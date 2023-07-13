Columbus Monthly’s Best of Columbus 2023: Our Cadre of Cultural Leaders from Montreal

One leads a science museum. Another directs an opera company. A third heads a contemporary arts institution, while a fourth guides a collegiate art gallery. All are important Central Ohio cultural leaders—and all come from the same place: Montreal. The foursome has created a curious Québécois cadre more than 700 miles away from their hometown.

The first to arrive was Frederic Bertley, who took the reins of COSI in 2015. He was followed in 2021 by Julia Noulin-Mérat, the head of Opera Columbus, and Daisy Desrosiers, the director and chief curator of Kenyon College’s Gund Gallery. Then in 2022, the trio were joined by Gaëtane Verna, the executive director of the Wexner Center for the Arts. Only Desrosiers and Verna knew each other before arriving in Ohio (and not well). So in many ways, the Columbus region was a blank slate, and the presence of fellow Montrealers in prominent roles was an unexpected boon. “It’s pretty special and amazing,” Noulin-Mérat says.

Noulin-Mérat sees parallels between Montreal and Columbus. She says Montreal thrives on collaboration, especially in the arts world. “And Columbus is like that, too,” she says. Indeed, the Canadian expats have nothing but good things to say about their adopted city—and Bertley, the initial pioneer, has made it a personal mission to sell Columbus’ virtues to his fellow Montrealers. And all seem to be getting to know each other better. Verna and Noulin-Mérat both live in German Village and try to meet every Sunday for walks through Schiller Park, conversing in French. When the two arts leaders coincidentally found themselves on a plane together heading to New York, they texted Bertley, jokingly asking him if he was in the Big Apple. (He was not. He was in Denver at the time.)

Because of busy schedules, the entire group has never been in the same room together. But that could change soon. Bertley and Greater Columbus Arts Council CEO Tom Katzenmeyer plan to host an event for several newly arrived cultural leaders in July, and Bertley’s fellow Canadians will be on the invite list.

Advice for the other guests: Brush up on your French.

This story is from the Best of Columbus package in the July 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.