issues],” Ball says.

From this control room, operators certified by the North American Electric Reliability Corp. (NERC) track demand and troubleshoot issues. If there is a problem that interferes with transmission—a power plant goes offline or transmission lines go down—these operators can switch off the power to keep the rest of the system working. Only NERC-certified operators have control of the switch, Ball says.

On the other side of the same building sit representatives of PJM Interconnection, a regional transmission organization. Like every electric utility in Ohio, AEP is a member of PJM, an independent organization federally charged with maintaining grid reliability.

RTOs are what we talk about when we talk about the grid. Their primary responsibility is as traffic cop for electrons, monitoring and directing generation and transmission of power to ensure reliability. PJM, the largest of seven RTOs in the U.S., coordinates the movement of electricity through all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. The 1,436 electric power generators and 85,103 miles of transmission lines in the PJM region serve 65 million people.

On June 14, shortly before 2 p.m., PJM staff became alarmed by the growing strain on the grid and called AEP’s transmission operators on the other side of the building. At this point, storm damage response in Central Ohio was in the mop-up stage, but elsewhere in the state, the storm had damaged seven 138-kilovolt transmission lines that supply power to the area. Although efforts were being made to repair them, six of those lines failed between 1:45 p.m. and 3:04 p.m., according to the PUCO report.

When a line fails, the power moves to other lines, threatening to overload yet another set of lines. When this pattern continues unchecked, it becomes a cascading event and can become catastrophic.

One nightmare scenario that haunts utility officials dates back two decades to Aug. 14, 2003, when a power line owned by Cleveland’s First Energy was knocked out of service by poorly trimmed trees. A cascading series of failures, exacerbated by faulty alarms, software glitches and human error, eventually killed power for most of the Northeastern U.S. and parts of Canada. More than 50 million customers lost power, some for more than a day, stranding subway riders in New York and trapping hundreds in elevators in cities throughout the East and Midwest.

“That’s the sort of event that PJM and our transmission operators are trying to prevent,” says Marc Reitter, president and chief operating officer of AEP Ohio. “It becomes a race. Can you clear all the impacted infrastructure as quickly as you can, as temperatures begin to rise?”

But during a heat wave, restoring the lines doesn’t necessarily lessen the load, because as power is restored to homes, air conditioners kick on and demand swells.

As transmission lines continued to fail on June 14, 2022, PJM issued a load shed order, directing AEP to reduce the power demand, or “load,” by 396 MW within 30 minutes. “If we didn’t shed the loads, we’re just waiting for those lines to trip,” PJM’s Bryson told PUCO. Either way, the power goes out, and “the problem with waiting is you have the potential to have more damage to the system, which means longer customer outages. The consideration of not doing it didn’t enter our minds,” Bryson said.

That was the first of three load shed orders over three days. The first two, overlapping on June 14, lasted until the next day. The third load shed shut down power to sections of the city from 10:40 a.m. on June 15 through 4:51 a.m., on June 16. All told, more than 230,000 residential and commercial customers in Central Ohio lost power during the three events.

➽ “The days, well, it was summer, but it wasn’t so bad,” says Gifty Sefa, who lives on Karl Road on the North Side. “But with the hot temperatures in the night, it gets so you can’t go to sleep.”

Sefa wishes she’d understood better what was happening. When her power first went out, she says she’d heard that the outages were widespread and that repairs were being made, so she assumed her power would be back on in a couple of hours. Instead, she spent the night sweating in her home with her three children, a 10-year-old son and two daughters, ages 4 and 3. “It’s so uncomfortable for the babies. They were crying and upset.”

According to the PUCO report, AEP used press releases, social media posts, email and other means to reach out to the community, but Reitter, who had been in the top AEP Ohio job for one year before the outages, acknowledges that it wasn’t enough. “As I settle into this position, June helped confirm to me that the model has changed,” Reitter says. “We have to have a much deeper connection with the communities we serve.”

A week after the outages, Nana Watson, president of the Columbus Branch of the NAACP, invited Reitter to a “community conversation” at the Triedstone Baptist Church in the Milo-Grogan area, one of the neighborhoods hit hard by the outages. He came, and Watson was impressed by his candor. “We told him, ‘You needed to have communicated better with the community, and you needed to explain what caused the outages,’” she says. “And he owned it.”

Watson says the NAACP and other organizations and agencies have since met several times with AEP to discuss how to improve communications.

Not everyone is as satisfied with AEP’s response, however. The Ohio Consumers’ Counsel, joined by the Ohio Poverty Law Center and Pro Seniors Inc., filed a motion last summer with PUCO seeking a more thorough investigation into the events of last June. The motion notes that since 2009, AEP has charged Ohio ratepayers $3 billion for programs designed to improve the security and reliability of its electric power system, with the approval of PUCO.

“The PUCO should order an investigation of the AEP outages (as contrasted with its current ‘review’), hire an independent auditor, order local hearings and other opportunities for the public to be heard, and determine if AEP was negligent and thereby owes consumers compensation for perishable food and other damages,” lawyers for the groups wrote in the filing.

PUCO has not formally responded to the request, but there was no investigation beyond the staff review that led to the report issued in January. There was no independent auditor hired and no public hearings. A formal investigation would allow PUCO to subpoena witnesses and documents, and allow for a specific finding of negligence, if supported by the evidence, the motion reads.

In addition, the motion continues, a full investigation would allow PUCO to address one of the most inflammatory allegations made in the wake of the outages—that poor and minority neighborhoods were targeted for shutoffs instead of whiter, more prosperous parts of the city. It’s a perception that has persisted, despite AEP outage maps and a review by The Columbus Dispatch that showed that while poorer neighborhoods like Milo-Grogan and Linden lost power, so did Upper Arlington and Clintonville.

“They picked the poorest, Blackest neighborhood to shut down,” says Rickie Belle. “I hate to put it that way, but that’s exactly the way it felt.”

Reitter firmly denies any intent to target Black neighborhoods and runs through a list of areas affected by the shutoffs: “Clintonville, all parts of Columbus, Easton, Gahanna, Galloway, German Village, Grove City, Hilliard, Hungarian Village, Linden, Merion Village, Upper Arlington, Westerville, Worthington.”

In a load shed, the control center operators don’t have time to determine which neighborhoods will be affected, only which circuits will shed the load most quickly, he says. “It becomes a question of how you shed the most energy in the quickest amount of time. For Columbus, you touch everything, inevitably.”

Watson, for her part, believes Black communities were hit hardest, but “was it intentional? I think not.”

➽ In its review, PUCO blamed the June outages on the extraordinary combination of a violent storm and near record-high temperatures. “It is staff’s opinion that the heat wave alone would likely not have resulted in any outages and that it was only because of the damage caused by the storm that shedding load was necessary.” In support of this position, the report points to an equally hot spell the following week in Central Ohio, when temperatures reached 95–97 degrees, with no outages and no load shed orders.

So, a fluke? Maybe, but consider that no one who is paying attention to the changing climate believes the future will be any cooler, or less stormy. Columbus already has the fastest-growing “heat island” in the country, and projections suggest the number of extreme heat days could double by midcentury. And while summers may be drier in parts of the Midwest, storms are expected to grow more intense.

If the grid is unable to withstand these anticipated weather events, the trouble caused will be aggravated by an increasing reliance on electricity, not only to heat and cool our homes (88 percent of U.S. homes used air conditioning in 2020; more Americans bought electric-powered heat pumps than gas furnaces in 2022) but also for computers, cellphones and other electronics. Most worrisome, though, are the effects on public health. Extreme heat is already the leading cause of weather-related death in the U.S. Not only can high temperatures lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke, but also cause deaths from heart attacks, strokes and other forms of cardiovascular disease.

In addition, an increasing number of Americans depend on in-home medical devices that rely on electricity and allow patients to remain in their homes. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, more than 2.9 million Medicare beneficiaries—including 14,500 in the seven Central Ohio counties—rely on electricity-dependent devices such as home oxygen machines, medication nebulizers, home dialysis and infusion pumps. Figures on non-Medicare use are unavailable, but one study in California noted a more than 100 percent increase in the use of this type of equipment between 2008 and 2018.

And, as we become more dependent on electricity, the power grid becomes less reliable. According to the nonprofit news organization Climate Central, the average number of weather-related power outages increased by roughly 78 percent during 2011–2021, compared to the previous decade.

Work is under way to improve the grid’s reliability and resilience. All six of Ohio’s utilities are making so-called “smart grid” investments, which include smart meters and distribution automation, including improvements that allow smaller sections of line to be isolated in the event of an outage, instead of taking out an entire circuit, says Matt Schilling, a spokesperson for PUCO. And more significant updates are coming, courtesy of billions of dollars in federal funds approved by Congress over the last few years. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is one of a suite of programs that will spend billions on modernizing the electrical grid.

Advocates will be watching to make sure the money is well-spent, says Amanda Woodrum, a policy researcher for Reimagine Appalachia. The electric grid is old, unreliable and was built for the energy monopolies that still control it today, Woodrum says. The new federal programs are aimed at a modern grid that is less centralized and more friendly to renewable energy.

“We’re at a point where we need to open our energy markets to real competition,” Woodrum says. “The utility companies have been putting up barriers, so we need to make sure the money is spent in the right way.”

This story is from the June 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.