My Neighborhood: Healthy New Albany Leader Angela Douglas Shares Her Top Picks in the City

Steve Wartenberg

Outdoor activities are at the top of Angela Douglas’ New Albany to-do list. This seems appropriate, as Douglas, executive director of Healthy New Albany and a longtime resident, has walked and run countless miles along and through the city’s numerous paths and parks.

Secret Cemetery

“It’s a hidden gem,” Douglas says of the old cemetery sandwiched between the City Hall and New Albany Police Department buildings. Douglas goes on meditative walks through the grounds, which have tombstones dating to the mid-1800s. “Having a keen appreciation of death helps us to live a better life.”

Resch Park

New Albany’s William “Nature Bill” Resch (who passed away in 2022) was an environmental educator. “He’s responsible for a lot of the land that’s preserved in our community,” Douglas says, adding the park named in his honor (near the intersection of Fodor and East Dublin-Granville roads) is a fitting tribute.

Miles and Miles

There are more than 50 miles of paved trails in New Albany. Douglas can put on her running shoes and hit multiple trails from her home. “I can do a 3-mile loop, a 6-mile loop or a 9-mile loop,” she says.

Stepping Out

The New Albany Walking Classic is the signature event of Healthy New Albany and attracts 2,500 participants every September. “It brings together people from all over our community and even from other states,” Douglas says.

Coffee Klatch

The Fox in the Snow Café in Market Square “is the hub of the community, and you always see people you know and can connect and catch up,” Douglas says. She can’t resist the scones and banana bread.

Fearless Flyers

After it snows, Douglas, her husband (Brett) and their boys (Ben, 12, and Will, 9) grab their sleds and head to the hill on Greensward Road, near the entrance to the New Albany Country Club. “Sometimes I’ll run up the hill while they sled,” Douglas says.

Another Park

The Swickard Woods Arboretum and Nature Preserve are part of the school district’s learning campus. “I love that the kids can engage in outdoor learning and experience the woods and wetlands,” Douglas says.

This story is from the June 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.